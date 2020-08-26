Fowler, Flaherty join players in MLB and NBA in solidarity, protest by not playing Wednesday

Standing beside other players and teams throughout baseball by stepping aside from Wednesday's game to protest social injustice and the shooting of Black man by a police officer in Wisconsin, Cardinals outfielder Dexter Fowler removed himself from the lineup shortly before first pitch.
"Tonight I decided to take a stance alongside the Black community and athletes across the country in our continued fight against police brutality and systemic racism," Fowler explained in a text message. "While this is an extremely personal issue, I am hopeful that my small action can shed light on the larger issues that are ongoing throughout the country.
"I’m forever grateful and lucky to be a Major League Baseball player," he continued, "but tonight, I needed to use my platform for something bigger than me and bigger than the game."
Like Fowler, pitcher Jack Flaherty will be on the active roster, but choosing not to play Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals.
The team officially considered Fowler a healthy scratch.
The two players "have decided to stand in solidarity with other players throughout Major League Baseball," the Cardinals said in a statement released shortly before first pitch. "The Cardinals' organization supports their decisions."
The Milwaukee Bucks boycotted their NBA playoff game Wednesday afternoon and led to similar moves by teams in their league and leagues later that evening. The Milwaukee Brewers and Cincinnati Reds decided not to play their game at Miller Park.
"The most impactful thing we could do is not play our baseball game and to not distract from what's going on in the country," Brewers outfielder Ryan Braun told the media in Milwaukee while wearing a black tee shirt that read, 'Justice Equality Now.'
That same message was on the Miller Park scoreboard as players from the Reds and Brewers spoke on the field about not playing.
On Sunday, in Kenosha, Wis., Jacob Blake Jr. was shot reportedly seven times in the back by a police officer. Months after the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer, protests began again in response to the shooting and Kenosha has been engulfed in unrest all week.
In addition to the protests, there has been violence, vandalism, and apparent looting in the Wisconsin town. On Tuesday two people were reportedly killed and another person shot by a gunman on a Kenosha street. A teenager was arrested in Illinois for the alleged murders Wednesday.
Blake survived the shooting, but may never walk again, his lawyer and family told reporters in Wisconsin.
Several teams and players have decided not to play as a statement and to draw attention to social injustice.
The Seattle Mariners and San Diego Padres mutually decided not to play. Dee Gordon, of the Mariners, wrote on Twitter that his team voted unanimously not to play Wednesday because "the injustices, violence, death and systemic racism is deeply personal. This is impacting not only my community, but very directly my family and friends." The Giants and Dodgers also agreed not to play Wednesday and had their game postponed.
Gavin Lux, a high-watt prospect currently at the Dodgers' alternate site camp, is from Kenosha, Wis.
Outfielder and former Cardinal Jason Heyward removed himself from the Cubs' lineup. Colorado Rockies outfielder Matt Kemp also decided not to play Wednesday's game.
“Given the pain in the communities of Wisconsin and beyond following the shooting of Jacob Blake, we respect the decisions of a number of players not to play tonight," Major League Baseball said in a statement released Wednesday evening. "Major League Baseball remains united for change in our society and we will be allies in the fight to end racism and injustice.”
The NBA announced the postponement of several playoff games. In the MLS, multiple games were postponed as part of the players' protest.
On Monday, after his start against Kansas City, Flaherty turned a baseball question into a message on the shooting in Wisconsin, and the need to continue, even force, the conversation about racial injustice in the country.
Flaherty has been warming up this season wearing a t-shirt that reads, "Black Lives Matter," and he has been outspoken on social media about the deaths Floyd and Breonna Taylor.
"I just wanted to say what happened to Jacob Blake it is so unfortunate. It continues to happen," Flaherty said. "You continue to ask questions, continue to wonder. There are things to be done. There are changes to be made. It starts in a lot of places. It starts with voting. I saw where Chris Paul he urged all of the guys on his team to get out, make sure they’re registered to vote. There are so many things that have to happen. Just waking up this morning and seeing that was really hard to watch. Thoughts and prayers with the Blake family, and with all of them. Praying he makes a recovery. Yeah, just unfortunate. Unfortunate what happened. There is not really much that needs to be said. I think a lot of people have come out and said all the things that need to be said. Just adding on to it – thoughts and prayers are with the family."
As the Cardinals made changes to their lineup shortly before first pitch, more than half the team did not appear on the field for the National Anthem. It is unusual for the manager and a majority of the players not to be in a line outside their dugout at that time.
The Cardinals and Royals played their game at Busch Stadium, as scheduled. Tommy Edman moved to right field, and Matt Carpenter came into the lineup after manager Mike Shildt removed Fowler, as requested.
