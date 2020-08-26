Fowler, Flaherty join players in MLB and NBA in solidarity, protest by not playing Wednesday

"I just wanted to say what happened to Jacob Blake it is so unfortunate. It continues to happen," Flaherty said. "You continue to ask questions, continue to wonder. There are things to be done. There are changes to be made. It starts in a lot of places. It starts with voting. I saw where Chris Paul he urged all of the guys on his team to get out, make sure they’re registered to vote. There are so many things that have to happen. Just waking up this morning and seeing that was really hard to watch. Thoughts and prayers with the Blake family, and with all of them. Praying he makes a recovery. Yeah, just unfortunate. Unfortunate what happened. There is not really much that needs to be said. I think a lot of people have come out and said all the things that need to be said. Just adding on to it – thoughts and prayers are with the family."