LOS ANGELES — The handedness of the starter as much as the ongoing search for how all the puzzle pieces together to form a clearer picture of production prompted a few changes to the Cardinals lineup.
First up, Dexter Fowler.
Fowler takes over at leadoff against lefty Clayton Kershaw, and that moves Matt Carpenter down to the lower half of the lineup. Righthanded hitters galore stock the top. The first five batters Kershaw will face are all righthanded, and at second base the Cardinals have sided with switch-hitter Tommy Edman. Kolten Wong gets a breather in part because lefties do well against the youngster the Dodgers are throwing in the series finale.
Of note: Yadier Molina has returned to St. Louis to meet with doctors there and be re-evaluated before the next stage of his rehab assignment. He's off to Class AA Springfield later this week. He will not be with the Cardinals on Friday back at Busch Stadium. That's not the plan as of today.
Here's the lineup:
1. Dexter Fowler, CF
2. Jose Martinez, RF
3. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B
4. Marcell Ozuna, LF
5. Paul DeJong, SS
6. Matt Carpenter, 3B
7. Tommy Edman, 2B
8. Andrew Knizner, C
9. Miles Mikolas, P
From earlier ...
PASADENA, Calif. — In a move that is reminiscent of the bullpen reboot the Cardinals performed a year ago and is also a reminder of what they could not pull off at the trade deadline, the Cardinals placed a lefty on waivers and promoted a prospect in the same move Tuesday.
Junior Fernandez, one of the Cardinals' most impressive prospects this season, had his contract purchased and added to the 40-man roster Tuesday. He was also promoted to the majors and will join the team for its game in Los Angeles against the Dodgers on Tuesday night.
To make room for him, the Cardinals placed Aldaberto Mejia on waivers, designating him for assignment. That move was reported late Monday night by the Post-Dispatch.
Mejia was just claimed off waivers less than a week ago.
Cardinals reliever Mike Mayers cleared waivers Tuesday afternoon and was placed on the Class AAA Memphis roster. He will work his way back to the majors from off the roster and in a relief role in Triple-A. All 29 teams will have a chance at Mejia in the coming days, though it should be noted that he passed through the American League and most of the National League a week ago before being claimed by the Cardinals.
Fernandez, 22, will have pitched at four different levels this season when he makes his major-league debut.
The righthander, who has a power mix of pitches, has a 1.47 ERA and 11 saves in 12 opportunities this season in the minors. He's struck out 76 and walked 29 in 61 1/3 innings. He has allowed fewer baserunners (70) than he has strikeouts. In Memphis, he made 15 relief appearances, grabbed two saves, and struck out 23 in 20 2/3 innings.
CARPENTER BATS SIXTH
Cardinals third baseman Matt Carpenter, 1 for 9 as the leadoff man since his return from a 2-for-26 rehab stint, drops to No. 6 in Tuesday's batting order and second baseman Kolten Wong is out of the lineup against Dodgers lefthanded ace Clayton Kershaw.
Dodgers lineup:
1. Pederson RF
2. Muncy 2B
3. Turner 3B
4. Bellinger 1B
5. Seager SS
6. Smith C
7. Beaty LF
8. Negrón CF
9. Kershaw P
This story will be updated later this afternoon from Dodger Stadium.
