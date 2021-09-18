'Freese's Landing': Cardinals rechristen seats near where his winning homer hit for World Series MVP David Freese

Freese, a Lafayette High grad and St. Louis-area native, was, like the Cardinals, down to the final strike of his season when he tagged a triple to the right-field wall that scored two and tied Game 6 against the Texas Rangers. Freese's triple kept the Cardinals alive and forced the game into extra innings.

In the 10th, the Rangers were again one strike away from claiming their first title in franchise history when Berkman tied the game with a single.

The Cardinals' leadoff hitter in the 11th inning, Freese hit a home run to straightaway center field to secure the comeback victory and punctuate one of the most compelling World Series games ever..

Freese rounded the bases on the way to a 10-9 victory and spiked his batting helmet between his legs before touching home plate and launching into a mosh pit of his teammates. The Cardinals handed out bobbleheads of that helmet-spike Saturday night.

The walk-off shot, Freese's fifth home run of the postseason, inspired broadcaster Joe Buck, calling the game for FOX, to borrow from his father and announce, "And we'll see you tomorrow night." The Cardinals won Game 7 in far less dramatic fashion, 6-2.