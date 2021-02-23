Fresh off arbitration victory vs. Cardinals, Flaherty focuses on present, does not see free agency as inevitable

JUPITER, Fla. — In his first comments to the St. Louis media since besting the Cardinals’ in an arbitration hearing and winning a substantial raise for himself, Jack Flaherty mapped the three routes that young players can take in Major League Baseball’s current system.

They can strike it rich like Fernando Tatis Jr. did this past week with San Diego and the $340-million contract that comes just two years into his career. They can move on an extension early as Ronald Acuna Jr. did with the Braves several years ago.

Or they can go as Washington phenom Juan Soto has, year to year.

Flaherty has found himself on that latter path.

The righthander said the arbitration process “is not a fun process” and he used a synonym for “stinks.” He said he has to focus on the things he can “control,” and that the offer of an extension or multi-year contract from the Cardinals was not something he could control so it wasn’t on his mind. The Post-Dispatch asked him if he saw becoming a free agent when first eligible an inevitability.