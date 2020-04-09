From Ankiel's 'Snapdragon' to Wainwright's curve and Flaherty's slider, tracking the Cardinals' best pitches

Obviously, the aggregate totals are going to skew toward the pitchers who have been with the Cardinals the longest and have thrown those pitches the most, and also the most effectively. I went through the FanGraphs.com data and looked at the best two pitches from every season for the Cardinals, and it won’t be a surprise the three pitchers who had both in a single season. Cy Young Award-winner Chris Carpenter did it in consecutive seasons – 2005 and 2006 with his fastball and cutter/slider – and Wainwright did it eight years after Carpenter, in 2014.

Jack Flaherty, the Cardinals’ planned opening day starter this season and a preseason pick to joust for the Cy Young Award, did it this past season with one of the highest-single season totals for the Cardinals. Flaherty’s fastball had 32.5 pv, ranking second in the majors behind only $300-million man Gerrit Cole (at 37.1 pv).

Flaherty’s slider ranked second on the team with a 16.7 pv, and its presence atop the rotation that could signal a shift. His slider is one of the most effective in baseball and it gets more swings-and-misses than any other pitch on the Cardinals’ staff. For the past three seasons, a slider has been one of the top two pitches for the Cardinals, whether it was Carlos Martinez’s or Miles Mikolas.