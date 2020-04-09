From Ankiel's 'Snapdragon' to Wainwright's curve and Flaherty's slider, tracking the Cardinals' best pitches

ST. LOUIS — As a teenager, even the years before he became a teen phenom, Rick Ankiel would walk around with a ball in his left hand and flip it over and over and over again, trying to improve his curveball grip and get the ball to spin ever faster.
The practice chewed up fingernails.
Callouses developed.
Muscle memory did, too.
And then came the snap.
With each flip of the ball, his thumb would glance against his finger to create the unmistakable sound of a snap, and it grew so loud that it came to symbolize the pitch. During one spring training batting practice, Mark McGwire heard the snap before he saw the curveball and christened Ankiel’s pitch, “The Snapdragon.”
Ankiel recalled this story and his ball-flipping habit late in spring training this year, outside the Cardinals’ clubhouse, as he explained a conversation he had with young prospect Matthew Liberatore. The lefty, acquired in January from Tampa Bay, threw one of the sharpest, filthiest curveballs of spring training, and when Ankiel was around as a guest Liberatore gravitated toward him, lefty to lefty, curveball to curveball.
They spoke about all sorts of topics, and they compared what happened to their fingers by practicing the art of throwing a snappy curveball. A callous here. A scar there.
“When he showed me his grip,” Liberatore said, “he’s the first person I have seen that almost grips it exactly like I do.”
It’s a pitch that’s left its mark on this era of Cardinals baseball.
What once was a matter of opinion can be now be deduced by advanced analytics and technology. Few would argue that Ankiel’s curveball is one of the best the Cardinals have ever had. However, his best years came before the advent of Pitch F/x and thus pitch values and advanced pitch evaluations. Data at FanGraphs.com goes back to 2002, a season Ankiel missed, and the lefty threw a grand total of 10 innings in the majors under the watchful eye of technology that could track pitch type and value. In those 10 innings, Ankiel threw 34.5 percent curveballs, averaged 70.2 mph on the pitch, and got results that, extended over a full season, bodes well for the value of that pitch.
Ankiel just isn’t the Cardinals pitcher who got the most out of the curve.
From 2002, the first year of such pitch data at FanGraphs.com, until today, the most successful, the most effective pitch for the Cardinals has been … drumroll … Adam Wainwright’s curveball. And that data doesn’t include the curve that froze Queens – one of the most important pitches in Cardinals’ history. Wainwright’s curveball is not alone. In 2002, Matt Morris’ curveball was the most effective pitch on the Cardinals’ staff. Same in 2003, and in 2004 only Kiko Calero’s slider rated higher for effectiveness.
At FanGraphs.com, the success of a pitch is measured by a statistic called Pitch Type Linear Weights, or pitch values (pv). The statistic catalogs how the success of a pitch alters the run expectancy of an at-bat – which, for example, shifts dramatically from a 1-1 pitch that puts the count at 1-2 or one that slips and puts it at 2-1. These values are compared against the league average with zero being average and anything above it being better than average. FanGraphs’ description suggest that most pitches will fall between the minus-20 and plus-20 spectrum.
In 2014, Adam Wainwright had the two most effective pitches on the Cardinals staff – his curveball at 20.0 pv and his cutter at 22.3 pv.
By that measure, here are the best pitches by Cardinals, in total, from 2002 to today:
1. Wainwright, curve: 122.1 pv.
2. Lance Lynn, fastball: 77.0 pv.
3. Chris Carpenter, fastball: – 66.1 pv.
4. Carpenter, slider/cutter: 61.6 pv.
5. Wainwright, cutter: 49.2 pv.
Wainwright’s curveball value there is tied with A.J. Burnett for the third-highest since 2002, behind only Doc Halladay (135.5 pv) and Corey Kluber (125.3 pv).
Obviously, the aggregate totals are going to skew toward the pitchers who have been with the Cardinals the longest and have thrown those pitches the most, and also the most effectively. I went through the FanGraphs.com data and looked at the best two pitches from every season for the Cardinals, and it won’t be a surprise the three pitchers who had both in a single season. Cy Young Award-winner Chris Carpenter did it in consecutive seasons – 2005 and 2006 with his fastball and cutter/slider – and Wainwright did it eight years after Carpenter, in 2014.
Jack Flaherty, the Cardinals’ planned opening day starter this season and a preseason pick to joust for the Cy Young Award, did it this past season with one of the highest-single season totals for the Cardinals. Flaherty’s fastball had 32.5 pv, ranking second in the majors behind only $300-million man Gerrit Cole (at 37.1 pv).
Flaherty’s slider ranked second on the team with a 16.7 pv, and its presence atop the rotation that could signal a shift. His slider is one of the most effective in baseball and it gets more swings-and-misses than any other pitch on the Cardinals’ staff. For the past three seasons, a slider has been one of the top two pitches for the Cardinals, whether it was Carlos Martinez’s or Miles Mikolas.
That follows years of the curve being a standout pitch, whether it came off Wainwright’s fingers or Morris’ or snapped off Ankiel’s.
There are curves that could crack the slider’s grip.
Alex Reyes has a power curve.
Liberatore and fellow lefty prospect Zack Thompson have sharp curves. But as long as Flaherty leads the rotation, it’s likely his slider will, too.
Here are, year by year, the two most effective pitches on the Cardinals staff, complete with the percentage of how often the pitcher threw that pitch and the average velocity. All of the data is culled from FanGraphs.com. Get ready to get nostalgic.
2019
1. Jack Flaherty’s fastball, 32.5 pv (58.2 percent, 93.9 mph)
2. Flaherty’s slider, 16.7 pv (27.5 percent, 84.9 mph)
2018
1. Miles Mikolas’ slider, 23.7 pv (25.8 percent, 88.1 mph)
2. Flaherty’s fastball, 12.0 pv (55.6 percent, 92.7 mph)
2017
1. Lance Lynn’s fastball, 15.5 pv (81.1 percent, 91.8 mph)
2. Carlos Martinez’s slider, 12.7 pv (26.8 percent, 85.2 mph)
2016
1. Martinez’s fastball, 19.7 pv (58.2 percent, 95.6 mph)
2. Wainwright’s cutter, 18.1 pv (29.3 percent, 85.3 mph)
2015
1. John Lackey’s fastball, 20.8 pv (67.6 percent, 91.7 mph)
2. Lynn’s fastball, 15.0 pv (85.4 percent, 91.7 mph)
2014
1. Wainwright’s cutter, 22.3 pv (29.8 percent, 86.4 mph)
2. Wainwright’s curve, 20.0 pv (27.6 percent, 74.4 mph)
2013
1. Wainwright’s curve, 16.9 pv (27.3 percent, 75.1 mph)
2. Lynn’s fastball, 15.9 pv (73.2 percent, 92.4 mph)
2012
1. Lynn’s fastball, 17.5 pv (70.4 percent, 92.8 mph)
2. Wainwright’s curve, 12.8 pv (24.7 percent, 73.7 mph)
2011
1. Jason Motte’s fastball, 14.6 pv (77.7 percent, 96.0 mph)
2. Carpenter’s slider/cutter, 12.6 pv (26.0 percent, 87.8 mph)
2010
1. Wainwright’s curve, 19.5 pv (28.7 percent, 74.1 mph)
2. Motte’s fastball, 11.2 pv (82.0 percent, 95.8 mph)
2009
1. Carpenter’s fastball, 24.5 pv (46.6 percent, 93.0 mph)
2. Joel Pineiro’s one-seam sinker, 21.9 pv (70.7 percent, 89.0 mph)
2008
1. Todd Wellemeyer’s slider, 11.3 pv (23.6 percent, 84.7 mph)
2. Kyle Lohse’s changeup, 9.4 pv (10.6 percent , 82.3 mph)
2007
1. Troy Percival’s fastball, 14.3 pv (76.0 percentage, 91.7 mph)
2. Jason Isringhausen’s fastball, 11.1 pv (47.8 percentage, 91.1 mph)
2006
1. Carpenter’s cutter, 21.3 pv (18.7 percent, 87.3 mph)
2. Carpenter’s fastball, 9.4 pv (48.4 percent, 91.4 mph)
2005
1. Carpenter’s fastball, 19.0 pv (52.1 percent, 91.3 mph)
2. Carpenter’s slider/cutter, 17.1 pv (15.0 percent, 85.8 mph)
2004
1. Kiko Calero’s slider, 14.7 pv (53.9 percent, 81.3 mph)
2. Matt Morris’ curveball, 12.1 pv (27.6 percent, 74.1 mph)
2003
1. Morris’ curve, 16.1 pv (35.0 percent, 70.3 mph)
2. Isringhausen’s fastball, 5.8 pv (66.6 percent, 92.7 mph)
2002
1. Morris’ curve, 14.0 pv (31.6 percent, 71.3 mph)
2. Woody Williams’ fastball, 13.9 pv (71.9 percent, 88.0 mph)
I also went through the FanGraphs data and ranked the Cardinals’ totals by specific pitch, and that opened the numbers to some other blasts from the past. Not ranked here was the only pitcher who threw a significant total of knuckleballs since 2002 (former closer, current scout Ryan Franklin) and the best split-finger pitch thrown by a Cardinal since 2002. That belonged to Edward Mujica, an All-Star who had a respectable 13.6 pv on that pitch in St. Louis.
Here are the specific pitch rankings, by total through multiple seasons, again favoring the pitchers who used the pitch most often and most effectively.
FASTBALL
1. Lance Lynn, 77.0 pv
2. Chris Carpenter, 66.1 pv
3. Jack Flaherty, 42.3 pv
4. Jason Isringhausen, 41.4 pv
5. Jason Motte, 36.4 pv
SLIDER
1. Carpenter, 61.6 pv
2. Carlos Martinez, 36.3 pv
Adam Wainwright, 36.3 pv
3. Flaherty, 28.3 pv
4. Tyler Lyons, 28.0 pv
CUTTER
1. Wainwright, 49.2 pv
2. Carpenter, 29.2 pv
3. Jaime Garcia, 23.5 pv
4. Mike Leake, 13.4 pv
5. Russ Springer, 7.2 pv
CURVEBALL
1. Wainwright, 122.1 pv
2. Matt Morris, 45.7 pv
3. Carpenter, 35.3 pv
4. Woody Williams, 13.5 pv
5. Isringhausen, 10.5 pv
CHANGEUP
1. Kyle Lohse, 28.9 pv
2. Michael Wacha, 21.9 pv
3. Trevor Rosenthal, 19.6 pv
4. Kyle McClellan, 10.0
5. Joel Pineiro, 9.5 pv
Martinez, 9.5 pv
Wainwright cracks the top five with three different pitches, including one that has evolved for him throughout his career, shifting from cutter to slider and then separating the two. The lack of a standout changeup in the past 20 years is interesting, especially given how Carlos Martinez leaned so heavily on that pitch as a rising prospect.
And finally to illustrate how the stat pairs with what our eyes see, here are, according to FanGraphs’ Pitch Values, the 15 most effective pitches since 2002, in total Pitch Values:
The Best PV, 2002-present
1. Clayton Kershaw, fastball – 206.0 pv
2. Cole Hamels, changeup – 202.6 pv
3. Justin Verlander, fastball – 182.6 pv
4. Kershaw, slider – 163.8 pv
5. Cliff Lee, fastball – 161.2 pv
6. Ervin Santana, slider – 149.0 pv
7. Francisco Liriano, slider – 147.8 pv
8. Randy Johnson, slider – 142.3 pv
9. Kenley Jansen, fastball – 140.6 pv
10. CC Sabathia, slider – 137.4 pv
11. Max Scherzer, slider – 135.5 pv
Roy Halladay, curve – 135.5 pv
13. Mariano Rivera, cutter – 132.5 pv
14. Johan Santana, changeup – 132.3 pv
15. Scherzer, fastball – 131.3 pv
Kershaw, the best lefty of his generation, and Scherzer, a St. Louis native and Mizzou All-American who is also arguably the best righthander of his generation (we see you Verlander), are the only pitchers to get two pitches in the top 15 since 2002.
Does that track with the best pitches you’ve seen?
-30-
