You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
From DeWitt's payroll pronouncement to Shildt's pledge, Cardinals coverage just warming up
0 comments

From DeWitt's payroll pronouncement to Shildt's pledge, Cardinals coverage just warming up

Support local journalism for 99¢
Last day, best day at the Cardinal Winter Warm-up

Fredbird visits dynamic duo St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina and pitcher Adam Wainwright at the autograph table of the on day three of the Cardinals 2020 Winter Warm-up on Monday Jan. 20, 2020, at the Hyatt Regency St. Louis at the Arch. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

Ever since Mark McGwire reappeared in St. Louis through a double-door used mostly as a thoroughfare for food trays and caused the media to sardine into a narrow hallway just to ask him questions -- what the late Joe Strauss called "The Riot at the Hyatt" -- there has been less chaos, more control for the Cardinals at Winter Warm-Up.

A stop behind the podium to field questions from the media is as much a part of their day as signing autographs or meeting with the trainers.

Matt Carpenter spent more than 23 minutes talking with the media Monday. John Mozeliak handled more than 30 minutes of questions from reporters on Saturday. Paul Goldschmidt and Andrew Miller did their press conference together, and when Adam Wainwright popped his head in to ask why he hadn't been invited, Goldschmidt answered that question, too.

"We wouldn't get a word in," he said.

Every Cardinal from Mike Shildt to Justin Williams, Dylan Carlson to Bill DeWitt Jr., and Justin Williams to Yadier Molina had their turn behind the podium. Molina technically had two because he called Wainwright on FaceTime during Wainwright's presser and joined for about 30 seconds.

The Post-Dispatch had at least one reporter at most of these pressers, bringing coverage swiftly to StlToday.com and then expanding on that coverage with additional reporting for the pages of the newspaper.

This is our dress rehearsal for the constant Cardinals coverage coming your way in a few weeks from Jupiter, Fla. 

With two sports columnists, two baseball writers, and assistance from three photographers and news writer Robert Patrick, The Post-Dispatch brought more coverage from Winter Warm-Up than any other local outlet. There were nearly 40 bylines produced in four days of coverage. There were a handful of exclusive interviews with DeWitt, Carlson, Shildt, and former Cardinals first baseman Lance Berkman. Oh, and Rick Hummel hosted a chat.

This is the content you can expect for a digital subscription (of course there's a deal, right in time for spring training). 

This is the quality you should expect for your investment in our coverage.

Here is the collection of Cardinals news and notes and articles and columns and slide shows and chats from the team's three-day fan fest, all in one handy-dandy location. 

Pitchers and catchers report Feb. 11. The Post-Dispatch will be there, reporting, a week early.

DAY 1

Will 'patience' pay off? Mozeliak open to additions, awaits improvement from within, by Derrick Goold

Martinez remains on target, so far, to be a Cardinals starter again, by Rick Hummel

Fans throng Cardinals Winter Warm-Up in search of the 'full Yadi', by Robert Patrick

BenFred: Seems like it's just a matter of time until the designated hitter comes to the National League, by Ben Frederickson

Hochman: With guidance from Tommy Pham, Cardinals' Harrison Bader is confident about 2020, by Benjamin Hochman

Cardinals notebook: O'Neill confident he can seize left field job, by Hummel

Best Podcast in Baseball 7.31: Signs, Signs, Everywhere They're Stolen, featuring Frederickson and Goold.

Behind the scenes at Winter Warm-Up, Cardinals set the stage for season's start, by Goold

Mozeliak welcomes the interaction as fans get a chance to grill him at Cardinals' Winter Warm-Up, by Hummel

Asked about Arenado, Mozeliak offers no specifics but closes no doors, by Staff

Cardinals 'hopeful' to finalize contract with veteran catcher Wieters (Spoiler: They Did, Sunday), by Goold

Hochman: 1980s Cardinals player finally gets his Topps card … 35 years later, by Hochman

Day 1: Scenes from the St. Louis Cardinals Winter Warm-Up, Photos by David Carson

DAY 2

'We're not going to win this way': Shildt, Cardinals draw a line on sign-stealing, by Goold

Hochman: Humble and hungry, Dylan Carlson visits St. Louis for a weekend. When will he return for good?, by Hochman

BenFred: Mozeliak backs Albert, but questions linger about hitting coach's Houston connection, by Frederickson

BenFred: Few signs (or mentions) of Ozuna at Cardinals Winter Warm-Up, by Frederickson

Coming off elite 2019, Cardinals ace Flaherty strives for even more consistency, by Hummel

Cardinals notebook: During a slow and steady recovery, Hicks speeds toward spring feeling 'really strong', by Goold

Shildt: Cardinals top prospect Carlson 'can compete' for outfield spot, by Staff

'Commish' Hummel: Read the complete Q-&-A from this week's Cardinals chat, by Hummel

From Bob Broeg to Joe Strauss: Tributes to Stan the Man, by Staff

Day 2: Cold weather doesn't stop Winter Warm-up Fans, Photos by J.B. Forbes

DAY 3

DeWitt: Cardinals 'pushing the envelope' with $170 million payroll, by Hummel

Swing State: Cardinals counting on Carpenter's renaissance as 'complete hitter', by Goold

Quick Hits: No Ozuna, no Arenado ... no problem? Could it be a historically bad Cardinals lineup?, by Hummel

BenFred: Wainwright and Molina ready for another round against Father Time, by Frederickson

Molina wants to play several more years for Cardinals — and if not them, 'that's it for me', by Goold

Hochman: After his 'least-consistent year,' Goldschmidt has to be better for Cardinals to improve, by Hochman

DeWitt: Cardinals 'not actively' seeking a trade; they're comfortable with payroll, current roster, by Goold

BenFred: Cardinals' Carpenter explains why sign-stealing Astros now carry asterisk, by Frederickson

BenFred: Cardinals can’t — and won’t — let Edman’s value go to waste, by Frederickson

Hochman: Cards' Andrew Miller talks about facing 2018 Astros, new MLB three-batter rule, by Hochman

Tipsheet: Arenado miffed after Rockies shopped him around MLB, by Jeff Gordon

Long-awaited upgrade to Cardinals' Jupiter complex gains momentum, by Goold

60 years ago: A slumping Stan the Man agrees to a pay cut from the Cardinals, by Neal Russo

Last day, best day at Cardinals Winter Warm-up, Photos by Laurie Skrivan

Scenes from all three days of Cardinals Winter Warm-Up, by Staff

-30-

0 comments

Tags

Keep up with the latest Cardinals coverage from our award-winning team of reporters and columnists




Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports