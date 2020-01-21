From DeWitt's payroll pronouncement to Shildt's pledge, Cardinals coverage just warming up

Ever since Mark McGwire reappeared in St. Louis through a double-door used mostly as a thoroughfare for food trays and caused the media to sardine into a narrow hallway just to ask him questions -- what the late Joe Strauss called "The Riot at the Hyatt" -- there has been less chaos, more control for the Cardinals at Winter Warm-Up.
A stop behind the podium to field questions from the media is as much a part of their day as signing autographs or meeting with the trainers.
Matt Carpenter spent more than 23 minutes talking with the media Monday. John Mozeliak handled more than 30 minutes of questions from reporters on Saturday. Paul Goldschmidt and Andrew Miller did their press conference together, and when Adam Wainwright popped his head in to ask why he hadn't been invited, Goldschmidt answered that question, too.
"We wouldn't get a word in," he said.
Every Cardinal from Mike Shildt to Justin Williams, Dylan Carlson to Bill DeWitt Jr., and Justin Williams to Yadier Molina had their turn behind the podium. Molina technically had two because he called Wainwright on FaceTime during Wainwright's presser and joined for about 30 seconds.
The Post-Dispatch had at least one reporter at most of these pressers, bringing coverage swiftly to StlToday.com and then expanding on that coverage with additional reporting for the pages of the newspaper.
This is our dress rehearsal for the constant Cardinals coverage coming your way in a few weeks from Jupiter, Fla.
With two sports columnists, two baseball writers, and assistance from three photographers and news writer Robert Patrick, The Post-Dispatch brought more coverage from Winter Warm-Up than any other local outlet. There were nearly 40 bylines produced in four days of coverage. There were a handful of exclusive interviews with DeWitt, Carlson, Shildt, and former Cardinals first baseman Lance Berkman. Oh, and Rick Hummel hosted a chat.
This is the content you can expect for a digital subscription (of course there's a deal, right in time for spring training).
This is the quality you should expect for your investment in our coverage.
Here is the collection of Cardinals news and notes and articles and columns and slide shows and chats from the team's three-day fan fest, all in one handy-dandy location.
Pitchers and catchers report Feb. 11. The Post-Dispatch will be there, reporting, a week early.
DAY 1
Will 'patience' pay off? Mozeliak open to additions, awaits improvement from within, by Derrick Goold
Fans throng Cardinals Winter Warm-Up in search of the 'full Yadi', by Robert Patrick
BenFred: Seems like it's just a matter of time until the designated hitter comes to the National League, by Ben Frederickson
Hochman: With guidance from Tommy Pham, Cardinals' Harrison Bader is confident about 2020, by Benjamin Hochman
Best Podcast in Baseball 7.31: Signs, Signs, Everywhere They're Stolen, featuring Frederickson and Goold.
Mozeliak welcomes the interaction as fans get a chance to grill him at Cardinals' Winter Warm-Up, by Hummel
Cardinals 'hopeful' to finalize contract with veteran catcher Wieters (Spoiler: They Did, Sunday), by Goold
Day 1: Scenes from the St. Louis Cardinals Winter Warm-Up, Photos by David Carson
DAY 2
Hochman: Humble and hungry, Dylan Carlson visits St. Louis for a weekend. When will he return for good?, by Hochman
BenFred: Mozeliak backs Albert, but questions linger about hitting coach's Houston connection, by Frederickson
Cardinals notebook: During a slow and steady recovery, Hicks speeds toward spring feeling 'really strong', by Goold
Day 2: Cold weather doesn't stop Winter Warm-up Fans, Photos by J.B. Forbes
DAY 3
Quick Hits: No Ozuna, no Arenado ... no problem? Could it be a historically bad Cardinals lineup?, by Hummel
Molina wants to play several more years for Cardinals — and if not them, 'that's it for me', by Goold
Hochman: After his 'least-consistent year,' Goldschmidt has to be better for Cardinals to improve, by Hochman
DeWitt: Cardinals 'not actively' seeking a trade; they're comfortable with payroll, current roster, by Goold
BenFred: Cardinals can’t — and won’t — let Edman’s value go to waste, by Frederickson
Tipsheet: Arenado miffed after Rockies shopped him around MLB, by Jeff Gordon
Last day, best day at Cardinals Winter Warm-up, Photos by Laurie Skrivan
-30-