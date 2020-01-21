From DeWitt's payroll pronouncement to Shildt's pledge, Cardinals coverage just warming up

Ever since Mark McGwire reappeared in St. Louis through a double-door used mostly as a thoroughfare for food trays and caused the media to sardine into a narrow hallway just to ask him questions -- what the late Joe Strauss called "The Riot at the Hyatt" -- there has been less chaos, more control for the Cardinals at Winter Warm-Up.

A stop behind the podium to field questions from the media is as much a part of their day as signing autographs or meeting with the trainers.

Matt Carpenter spent more than 23 minutes talking with the media Monday. John Mozeliak handled more than 30 minutes of questions from reporters on Saturday. Paul Goldschmidt and Andrew Miller did their press conference together, and when Adam Wainwright popped his head in to ask why he hadn't been invited, Goldschmidt answered that question, too.

"We wouldn't get a word in," he said.

Every Cardinal from Mike Shildt to Justin Williams, Dylan Carlson to Bill DeWitt Jr., and Justin Williams to Yadier Molina had their turn behind the podium. Molina technically had two because he called Wainwright on FaceTime during Wainwright's presser and joined for about 30 seconds.