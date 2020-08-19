From Grand to Bland: Carpenter's slam takes Game 1, but offense quiets in 4-2 Game 2 loss for split with Cubs

CHICAGO — The offense that gave the Cardinals a chance to hold their best relievers back for the evening game left those same relievers no lead to hold and no margin for error.

The Cardinals rallied in the sixth inning to tie Wednesday's second game of a doubleheader only to see the game come undone in the top of the seventh and final inning at Wrigley Field. For the second time in this unusual series between two historic rivals, the Cardinals hosted the Cubs at Wrigley Field -- and remained unable to take advantage of the un-home field advantage.

The Cubs scored twice in the top of the seventh to take a 4-2 win in Game 2 and split Wednesday's doubleheader. The Cardinals won 9-3 in Game 1, thanks to a first-inning grand slam from Matt Carpenter and two more RBIs from Brad Miller.

Miller had the game-tying RBI in Game 2 to give him three for the day and nine in the two doubleheaders played at Wrigley this week.