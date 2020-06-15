From the Archives: A day after PED admission, Big Mac was back in the cage, but felt free

In January 2010, I got a call asking if I could be in California by early the next morning. I could. I was texted an address in a warehouse area of Huntington Beach and a time to be there. The Cardinals new hitting coach, Mark McGwire, would be waiting for Post-Dispatch photographer Chris Lee and me. His previous two days had been spent admitting and discussing his PED usage in a series of interviews. The invitation we received was to see him begin his second act in baseball -- as a coach. It was clear a weight had been lifted, even though all the questions had not been answered.
We spent several days with McGwire, and that included being there as Brendan Ryan challenged McGwire to take BP with them, and Lee was able to get this video.
The premiere of ESPN's documentary "Long Gone Summer" has revisited McGwire's 70-homer season in 1998 with the Cardinals and his later admissions on the eve of returning to the team. Here was our coverage at the time, from the Jan. 14, 2010 edition of The Post-Dispatch. -- Derrick Goold
***
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CALIF. - After two days of detailing his regrets in sometimes teary confessions, Mark McGwire was out of the interview chair, off the phone and back in his element Wednesday.
Bat in hand, he no longer had things to admit.
He had swings to coach.
"It's a relief those two days that I've gone through are over with," said McGwire, who acknowledged publicly Monday that he used performance-enhancing drugs throughout the 1990s as baseball's slugger king. "When Bob Costas asked me (Monday night) if the truth will set you free, it was really, well, I didn't know how to answer that because I've never been in that position before. I'm just happy I got it off my chest and now I can concentrate on teaching."
At a cozy indoor baseball training facility in an industrial area of Huntington Beach, the Cardinals' new hitting coach welcomed two of his charges for a morning workout. Skip Schumaker and Brendan Ryan meet McGwire two or three times a week to hit. They last worked out together Sunday, and the only mention of what McGwire did in the two days since was when Ryan arrived, shortly after 10 a.m. local time.
"What have you been up to?" the shortstop asked.
"Oh," McGwire smiled, "not much."
Hired in late October to join manager Tony La Russa's staff as the hitting coach, McGwire demonstrated during the workout the hands-on zeal that convinced La Russa he could coach at the major-league level, having never coached at any level before. Shortly after accepting the job, McGwire pulled a bat out of his collection and began hitting again. On Wednesday, he used a Rawlings bat, circa 2001, branded with his name. He pulled on batting gloves from a box stamped "2001," and he wore Nike shoes with "MAC 25" stitched on the back. He eagerly took his cuts, showing instead of just telling Schumaker and Ryan what he means when taking a direct, "straight line" path to the ball.
He decided awhile back a similar approach was needed with his past.
McGwire, talking with the Post-Dispatch after the workout, acknowledged that he realized early on that accepting the job as hitting coach was going to mean addressing the suspicions of his steroid use. He said by doing so this week he eliminated anything that could cloud his ability to coach, or connect with players.
He also said when he was offered the job he didn't see it as a way to alter the public's perception of his career.
But his wife, Stephanie, did.
"I don't know why I never thought of it: The last image people have of me was standing up with my right hand in front of Congress," McGwire said. "And she goes, 'Now that you're going to be a hitting coach, people are going to see you in uniform again.' It's unfortunate that I'm not going to be able to play. But also now my two young boys are going to see their dad in a uniform."
The job offer came via text message, with La Russa writing to McGwire a question that began, "Would you consider ..."
McGwire showed the message to his wife as she got their sons, ages 6 and 7, ready for bed. Stephanie responded with a big smile, he said. For the next week, McGwire and La Russa discussed the logistics of him replacing Hal McRae as hitting coach and emerging from the cocoon he'd been in since the Congressional hearings of 2005.
La Russa had invited McGwire to spring training before and had often invited him to visit the new ballpark in St. Louis, a place he could see for the first time this weekend as part of a Winter Warm-up appearance. He hesitated to accept La Russa's overtures, and McGwire on Wednesday acknowledged that the secret he kept from family and teammates was part of the reason.
"I'd have to say in the back of my mind, yeah, that was probably one of the deals of me not going to the ballpark when Tony asked me to show up," McGwire said. "If I showed up at the ballpark, I always thought that I would be a distraction there. Even if I would have loved to come and talk a little bit about hitting, I never liked to be a distraction. Unfortunately, I was.
"Now that Monday has happened I think we can move on."
That process started Wednesday, back in the cages. The gauntlet of interviews was over. Ari Fleischer, the former White House press secretary who had been hired to advise McGwire through the process, left town Tuesday night. McGwire said he's "OK" to talk about his steroid use, as a cautionary tale.
But he's more eager and freer to talk hitting.
"He's so passionate about it," Schumaker said as McGwire worked with Ryan on the position of his hands. "Until you come here and watch, nobody really knows how passionate. That's what everyone is about to understand."
McGwire already has begun studying the hitters he'll be coaching. The Cardinals have supplied him with video clips of Ryan Ludwick, Colby Rasmus, Tyler Greene and David Freese. He is a video junkie, even dissecting clips at home from each workout he has with Schumaker and Ryan. He has stressed to both Ryan and Schumaker the importance of a steady base and plotting a direct line for the bat to connect with the ball.
On Wednesday, he showed he already has some McGwire-isms.
"There is a different sound when you take a direct path to the baseball," he told Ryan, swinging the bat with one hand so Ryan could hear the whoosh of true bat speed. "Stability precedes strength," he told Schumaker. "If you're not stable, you're always trying to find that strength."
During the workout Sunday, on the eve of his confession, McGwire said nothing as he hit outdoors with Ryan and Schumaker and hit 10 consecutive balls over the outfield fence. He said he could always separate off-field concerns from on-field performance. But now there's no baggage at the ballpark. No distractions. A coach, unencumbered.
"I would love to be doing this for the rest of my life," he said. "That's one thing I told my wife: When we decide to go forward and do this, I'm not in 100 percent, I'm in it 200 percent. Going into spring training, my mind's a walking encyclopedia, just ready to throw out knowledge. I'll be an open book to all the players.
"This is my job now, and I'm totally entrenched in it."
