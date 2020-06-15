From the Archives: A day after PED admission, Big Mac was back in the cage, but felt free

Bat in hand, he no longer had things to admit.

He had swings to coach.

"It's a relief those two days that I've gone through are over with," said McGwire, who acknowledged publicly Monday that he used performance-enhancing drugs throughout the 1990s as baseball's slugger king. "When Bob Costas asked me (Monday night) if the truth will set you free, it was really, well, I didn't know how to answer that because I've never been in that position before. I'm just happy I got it off my chest and now I can concentrate on teaching."

At a cozy indoor baseball training facility in an industrial area of Huntington Beach, the Cardinals' new hitting coach welcomed two of his charges for a morning workout. Skip Schumaker and Brendan Ryan meet McGwire two or three times a week to hit. They last worked out together Sunday, and the only mention of what McGwire did in the two days since was when Ryan arrived, shortly after 10 a.m. local time.

"What have you been up to?" the shortstop asked.

"Oh," McGwire smiled, "not much."