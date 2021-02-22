Full squad but not a full house to see Cardinals flock to back fields, begin official workouts

Other than the previous advertised visa issues, the Cardinals had all position players report on time to camp and cleared to the join the team through coronavirus testing and intake procedures. Tommy Edman and Paul DeJong were on the field across from Arenado’s group, and along Edmundo Sosa they faced Kodi Whitley and Austin Warner. Again, right then left by design. Of the pitchers in camp, the Cardinals expect Andrew Miller and Jordan Hicks to be slightly behind on their throwing programs. Hicks is coming back from elbow surgery and has not been in competition in 20 months, and he’s throwing every third day instead of every other day, as other pitchers. Miller, veteran reliever, does not need many innings to be ready for the season and has saved his throws in springs past, accelerating to be ready for opening day.