Gateway to 'The Show': Cardinals plan 'alternate training site' at Grizzlies' Sauget ballpark

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla — The Cardinals are bringing their flock of backups, prospects, and depth players closer to home.

After exploring several nearby options for their "alternate training site," a facility that will house the Class AAA roster for the first month of the major-league season, the Cardinals have selected the baseball stadium nearest their own: Sauget, Ill.'s GCS Credit Union Ballpark, home of the Gateway Grizzlies.

The team made the announcement Tuesday morning.

The plan is to open the site and have the first Cardinals workout at the facility on April 6. That will coincide with the opening of minor-league camp at the Jupiter, Fla., facility.

The short drive from Busch Stadium and the access to all of the trainers, medical officials, and infrastructure at the big-league ballpark made the site across the river an appealing location. In 2020, the Cardinals housed their minor-league players and expanded roster in Springfield, Mo.

The site will be used for April until the start of the Class AAA season, which has been delayed for 2020. The workouts will be organized and run by the Cardinals' Triple-A staff before it heads to Memphis.

As many as 28 players can be assigned there.