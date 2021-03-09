 Skip to main content
Gateway to 'The Show': Cardinals plan 'alternate training site' at Grizzlies' Sauget ballpark
St Louis Regional Divide

In this, June 5, 2015 photo, three-year-old Sydney Woodward, center, of Eureka, Mo., dances atop the dugout at a Gateway Grizzlies’ independent league baseball game in Sauget, Ill., along with marketing intern Taylor Glueck, right, and team mascot Izzy the Grizzlie. A new “Get to Know M.E.” image-boosting campaign in St. Louis’ Illinois suburbs focuses on affordable housing, small-town values and family-friendly activities. The campaign’s name refers to the Metro East, as the area is referred to locally. (AP Photo/Alan Scher Zagier)

 Alan Scher Zagier

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla — The Cardinals are bringing their flock of backups, prospects, and depth players closer to home.

After exploring several nearby options for their "alternate training site," a facility that will house the Class AAA roster for the first month of the major-league season, the Cardinals have selected the baseball stadium nearest their own: Sauget, Ill.'s GCS Credit Union Ballpark, home of the Gateway Grizzlies.

The team made the announcement Tuesday morning.

The plan is to open the site and have the first Cardinals workout at the facility on April 6. That will coincide with the opening of minor-league camp at the Jupiter, Fla., facility.

The short drive from Busch Stadium and the access to all of the trainers, medical officials, and infrastructure at the big-league ballpark made the site across the river an appealing location. In 2020, the Cardinals housed their minor-league players and expanded roster in Springfield, Mo.

The site will be used for April until the start of the Class AAA season, which has been delayed for 2020. The workouts will be organized and run by the Cardinals' Triple-A staff before it heads to Memphis.

As many as 28 players can be assigned there.

That number will drop when the Cardinals go on a road trip and take as many as five players along as part of a taxi squad.

There is no overlap with the Grizzlies' schedule. Part of the 16-team Frontier League, the Grizzlies are currently scheduled to open their season in late May. 

"We have not ruled out games at this point, but we're going to remain open to that as we move forward," said John Mozeliak, president of baseball operations. "It's nice to know you're only 10 minutes away."

The group of players at the Sauget ballpark will likely work out in the morning, and when the Cardinals are on the road it's possible that the alternate-site roster will have events under the lights at Busch.

