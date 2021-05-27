Get a grip: La Russa's World Series decision to keep a lid on pitching's Pandora's Box hints at MLB's sticky spot

PHOENIX — The day after he declined to get involved in a sticky situation and, in his words, “undress” the opposing pitcher on the mound during a World Series game his Cardinals would eventually lose, possibly because of his choice, Tony La Russa sat down in the media room and brand-new Busch Stadium and invited questions.
“Last night you said it wasn’t important to talk about the dirt on Kenny Rogers’ hand …” a reporter began.
“First question?” La Russa responded. “I lost the bet.”
He then launched into a 997-word answer.
The Cardinals manager described what went into his decision the night before, during Game 2 of the 2006 World Series, to alert the umpires about a smudge on Detroit lefty Rogers’ hand – and not raise a formal raucous that might have bounced Rogers from the game for using an illegal substance. He said he did not want to “ask the umpire to go to the mound and undress the pitcher” and “be part of (hogwash),” though he used the initials for the more colorful term. La Russa spoke about competition, about causing controversy by reacting to it not initiating it, and, yes, how his decision was unpopular in some corners of the clubhouse. Rogers would go on to bewilder the Cardinals and level the series, a game apiece.
“I’m sure there are fans of ours and maybe teammates or whoever – people in the organization – who said you should have gone to the mound,” La Russa said. “The umpires are right now this. This rule stats it. They have to get a request. They don’t act on their own here. I said I don’t like this stuff. Let’s get it fixed. If it gets fixed, let’s play the game. It got fixed, in my opinion, and we never hit the guy.”
As with everything La Russa – what was true then is now true on the South Side – there was unspoken layers to his decision, not least of which was the microscope such a move would put on his pitchers, with longtime confidant Detroit manager Jim Leyland looking through it.
If the Cardinals got theirs today, they’d get them tomorrow.
Fast-forward 15 years and baseball is on the precipice of a difficult precedent, and it’s La Russa and the Cardinals again in a conversation about getting a grip on the mound. During the Cardinals’ victory against the White Sox on Wednesday, umpire Joe West asked reliever Giovanny Gallegos to put on a new hat before throwing a pitch. West would later explain to a pool reporter that he wanted to do that he could toss out the hat – not the pitcher. He didn’t want to upset the game, telling a pool reporter he took this route “rather than get into a confrontation.”
Still, he chose centerstage to make the move, and that put Gallegos at the immediate center of Major League Baseball’s viscous attempt to crack down on foreign substances.
At issue was the discoloration on Gallegos’ hat brim, something I was asked about just this past week in the chat. It’s not uncommon. There is rosin on the mound for pitchers to use, sunscreen on arms that pitchers widely use, and sweat they cannot avoid because, you know, athletes perspire. Take a look at pitchers throughout the league and you’ll see where they tug on their cap with their pitching hand – slightly to the right of the brim curve for righties, to the left for lefties – a smudge or discoloration of some sort.
That’s usually how you can tell a reliever who sticks with one cap, even when a new one is available.
Gallegos is one of many.
There are photos from this past weekend at Busch Stadium of Cubs closer Craig Kimbrel with a similar discoloration on the brim of his cap. Take a Google freefall and you'll find others currently in the game and plenty of them from the past, including Julian Taveras from way back in 2004.
Rosin, sunscreen, lick, baseball, hat tug, repeat – it’s going to leave a mark. And teams will argue that hitters want pitchers to have some grip. Plus, it's impossible to jump all over Bullfrog use. These are legal substances individually and whatever they become when mixed is tricky alchemy to police.
If Wednesday’s move becomes precedence, this will be the second-biggest hat recall of the week – second only to New Era’s Local Market hats.
That was part of manager Mike Shildt’s point when he described this as “baseball’s dirty secret.” The pitchers who flaunt their use of foreign substances aren’t wearing it on their hats, he implied. They’re going to keep it under their gloves, for example. During his explanation, Shildt mentioned that anyone watching a game could tell by watching for pitchers who don’t lick their fingers. He didn’t say why.
You probably know why.
Most of this stickiest stuff, like pine tar, tastes terrible.
That was the substance in question back in 2006 when FOX’s broadcast spotted and fixated on a butterscotch smudge along the palm of Tigers lefty Rogers. Hal McRae, the Cardinals’ hitting coach at the time, told USA Today that it was “so blatant” how Rogers was “just cheating by using pine tar.” McRae walked those comments back the next day, of course, as La Russa’s staff organized behind La Russa’s stance. Rogers was charging toward a record set by Hall of Fame pitcher and future baseball writer Christy Mathewson. He would run his scoreless streak to 23 innings with eight innings of two-hit ball against the Cardinals. (Mathewson’s record was 27 consecutive.)
The Cardinals’ clubhouse crew noticed the smudge on the telecast and alerted the dugout. That put the sticky decision in La Russa’s hands. He had to make the call early in that game or elect to hold on to it as a trump card for an inning or two later. He bet somewhat on his team. He definitely chose to navigate around the show. La Russa notified crew chief Randy Marsh about it, and Tigers first base coach Andy Van Slyke approached Rogers in the home dugout.
Rogers disappeared.
When next seen his hand was clean.
“If the Cardinals manager believed the unknown substance was offering Rogers an advantage, or whether he was merely trying to get into the 41-year-old’s head, he erred,” wrote the late Joe Strauss for the Post-Dispatch. “After Rogers spoke to plate umpire Alfonso Marquez on his way out for the second inning, The Gambler’s pitching did his talking.”
An umpire supervisor at the game explained to us that the issue was “a noticeable dirt mark on his left hand.” The umpires on the field requested that the pitcher remove it “so there wouldn’t be any controversy.”
The next day, La Russa kicked a little sand on that notion.
“I don’t believe it was dirt,” he said. “Didn’t look like dirt.”
His comments were being broadcast throughout Busch, so Tigers players heard that comment from La Russa – his shortest of the press conference, honestly.
Rogers had already had his say.
“It was a big clump of dirt and I wiped it off,” Rogers told the media, including the Post-Dispatch’s Dan O’Neill, after Game 2. “I didn’t know it was there, and they told me, and I took it off, and it wasn’t a big deal. It’s dirt and resin and all that stuff put together. When it’s moist, you’re going to rub up the baseball, and it was left on my hand when I rubbed them up.”
Dirt. Resin. All that stuff.
Two out of three are on the mound.
The question becomes whether the “stuff” is sweat and tugged onto the brim of a cap or something else, something foreign, that is glopped in a glove and kept out of sight and away from the mouth. La Russa knows this. Shildt articulated this. He even tried to steer the league and reporters in the direction of where to find evidence.
Hint: spin rates.
Watch for sudden increases.
And ultimately how Major League Baseball turns its initiative to scrub foreign substances from the game may come down to who really wants to get their hands dirty.
“I don’t have any regrets,” La Russa said at the conclusion of that 997-word explanation, several days before his team would win the 2006 championship, losing only the Rogers game the Tigers. “And I don’t think after the initial whatever happened – the hand-washing or whatever happened – I don’t think we got abused. I think we just got beat.”