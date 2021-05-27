Get a grip: La Russa's World Series decision to keep a lid on pitching's Pandora's Box hints at MLB's sticky spot

PHOENIX — The day after he declined to get involved in a sticky situation and, in his words, “undress” the opposing pitcher on the mound during a World Series game his Cardinals would eventually lose, possibly because of his choice, Tony La Russa sat down in the media room and brand-new Busch Stadium and invited questions.

“Last night you said it wasn’t important to talk about the dirt on Kenny Rogers’ hand …” a reporter began.

“First question?” La Russa responded. “I lost the bet.”

He then launched into a 997-word answer.

The Cardinals manager described what went into his decision the night before, during Game 2 of the 2006 World Series, to alert the umpires about a smudge on Detroit lefty Rogers’ hand – and not raise a formal raucous that might have bounced Rogers from the game for using an illegal substance. He said he did not want to “ask the umpire to go to the mound and undress the pitcher” and “be part of (hogwash),” though he used the initials for the more colorful term. La Russa spoke about competition, about causing controversy by reacting to it not initiating it, and, yes, how his decision was unpopular in some corners of the clubhouse. Rogers would go on to bewilder the Cardinals and level the series, a game apiece.