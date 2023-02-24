JUPITER, Fla. — Cardinals reliever Giovanny Gallegos' first appearance in an exhibition game has been delayed to allow him more time to figure out how to shave time from his delivery and not run afoul of a pitch clock.

Since facing hitters in his first experience with Major League Baseball's new rule, Gallegos has had two turns on a bullpen mound just working on his delivery. At times, a coach stood nearby with a stopwatch to clock Gallegos going through his motions. The right-hander, who is expected to be the Cardinals' setup man for the coming season, was in the bullpen Friday going through his mechanics without delivery a pitch.

Gallegos said he's making adjustments to his windup.

Gallegos was scheduled to start in Saturday's Grapefruit League opener, but he was removed from the list so that he would not yet pitch in a game where the new pitch clock rule is enforced.

With no runners on base, pitchers have 15 seconds after holding or receiving the ball on the mound to begin their delivery. The penalty for going over is an automatic ball given to the hitter.

If a hitter is not ready and in the batter's box within the first eight seconds of the clock, a strike is called.

During the first Cactus League game Friday, Manny Machado was assessed an automatic strike for not being in the box.

In the minors, the pitch clock helped slash 20 to 25 minutes off games.

Gallegos had one of the slowest paces in the majors this past season, sometimes going 10 or 13 seconds over what is permitted this season. The Cardinals want to give him at least one more controlled outing against hitters before putting him on the clock in an exhibition game.

One option the Cardinals have is to call infractions during a live BP session to give Gallegos a feel for how many automatic balls he would allow.

“Have it be a little more strict now that he’s experienced it,” manager Oliver Marmol said.

The Cardinals will play their first game with the new rules — bigger bases, pickoff limits, and pitch clock — on Saturday against Washington at Roger Dean Stadium.

Scenes from Cardinals spring training workouts full-squad workouts on Feb. 22, 2023

Extra bases

• Willson Contreras is scheduled to make his Cardinals’ debut Saturday.

• Lefty Cooper Hjerpe, the Cardinals’ first-round pick this past season, is on the list of pitchers to appear in Sunday’s exhibition game, Post-Dispatch staff writer Daniel Guerrero reported. Hjerpe, the 22nd overall pick, is a year removed from being one of the strikeout leaders in collegiate baseball and a few weeks from his 22nd birthday.

Miles Mikolas has been announced as the starter for the game.

• For the first time in Cardinals history, they will have a radio broadcast of a spring training game in Spanish available to stream online. Polo Ascensio and Bengie Molina are on the call.

• The pitchers scheduled to follow Adam Wainwright into Saturday’s Grapefruit League opener include Jake Woodford, Genesis Cabrera, Packy Naughton, and Zack Thompson.

• The process of signing players with fewer than three years of service time has begun, and teams, as of Friday, can renew contracts — a process necessary when a team imposes a salary on a young player without coming to an agreement on one. At this point, the Cardinals do not expect any renewals.

• Marmol, while chiding the media for asking lineup questions ahead of the first exhibition game, identified three players who will not hit leadoff: the twin MVP candidates, Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt, and new catcher Contreras.