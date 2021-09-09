Going with the hot hand: Cardinals give Woodcock audition in rotation trying to split series with LA

During an interview with Korea's MK News and baseball writer Jae-ho Kim, Cardinals lefty Kwang Hyun Kim expressed frustration that he was told about his move to the bullpen so shortly before it happened. He conceded that when he took the mound in relief earlier this week he pitched with some anger.
It wasn't that he didn't have a feeling such a move was possible. The Cardinals had spoken publicly about possibly making a change, and Kim acknowledged reading coverage about the move.
Still, the move, to him, came at the last minute.
Kind of like a Dodgers pitching announcement.
The Los Angeles Dodgers arrived in St. Louis for a four-game series with Max Scherzer announced as the starter for Monday, another pitcher announced as the likely starter for later in the week, and two TBA or TBD, depending on the style of the day. Scherzer was the only one of the announced group that actually did start.
For the third consecutive game, the Dodgers are going with a starter announced less than 24 hours before first pitch.
On Tuesday, Corey Knebel was announced at the starter within a few hours of batting practice. The Wednesday starter was announced the night before, and on Thursday, for the noontime series finale, the Dodgers made a series of roster moves to option out Wednesday's starter and add Tony Gonsolin to start against the Cardinals at Busch Stadium.
So far, the result has been a coin flip.
Nine different pitchers stymied the Cardinals on Tuesday night. Mitch White, the starter on Wednesday, lost a lead in the first inning before settling in.
The Cardinals, meanwhile, had kept their starter unannounced until late Wednesday night, but they didn't go to the skullduggery of hiding who it was. About the same time Kim was being told about a move to the bullpen, Jake Woodford was throwing one. Earlier in the day, after the team photo, Woodford was assigned to take BP with the starters while Kim did not.
Woodford elbow his way into the series-finale start by throwing well in relief of Kim at Miller Park and pulling the Cardinals into a hot-hand approach for the spot in the rotation.
Woodford got 16 outs from 16 Brewers in his 5 1/3 scoreless innings.
He returned from working in the Class AAA rotation to be more assertive with his fastball, and what the Cardinals have described as having more faith in how his pitches play at the highest level. He challenged Brewers because what else could he do to absorb the innings dropped in his lap?
The Dodgers greet him with a lineup that has no Albert Pujols in it but does have Mookie Betts at second base.
For the Cardinals, Yadier Molina and Harrison Bader are getting a few of the scheduled days off that the team has wedged into this series between series against teams within reach of the wild-card derby. Rookie Dylan Carlson gets the start in center field, the spot he began the season as Bader recovered from a spring training injury.
Here are the lineups:
CARDINALS
1. Tommy Edman, 2B
2. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B
3. Tyler O'Neill, LF
4. Nolan Arenado, 3B
5. Dylan Carlson, CF
6. Lars Nootbaar, RF
7. Paul DeJong, SS
8. Andrew Knizner, C
9. Jake Woodford, RHP
DODGERS
1. Mookie Betts, 2B
2. Max Muncy, 1B
3. Trea Turner, SS
4. Justin Turner, 3B
5. Cody Bellinger, CF
6. Steven Souza Jr., LF
7. Billy McKinney, RF
8. Austin Barnes, C
9. Tony Gonsolin, RHP
Check back throughout the day for updates from Busch Stadium, and there will be completed expanded coverage online at StlToday.com and in the pages of the Post-Dispatch.