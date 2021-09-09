Going with the hot hand: Cardinals give Woodcock audition in rotation trying to split series with LA

So far, the result has been a coin flip.

Nine different pitchers stymied the Cardinals on Tuesday night. Mitch White, the starter on Wednesday, lost a lead in the first inning before settling in.

The Cardinals, meanwhile, had kept their starter unannounced until late Wednesday night, but they didn't go to the skullduggery of hiding who it was. About the same time Kim was being told about a move to the bullpen, Jake Woodford was throwing one. Earlier in the day, after the team photo, Woodford was assigned to take BP with the starters while Kim did not.

Woodford elbow his way into the series-finale start by throwing well in relief of Kim at Miller Park and pulling the Cardinals into a hot-hand approach for the spot in the rotation.

Woodford got 16 outs from 16 Brewers in his 5 1/3 scoreless innings.

He returned from working in the Class AAA rotation to be more assertive with his fastball, and what the Cardinals have described as having more faith in how his pitches play at the highest level. He challenged Brewers because what else could he do to absorb the innings dropped in his lap?

The Dodgers greet him with a lineup that has no Albert Pujols in it but does have Mookie Betts at second base.