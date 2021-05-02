Goldschmidt gets a scheduled break as Carpenter mans first, bats third; Hicks heads for exams Monday

PITTSBURGH — Given his proclivity to playing almost every day — he didn't miss a game during the Cardinals' abbreviated 2020 season — the Cardinals opted to schedule a break for first baseman Paul Goldschmidt in the midst of this 17-game, 17-day blitz at the end of the season's first month.

They knew coming to Pittsburgh that this would be the day.

The only question was how much of the lineup would change without him in it.

Answer: Only the spot he left.

In a straight up swap of players, Matt Carpenter will start at first and bat third and sub in Sunday for Goldschmidt. Manager Mike Shildt explained during a morning Zoom call with St. Louis media that it allowed other hitters to stay in places where they've recently thrived, and that he liked how Carpenter added a lefthanded element to the lineup to go with recent pop. Carpenter hit pinch-hit home runs in back-to-back games this week, and suddenly with six RBIs from those two swings he's one of seven Cardinals with at least 10 RBIs.

He also raised his batting average from .073 to .114.