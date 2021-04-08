Goldschmidt's back tightness forces lineup rewrite, puts Carpenter at first for Cardinals' home opener

Mozeliak said it was too early for there to be too much concern about the lack of output from the position, or the outfield as a whole.

While there will be ovations galore during the pregame festivities, the first ovation of the game may belong to a visitor, and not the newcomer Nolan Arenado. Kolten Wong, Brewers infielder and longtime Cardinal who won two Gold Gloves for the club, is Milwaukee's leadoff hitter. He got a text message this past week from Wainwright telling him to look for a first-pitch curve.

He does not expect a first-pitch curve to open the game, Wong said.

Shildt said his players are eager to have their fans back in the ballpark after going the entirety of the 2020 season without ticket-buying fans in the seats. Fans have not been permitted to attend a game at Busch since the 2019 National League Championship Series against Washington.

"What is going to be a bright day," Shildt said. "Definitely figuratively. Hopefully literally."

Some additional notes from pregame at Busch: