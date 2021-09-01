Goldy Rush: Surging Goldschmidt's two homers muscle Cardinals to 5-4 win in Game 1, undermine Reds' wild-card lead

CINCINNATI — It took two home runs from Paul Goldschmidt to make the most out an early deluge of hits and give the bullpen a lead to hold for four innings and the Cardinals a golden opportunity to seize Wednesday.

The Cardinals’ first baseman hit homers in two of his first three at-bats to muscle the Cardinals to a one-run lead while starter Miles Mikolas was still the game. It took two scoreless innings from Genesis Cabrera and tidy work from Luis Garcia and Giovanny Gallegos to secure the 5-4 victory against Cincinnati in Game 1 of a doubleheader at Great American Ball Park.

Gallegos’ save was his second in as many games since moving into the first choice for the last inning. He faced the top of the Reds' order and retired them in order to keep Joey Votto in the on-deck circle.

The win cut the Reds’ lead in the wild-card race down to 1 ½ games.

The two division rivals play again Wednesday night.

A doubleheader sweep by the Cardinals (68-63) would not only move them to within a half game of the Reds but also give them one fewer loss than Cincinnati.