Gomber returns with Rockies to face friend, longtime Cardinals teammate Flaherty

When Nolan Arenado takes the first swing of his career against the organization that drafted him, developed him, and saw him become a star in the majors, he'll do so against the pitcher the Cardinals sent west to acquire him.
And that's not the only poetic twist of the schedule Friday at Busch Stadium.
As Colorado makes its first and only visit of the regular season to St. Louis, the Rockies' pitching rotation happens to come up with Austin Gomber for the series opener. Gomber, the former Cardinals starter and longtime Cardinals prospect, was the headliner and only big-leaguer in the package of prospects the Cardinals sent to the Rockies in the February trade for Arenado.
He returns to Busch Stadium, where he was an integral part of the 2018 playoff bid, and awaiting him, pitching opposite him is friend and minor-league teammate ... Jack Flaherty.
The Cardinals' opening day starter looks to improve to 6-0 and stem a two-game losing streak for the club coming out of Mets' series.
While all of the focus will be Arenado facing the Rockies he left behind at the start of the season for the situation he wanted, the opportunity he pushed to have with the Cardinals, Gomber is really in the spotlight. In the press conference held immediately after the trade, the Rockies' front office spoke about finding out what they had in Gomber and whether he would compete for their rotation. Compete? What they had in Gomber was a given.
The lefty went 1-1 with a 1.86 ERA in 14 games for the Cardinals. All but four of his appearances were in relief.
In 2018, Gomber went 6-2 with a 4.44 ERA in 75 innings for the Cardinals. He was part of the infusion of young pitchers, along with Daniel Ponce de Leon, that pushed the team back into the race for a postseason berth before sagging come September. Gomber had an injury in 2019 that took some time to diagnose, and then he ran out of runway as he tried to make a return to the team for the postseason. The minor league season ran out before he could complete a rehab assignment.
In conversations the next year, before baseball came to a halt in spring, Gomber described how what he missed most beyond pitching in the majors that 2019 season was have one of the best seats in the house for what Flaherty did.
Flaherty went on one of the the finest second-half runs in history, and Gomber said watching it from afar was thrilling, so imagine what it would have been like to watch in person, after all those innings and evening spent together as minor-leaguers. Since they were drafted by the Cardinals in 2014, Flaherty (a high school pick) and Gomber (a college pick) dovetailed through the organization, and they have never pitched opposite each other in a game.
At most, they would have pitched beside each other in a bullpen session.
Now they'll face each other.
Gomber, 27, is 2-3 with a 5.90 ERA so far for the Rockies. Earlier Friday afternoon, Rockies shortstop Trevor Story described how he enjoys playing behind Gomber because it's a busy night of grounders. In his starts this season, Gomber has complicated innings with walks. He has 20 of them in 29 innings, and he's allowed more than 40 baserunners. The grounders help minimize the trouble, but not entirely. He continues to lean on a mix of curves and sliders, and this season more than half of his pitches have been off-speed.
Here is the Cardinals' lineup that will greet Gomber, and the lineup at his back:
CARDINALS
1. Tommy Edman, 2B
2. Dylan Carlson, RF
3. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B
4. Nolan Arenado, 3B
5. Paul DeJong, SS
6. Tyler O'Neill, LF
7. Harrison Bader, CF
8. Andrew Knizner, C
9. Jack Flaherty, RHP
ROCKIES
1. Raimel Tapia, LF
2. Trevor Story, SS
3. Ryan McMahon, 2B
4. C.J. Cron, 1B
5. Charlie Blackmon, RF
6. Garrett Hampson, CF
7. Dom Nunez, C
8. Josh Fuentes, 3B -- Arenado's cousin
9. Austin Gomber, LHP
Check back throughout the evening here at StlToday.com and Saturday in the pages of the Post-Dispatch for coverage from the Rockies' visit to Busch Stadium.