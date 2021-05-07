Gomber returns with Rockies to face friend, longtime Cardinals teammate Flaherty

The lefty went 1-1 with a 1.86 ERA in 14 games for the Cardinals. All but four of his appearances were in relief.

In 2018, Gomber went 6-2 with a 4.44 ERA in 75 innings for the Cardinals. He was part of the infusion of young pitchers, along with Daniel Ponce de Leon, that pushed the team back into the race for a postseason berth before sagging come September. Gomber had an injury in 2019 that took some time to diagnose, and then he ran out of runway as he tried to make a return to the team for the postseason. The minor league season ran out before he could complete a rehab assignment.

In conversations the next year, before baseball came to a halt in spring, Gomber described how what he missed most beyond pitching in the majors that 2019 season was have one of the best seats in the house for what Flaherty did.

Flaherty went on one of the the finest second-half runs in history, and Gomber said watching it from afar was thrilling, so imagine what it would have been like to watch in person, after all those innings and evening spent together as minor-leaguers. Since they were drafted by the Cardinals in 2014, Flaherty (a high school pick) and Gomber (a college pick) dovetailed through the organization, and they have never pitched opposite each other in a game.