Goold: As Cardinals face Flaherty in arbitration hearing, the real cost of MLB's system isn't only in dollars

The difference between the previous two years and this month is when Flaherty hears the pointed details on why he should make less, Major League Baseball will have had strong influence on that argument, but it won’t be the system talking. It gets to sit ringside.

Those statistical jabs and pointed words will come from the Cardinals.

How they land and how long they echo could shape a relationship between the club and a young pitcher they see as a Cy Young Award contender, an ascending ace, and part of their core. And it’s all because of a difference of less than $900,000 just days after the Cardinals signed a starter for $8 million, paid $12.75 million for Dexter Fowler to join the Angels, and took on more than $150 million of an All-Star’s salary.

“They go in there saying nothing’s personal,” Wacha said in 2017 after losing his arbitration case to the Cardinals. “But they say some stuff, for sure.”

Wacha's hearing was the Cardinals' first since 1999, and Mozeliak, who did not attend Wacha's hearing, said his instruction was to keep the case "ultimately positive."

Whether it ultimately is depends on the player's perception.