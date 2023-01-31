Goold: Cardinals gap between floor and ceiling seems pretty defined

Check out the highlights from Derrick Goold’s Cardinals chat with readers. The full transcript of the chat can be found here.

Q: It seems like John Mozeliak is playing the waiting game in regards to adding a front line pitcher. I have to believe he will add one before the season begins or right before the trade deadline. If you had to make an educated guess, who do you think he will add and when?

A: It has been my reporting and answering in this chat that the Cardinals are more likely to explore the market now for moves made during the season. That is something that has come up. They've had talks with teams about starting pitchers, they've had some gathering of intel on who might be available, and what those teams are seeking now, so they can take some educated guesses on what they'll command during the season, or as the trade deadline approaches. Now, demand will increase price. But ... call it advanced scouting on the market.

If there's an injury in spring training or struggles that persist into spring, then the Cardinals will have to adjust with more urgency.

If the Cardinals get good early reviews on the six, seven, or eight pitchers they have short-listed as starters for them, then you're not going to see a move for a starter in spring training, because the level of starter they'd aim to add is unlikely to be available.

Q: A refresher please: The active roster is 28 until May 1 when it reverts back to 26, correct? And must that 28 be split 14-14 pitchers vs. non-pitchers?

A: The roster is 26 entering the season unless there are negotiations during spring that change that. The expanded roster you're talking about was a result of a condensed spring training coming out of a lockout. That is not the case this year.

Q: I feel like we’ve said this for the last 5 years, but can you remember a recent Cards roster that had greater potential for performance variance by more players than this 2023 roster?

A: Many of them, yes. To borrow a phrase that Mozeliak uses, I'm not so sure that this roster has that wide of an outcome — or a large delta. Not compared to some of the rosters that have been going into spring training in recent years. This one has solid depth. It has clear performers. The gap between floor and ceiling seem pretty defined, pending health. And even the players who have had injury issues are defined. There could be that is unexpected, usually is, but otherwise this sure seems like a team with a clear bandwidth between what it is at its best and what it is if it only performs to its lower end.

Q: How should a fan interpret DeWitt’s comments from the WW in terms of spending going forward? I came away feeling like if he really believes this team has been close the last 3 years than this is the financial reality until he sells the team.

A: Interesting question with a sudden plot twist at the end. I'm not sure what to make of the closing sentence to your question, but let's get into the first part before I have to try.

1) The read that he felt they were close to a strong October team the past three years is a fair interpretation on your part. He's said as much. He has said that directly in several interviews I've heard or attended. His view has been, for years now, that the goal is to win the division and get into the playoffs through that berth because the playoffs are increasingly random. And he's felt the team was in position to catch fire and win in October. Notably, he did say in recent years that they were pitching challenged and that they missed chances a few times to add at the trade deadline when the team needed it.

2) He has said, directly, that the "financial reality" of the market and the Cardinals is not the same as the Mets. Privately, the Cardinals felt Atlanta was a comparable model for revenue and contention. That has changed. Atlanta with a new ballpark, strong attendance, high ticket sales, a larger broadcast deal, and a much larger market for that broadcast deal, has vaulted higher than the Cardinals in terms of revenue. They were once there snug together toward the backend of the top 10 — with Cardinals buoyed by the commitment and ticket sales from a strong fan base — and now the Cardinals are in 12th*.

* That is the number said by the DeWitts and confirmed through MLB sources.

3) Now to your twist. He's not talking about a "financial reality" until he sales the team. He's describing his view of the "financial reality" in a market the size of St. Louis with all of the support etc. that allows them to play above their market. It would be a real interesting exercise for you, as a fan, to consider what a team might look like. The current ownership group would do quite well, for sure, make a lot of money -- but that means the new owner would be coming in having spent all that money. Wonder what the "financial reality" of that would look like and how the spending of the team would look like.

Is there's a Steve Cohen-like owner from St. Louis dreaming of owning the Cardinals? I don't know of one off the top of my head. It makes a for a good thought exercise on what the financial realities of a new owner would be unless it's a deep-pocketed, Cohen type.

But that's all academic. The DeWitts and current owners are not looking to sell at the moment.

Q: Who are the Cardinal players playing in the Baseball Classic and how long will they be gone from spring training?

A: The entire group has not been finalized. But they could be gone for as many as three weeks. A lot of that will depend on how good their teams are, and how far they go in the tournament. Could be gone anywhere from 10 days to the three weeks.

Some players who are in the mix, or confirmed:

Mikolas, Wainwright, Arenado, and Goldschmidt — Team USA

Pallante — Team Italia

Nootbaar — Team Japan

Edman — Team South Korea

Tyler O'Neill — Team Canada

Ivan Herrera — Team Panama

Giovanny Gallegos (Mexico), Genesis Cabrera (Dominican Republic) are on the unofficial rosters for the their teams, and it's expected that at least Gallegos will be official. The Cardinals expect him to participate. There is another few minor-league players who could also be named to national teams.

Class AA outfielder Matt Koperniak is on the Great Britain team.

Willson Contreras said he will not play for Venezuela in the WBC so that he can spend that time getting to know his new teammates/pitchers.

Q: You ever enjoy a game down at field level instead of the media areas?

A: Yes. I try to do that at least once a year. I do like to go to ballgames with my kid, after all.