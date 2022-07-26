Goold: Cardinals looking at options to change the look of rotation, bring in strikeouts

Check out the highlights from Derrick Goold’s Cardinals chat with readers. The full transcript of the chat can be found here.

Q: What's your take on why the front office only signed Matz last offseason? They should have known they'd have injury problems. If you addressed previously, I haven't seen it. On paper they had VerHagen, Woodford, Oviedo, Liberatore as depth. But none of that depth has worked out.

A:

My take? They were short on pitching. And that's why I wrote and asked about it back then, and continued to do so as spring unfolded. I believe the facts support that premise. The reporting definitely did.

Their answer? Well, it's nuanced for sure. I had a discussion back in spring training with a Cardinals official about this, and he countered with the idea that if they added more than five starters, then where does the sixth go? I get it. For example, if they had Matz, Mikolas, Wainwright, Flaherty, and Hudson and then went and signed Free Agent A for millions under the premise that he would be a starter, what happens if all six are cranking out quality. That's a big if, but the point was that a team cannot sign a free agent on the premise of them being in the rotation and then shrug when all of the other five are healthy and so on. That's a big if, again. And maybe a team should plan now, apologize later.

Q: My question is about Marmol comments being about World Series or bust vs. the front office stance of get in and see what happens. I think from managerial perspective those comments need to be made. I would think players would want that. Do you think the 2006 & 2011 championships deliver this thought process from the front office? Noting those two teams were not the best in season teams, but got on a run in the right time. Seems like the conclusions could be drawn together. thanks!

A: The 2006 and 2011 teams are examples of when that process works, not the engines behind that process. Going back to 2004, when I started on the beat, an executive with another team told me how random the postseason was and how when he built a roster he built it to get into the postseason and then see what happens. That executive? Theo Epstein. He had just seen his team -- a good team, a solid roster, for sure -- upend the Yankees in a best-of-seven series after being down three-games-to-none. Talk about random! The Sox got hot at just the right time and off the went. That 2004 team won its final four playoff games and still has not lost, winning free dinners ever since. If you listen to comments made by the defending champs in Atlanta or the Dodgers, who have spent and spent and spent and developed and developed and spent and spent and spent to reduce the randomness of October, they'll say the same thing. It's noteworthy that all of the millions the Dodgers have spent and the one title they have for all this run of dominance and division crowns came in the improvised tournament at the end of 2020.

I agree that what Marmol is saying from the clubhouse and what the front office is saying about building a team are not contradictory. They are from the same playbook, just told from two different vantage points.

The manager said he judges the season based on if they win.

The front office says they must build a team that gets in.

Either way, as fans, you should hold them to that.

Q: It seems as though most teams have an A squad of middle relievers that pitches when the team is tied or ahead in the 5th-8th inning and a B squad that pitches when the team is behind. Most of these B squads just seem to give up more runs and generally put the game out of reach. Wouldn’t it make sense for decent teams to really load up on good middle relievers and try to steal some of those games?

A: Yes, and that is something that Marmol has talked about doing, as a necessity. I call them chase relievers. And teams that have good chase relievers are the teams that make comebacks. Look at the Dodgers, for example. The Yankees have that thunderous offense to help. But chase relievers are essential, but to be good they also have to avoid being overworked as innings mops to cover the leftovers from a rotation that goes too short too often.

Q: I see Madison Bumgarner as the type of personality Mo likes to acquire in seasons like this. Good veteran that also brings some saltiness with him. A la Lester, Lackey, Pierzynksy. What are your thoughts about that potential trade?

A: I see what you're saying. He's a possibility. He's not missing many bats, but he's having success, and while the Cardinals have their eyes open and their sights set on someone who would add to the teams ability to miss bats, they will take success over zero addition, it seems. And they know they'll get innings from him, regardless of the results. He's in the mix, on the list, however you want to say it. But at last check the Cardinals were looking at options that would bring a few more strikeouts, if possible, and change the look of the rotation in that way, not just from the grizzled veteran left-handed side.

Q: Do you think we could get a competent Starter while only giving up Yepez, Nootbar, Nunez, Baez or a not top 10 prospect? What do you think the cost will be for the kind of pitcher that can actually make a difference?

A: The Cardinals could get a competent starter without losing one of their top-tier prospects. They could draw from the outfield depth already in the majors and acquire that starter, or they could turn to one of the power arms in the minors. A blended package would be necessary depending on the performance of the pitcher and control. But a competent starter could be had, yes.

Q: Speaking of Nolan Arenado and his opt out.. is the general feeling around St Louis is that he still intends to finish his career as a Cardinal?

A: I'm not sure about the general feeling. That comes and goes in ebbs and flows depending on the day. Nolan Arenado is the one who makes that call, and he has remained steadfast about his intent to stay with the Cardinals. He does not have to make an official decision until at the end of the season. Cannot make that decision until the end of the season. And that obviously allows for time for his situation to change -- whether that's his view of the team, its direction, or heck where he wants to live based on family. Circumstances change, and since he cannot make that call right now, he does not have to, and, candidly, he doesn't have all the information necessary to make that call. No one would.

Again, to repeat, he has said consistently that he intends to remain a Cardinal, and that he's making those statements based on all he knows right now.