Goold: Cardinals' ongoing need for innings, search for steadier relief catches up in loss to Cubs

CHICAGO — Deep into another leak of innings dropped into the hands of the bullpen, the Cardinals and manager Oliver Marmol had a choice how to stay in position to win a game and also not risk losing a series.

Auditions for relievers who can do both continues.

A victory within reach against the rival Cubs on Thursday at Wrigley Field, the Cardinals did not find the arm long enough to grab it. Lefty T. J. McFarland hit the batter the Cardinals hoped he would get a groundball from and could not cover the six outs asked of him or freeze the two-run deficit. That left right-hander Kodi Whitley to tidy up the eighth. Whitley forced home a run with a five-pitch walk and allowed two of three inherited runners to score. When Harrison Bader connected for a two-run homer in the top of the ninth, instead of a tie game, the Cardinals still had a loss, 7-5, and the decisive run came on a bases-loaded walk.

“You’re trailing, but you’re not trailing by much,” Marmol said. “But at the same time, you can’t continue to use our main dudes to get us through games when you’re down. Other guys have to pitch.”

Other guys have to get outs.

While a schedule with five games in four days at Wrigley is a stress test for any pitching staff, the Cardinals have compounded the challenge.

Rookie Matthew Liberatore allowed three homers, struggled with the command of his secondary pitches, and failed to finish four innings, let alone the five coveted by the Cardinals. Eleven times in the Cardinals’ past 16 games, the bullpen has had to cover at least four innings. Twice in the past 12 days, relievers pitched all nine innings of a game. There’s a doubleheader looming Saturday. In related trends, the bullpen has allowed at least a run in eight of nine games.

When Whitley entered the game Thursday night, the Cardinals trailed by two runs, but McFarland had left the bases loaded. Whitley had two outs to get.

He walked the Cubs’ No. 3 hitter, former Cardinals prospect Patrick Wisdom, on five pitches to force home a run. The second run of the inning scored on a sacrifice fly.

“Once Whitley’s in the game, he’s got to throw strikes,” Marmol said. “Can’t walk in a run. That’s unacceptable. You have to keep that game at two. You can’t give up free passes.”

In his past five appearances, a span covering four innings of work, Whitley has walked eight batters. He allowed a home run in each of his previous two appearances before allowing a Cub to walk home Thursday. Whitley has the stuff to pitch up in the zone, to defy hitters with both elevated fastballs and a changeup that, at its best, invites and then avoids swings. He has not had the command to do so consistently this season, slipping him out of the late-inning assignments and into the roster churn of relievers.

He's seen a slight dip in velocity, but that’s not his diagnosis.

“Not really attacking guys – walking guys,” Whitley said. “Any walk is not competitive. You’re not going after people. You’re not giving your defense a chance. Great defense, and I’m walking guys. Unacceptable.”

How the ball got in his hands illustrates the bind the Cardinals are in.

The Cardinals’ preference was to get five innings from rookie Liberatore. When that didn’t happen, the goal was to divvy up the remaining innings between Nick Wittgren and McFarland, as long as they were trailing. When that didn’t happen, enter Whitley.

The Cardinals wanted to avoid using Andre Pallante so that he could be considered for one of Saturday’s two starts, and if they did use Pallante it was going to be to hold a lead. Same with co-closers Ryan Helsley and Giovanny Gallegos, and also lefty Genesis Cabrera. Drew VerHagen would be a candidate to hold a game when the Cardinals are trailing, but he was unavailable Thursday due to recent usage. That left Wittgren, a day after getting his first save, and McFarland along with Whitley to shoulder Liberatore’s leftover innings.

For the second time in as many days, Wittgren entered with the bases loaded and left them that way. The right-hander retired two batters in the fourth inning to strand all three batters he inherited. And from there he pitched 2 2/3 innings.

The lone run he allowed took three singles to produce.

The one walk he allowed was neutralized by a quick out.

“We know what’s going on,” Wittgren said of the innings squeeze. “You have to be ready as a reliever. You kind of get used to it. It’s one of those things where you have to have your mind focused and go out there with a plan. It’s just one of those things you have to trust your plan. Sometimes you get out there and go, ‘Oh, maybe I should do this.’ And it’s like, ‘No, no, no.’ I know what I saw. I know the plan. I know what I’m going to do. Trust that.”

The word Whitley used and Wittgren stressed was also one Marmol circled back to when talking about Liberatore’s Wrigley debut.

Attacking.

Asserting would be the synonym.

“Make sure he comes in after that first inning and stays on the attack,” Marmol said. “You’ve got to be able to put it behind you pretty quickly and stay confident in what you’re doing and what the game plan is.”

Five of six hits against Liberatore were extra-base hits.

Five pitches and two batters into the game, the Cubs had a 2-0 lead because Liberatore could not spike a curveball. Ahead 0-2 on Willson Contreras, Liberatore meant to plunge a curveball out of the zone. It hung in it, and Contreras dropped a two-run homer into the basket netting above the left-field ivy.

“In Triple-A, a lot of those 0-2 pitches don’t get hit for home runs and here they do,” said Liberatore (1-1). “You definitely have to be more fine. You have to execute and get ahead. … I think it’s kind of cliché but if you walk away and view it as a failure then it is one. I did a lot of things today that I could do better.”

The Cardinals’ knotted the score, 2-2, as Paul Goldschmidt extended his hitting streak to 24 games with an RBI double and scored on Nolan Arenado’s RBI single. In the sixth, the Cardinals got three walks to load the bases, but turned all of that opportunity into one run that shaved the Cubs’ lead down to 5-3. Seven innings after his homer, Contreras was once again at the pivot point of an inning. His right-handed swing against McFarland’s left-handed pitch was not the textbook matchup, but it was the preferred one for the Cardinals. Contreras has a high ground-ball rate, and McFarland has the sinker to get groundballs. That was the outcome the Cardinals wanted and thought they could get to keep the deficit at two.

McFarland misfired and hit Contreras near his ankle to load the bases.

Whitley had his chance to secure an inning (and a role) and couldn’t get control of it. The Cardinals have identified the relievers they’ll use to protect a lead, but the relievers to cover innings and allow the offense time to chase down a lead – chase relievers – have been harder to find. The innings asked from the bullpen hasn’t helped. Walks have only hurt. But, the Cardinals did get through the game without using the relievers they’ll count on when they’re not chasing innings, but leading.

“Yes, but not ideal,” Marmol said. “You want to not use at least one of the arms we used. We’ll make it through just fine.”

