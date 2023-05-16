Check out the highlights from Derrick Goold’s Cardinals chat with readers. The full transcript of the chat can be found here.

Q: Andrew Knizner has an OPS in the high 800s since becoming the everyday starter, are they going to able to find him semi-regular at bats?

DG: Yes. That's the plan. That was always the plan. Andrew Knizner (or whoever the backup was) would see more playing time this year with Contreras as the starter than the backup ever saw with Molina as the starter. A 110/50 split seemed likely. Could be closer to 100/60.

Q: The management seems very dysfunctional this season. What is wrong with them? It's embarrassing to the team. At least the players are starting to step up in spite of them.

DG: Wrote about this the other day, presenting the theory that this is what a winning organization looks like when it has no idea how to stop losing. There were some uncharacteristically chaotic moments over the past month, particularly with roster management. Just seemed like a team that was new to quicksand and had no idea how to escape.

Q: Do you think the Cardinals are frustrated enough by O'Neill's continued problem with nagging injuries that they would consider making him part of a package for starting pitching? Or, do you think the Cardinals are afraid that doing so would be giving up on him too soon, similar to Randy Arozarena and Adolis Garcia?

DG: The answer is yes the Cardinals will entertain trading Tyler O'Neill for starting pitching, and that is not related to the shoulder or anything other than the Cardinals have an outfield situation right now that they like and O'Neill is on the IL. If Carlson's absence is for a bit, the equation changes, but they expected to have a roster bind when O'Neill returned — and that included the plan to have Contreras get some looks in LF. With that changed, that doesn't change the overlap. If the Cardinals see the conversation for a trade, they'll have it, and yes they are wary of another Arozarena situation. That has been on their mind the past few years, and it was a driving talking point a year or so ago when the team talked about committing outfielders like O'Neill and Carlson and not running into that same situation where another team gives them playing time and sees the talent bloom.

Q: Who would you consider to be an available starting pitcher that the Cardinals would have a legitimate interest to check in on?

DG: The White Sox rotation has a handful of options there — at various price points. I'm eager to see how Cleveland views its season (and future). The Brewers could move a starter, and while it's unlikely that a deal would be made within the division, especially a deal of that nature, it is going to give the Cardinals a chance to move on a starter while maybe a team with eyes for Burnes waits for the Brewers to make a call.

Q: Hello Derrick. So, a couple weeks removed from pulling Contreras off catching duties magically fixed his ability to call games? Yeah right! Sounds like he possibly wasn't preparing properly or putting in the time, and this was a wake-up call from the front office, NOT them fixing his abilities to call a game (in two weeks).

DG: Less than a couple weeks. And maybe it wasn't just a wakeup call for the catcher. Maybe the pitchers need to take note, too.

Q: Best guess on May 15th, are we talking about Happ/Lester help, Quintana help, or rotation transformative help at the deadline?

DG: No clue. Any guess would be wrong the moment I typed it. I offered info earlier in the chat about a team with a variety of pitchers to consider. What the Cardinals actually end up doing? Not clear at the moment, on May 15th.

Q: Do you get a sense that the organization is performing internal assessment for the poor start or will they "wait" till later or after the season to judge the whole season?

DG: In my experience, they're constantly doing those audits. They asking and exploring those questions and studying why. Doesn't always lead to quick action or a quick correction, but from what I can tell they are not waiting to learn what they can now.