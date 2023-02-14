Check out the highlights from Derrick Goold’s Cardinals chat with readers. The full transcript of the chat can be found here.

Q: How long do the days go at spring training from start to finish time wise? Are the drills they have for the players same year to year?

DG: The days are pretty standard, though each manager/bench coach does give the twist to the pace of the camp. The Cardinals were there from about 9:30 a.m. today to just about 45 minutes ago. There will be shorter days. There will be some long days during that first stretch of full squad workouts, but for the most part the Cardinals are going to take the field at around 9,15-9,30 a.m. and try to be done with the workouts before 1 p.m. When games start, the workouts tend to end closer to 11,30 a.m. so there's a lunch time before the 1 p.m. first pitch.

Drills change from year to but the basic fundamentals that inspire those drills are consistent, and there will be walk-throughs and infield/outfield practice that are the same each year as they talk about the plays to run, the bases they want to cover. New this year will be how they defend without breaking the no-shift rules.

Q: What are the chances Jordan Walker is penciled in the lineup on opening day in your opinion? I'd personally love to see it, but I like the lineup you created as well.

DG: He will have the chance to hit his way into the lineup, and if he does that's where he'll be — he won't be in the majors and coming off the bench every so often. He'll get at-bats. That may be at DH. That may be in RF or LF, but he'll get at-bats. What Walker has to do is impress and force the Cardinals to take notice, and then leapfrog the players the Cardinals have positioned ahead of him on the depth chart. Again, he'll have that chance.

Q: If I would have told you in 2019 that thru 1,226 PA's, Carlson would be basically league average, what would you have said? Because that is what he is. And that's not a small sample size when compared to his contemporaries and today's baseball.

DG: I probably would have said the same thing I said back then. Dylan Carlson has the potential to be a No. 2 hitter for a contending team. That is his upside. And 1,226 plate appearances of average play through his age 24 season doesn't change my answer. He did struggle at times last season and the surge that he hinted at didn't happen — in part because of injury.

Q: I am really worried about the bench. Am I worrying for no reason?

DG: Probably. It should be alright. It won't have Pujols, but then again the second-half bench of the past season didn't have Pujols either.

Q: Is there any free agent that would be a big improvement for our bench?

DG: There are some that would make the case that Jurickson Profar would. The Cardinals at this point don't see that move there for them. A left-handed hitter has their interest if there was power to be had. That was the kind of move they were looking to make. The options are thinner today than when they started making overtures.

Q: Sometimes it feels like our loyalty as a fan base is used as leverage against us by ownership. Recent history shows that there are only two things that make DeWitt perk up and start getting aggressive, losing and drops in attendance. As a fan, we want neither but we also want an equitable spend by the team of the revenues that we drive. There are times to take your foot off the gas, we have to accept that. But it feels like they have been on cruise control for the last 7 years. I know, I know "what about Goldy and Arenado?" Let's not confuse the fact that Mo made two sweet deals with the fact that this franchise needed stars, period. Let's see this team go get some excess.

DG: There's something to the fact that the Cardinals got a message, loud and clear, when they did not sell out a playoff game. That was there for them to see and ownership did say it meant something to see that from the fans. Consumer activism in action.

I guess I don't follow the logic that the Cardinals need stars, and you acknowledge that they made "sweet deals" for two of the top three MVP finishers in the NL but not those stars.

They don't count as stars?

More stars, sure. Every team needs more stars. The Astros and Mets need more stars. Stars are excellent players. And that helps team. But I don't follow the logic that makes "stars" a moving target so that the Cardinals don't get credit adding two because...I don't know. Anyone?

Q: At this point is there any expected innings limits on the starting 5? That may apply mostly the Flaherty and Matz, but perhaps some of the young arms challenging for the 6th spot, too.

A: Great question, and I'm eager to see how this unfolds. Not sure there is an answer to this year, but I think it's a real intriguing subplot to spring and the season. Last year, Miles Mikolas did all the work in the offseason to build himself up and take on the 200 innings goal even though he was coming back from injury. That was a big thing for him, and he tailored his preparation and his work to make that possible. Does that show what's possible for some of these other pitchers returning from injury? I'm not so sure. It's case by case. And I think this is a question that is really going to shape the Cardinals during the season, even if they get full health and full strength from their full set of starters. Stay tuned. It is something I want to watch and ask more about.

Q: In past years, you referenced the Cardinals pushing to make the pitching coach role more in the mold of a defensive coordinator. Blake previously being a strategist of pitch selection is consistent with that mindset. How big of a change can we expect this spring from this change? Should we expect changes in pitching approaches and performances this spring training with the change (e.g., more of a focus on selection over mechanics)?

DG: We saw some of this today, and allow me a deep tease will you? I'm going to detail a bit of it in tomorrow's newspaper. And it wasn't choosing selection over mechanics at all. It was actually blending both. A mechanical suggestion that Blake made is giving a pitcher a better feel for a pitch that he will now use more often, or hopes to. Blake is more of a blend of metrics and feel than maybe his previous role suggested.