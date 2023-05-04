Derrick Goold Derrick Goold is the lead Cardinals beat writer for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and past president of the Baseball Writers' Association of America. Follow Derrick Goold Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

When hitters struggle to connect the feel and intent of their swing with the outcomes dribbling from it, they often talk about trusting the process, trusting the process to turn things around, trusting the process to avoid the red herring of recent results.

Into this process-oriented lexicon of the clubhouse Wednesday night, after the ninth inning caved in and the Cardinals tumbled to last place in the National League, Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol introduced a new phrase.

“Stay the course,” he said.

As they prep to host one last time the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday afternoon at Busch Stadium, the Cardinals enter their fifth consecutive series finale looking for their first win of the series. They’ve lost five consecutive games, eight of nine, 12 of 14, and also 10 of 15 at home. They are playing at a winning percentage (.323) that would yield a 110-loss season. Through the first fourth of the season, they are coursing toward historically poor.

So, that prompted a question from the Post-Dispatch: If an unproductive hitter must decide to change the process, then when do the results continue to mount and mount that force a team to change its course because the current one isn’t working?

This was his answer.

“It takes a hell of a lot of courage to be patient, I’ll tell you that,” Marmol responded to the Post-Dispatch reporter. “I’m going to tell you: I can’t look at one guy in the eye that’s in that clubhouse and ask for more because of the way they’re going about it with their preparation, their overall intent during the game. It hasn’t amounted to wins. And that is the part that’s frustrating. I can honestly say and look at each one of these guys and know that they’re putting in the work.

“You do a checklist when things are going bad and you look at what can we change? Are we doing everything we can? And you look in the mirror first,” Marmol continued. “The entire staff does that. Each department does that. And you challenge each other to make sure we’re not missing anything. And you go down the list of the roster and see which guy you can ask more of, which guy is trying too hard. If there is a common theme within our group is they care too much and you hear that and you’re like, ‘How can you care too much?’ You care so much where you try to do more than you need to. That honestly is where we’re at. Is that a gut-punch today. Absolutely. The guys played extremely well and you’re three outs away from getting a win and hopefully building some momentum.

“At the end of the day it didn’t go that way.”

The Cardinals took a one-run lead into the ninth inning and two homers, three runs later they had been upended by the Angels, 6-4. The Cardinals have more blown saves (six) than they have saves (four) as a team.

There are many threads to pull on a single game at the start of May. Ryan Helsley blitzed through his assigned innings – the end of the seventh, the eighth – with 10 pitches, nine of which were strikes. It’s unusual for a closer to get a third inning with a third warmup and a third “up” from the dugout or bullpen, as the team said, and the OPS gap was significant for Helsley and Giovanny Gallegos when it came to the left-handed batters looming. Had Jordan Hicks finished the seventh instead of Helsley, the Cardinals’ All-Star closer would have drawn the ninth and Gallegos would have gotten the eighth.

As the Cardinals have done for more than a calendar year under Marmol’s guide, the matchups flipped the assignments.

The Angels flipped the game.

In both cases – the process and the outcome – things have not changed for the Cardinals.

On Thursday morning, the Cardinals’ lineup reflected some of the changes it underwent during the 2-8 road trip. Nolan Gorman continues to hit between Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado, and Lars Nootbaar, despite his recent stretch of groundballs and strikeouts, will be at leadoff against the Angels’ right-handed starter. In his offense, Marmol said the plan is to stick with the rotation the Cardinals have – and start Steven Matz on Sunday. What could change that decision is how the lefty’s bullpen went Thursday. If they see an improved curveball and some other advancements, he’ll likely start as scheduled.

If not, then they’ll consider a change, and they have alternatives available for Sunday against Detroit, such as Class AAA starter Connor Thomas.

“We're finding ways to lose at the moment,” general manager Michael Girsch told Bally Sports Midwest before Wednesday’s game. “It's incredibly frustrating to watch, especially to start the season. The 'it's still early' doesn't hold a lot of water when it's May and you're 10 games under .500.”

While Marmol delivered the “stay the course” and “courage” comments there are examples, beneath the blanket of those statements, of change.

Gorman’s move up the order is one. The commitment to Dylan Carlson in center field is another, and the use this past week of Carlson instead of a pinch-hitter was another. Asked Thursday morning if Carlson’s starting in center field began with his defense stability at that position and has grown into better at-bats from the left side and an icebreaker home run Wednesday night, Marmol nodded. Defense got him there, even at a time when the Cardinals were searching, craving, gnawing away for offense as their fulcrum hitters struggled.

“At some point,” Marmol said Thursday morning, “you have to do something well.”

So, defense.

When first fielding the question about how many poor results needed to pile up for some change in that “course,” Marmol took it as a question about the hitters, and he gave a litany of examples of how hitters are making adjustments.

“That’s making the assumption that hitters are not making adjustments,” Marmol said.

The report said he was not.

“If you look at Nootbaar there’s a lot of work taking place there as far as making adjustments, how to take better at-bats,” the manager continued. “Goldy was out there early if you guys were watching, making adjustments to make sure his at-bats continue to look better. Nolan (Arenado) had the most productive day he’s had in a while. He’s making adjustments and doing what he needs to do. Look down at TO (Tyler O’Neill), I didn’t mind the at-bat he took today. The intent of his swings was exactly what we need out of him. (Brendan) Donovan is working his absolutely ass off trying to figure out how to continue to continue to take the grinder at-bats we’re used to seeing out of him.

“That’s an assumption that adjustments aren’t being made.”

The assumption in the question was that adjustments could be made.

If hitters, as the manager detailed, can make adjustments to improve results, then certainly the same applies to a team.

Call it a course correction.

“We’ve been tested,” Marmol concluded. “I believe in this group, I’ll tell you that.”

