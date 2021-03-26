Goold: For Cardinals exec and Boulder native Mozeliak, supermarket shooting horror was 'close to home'

Mozeliak and I spoke via Zoom this past week about the shooting in Boulder, about people we knew in the area, a mutual acquittance and friend of his who still lived there, and about waiting to hear the names. He expressed condolences to the families who lost loved ones.

Like him, I grew up in Boulder County, but just outside of Boulder proper, in Louisville, Colo. There’s a spot along the highway into Boulder where you could sometimes get KMOX/1120 AM known as the scenic overlook – Boulder is the scenic, Louisville is the overlook. Mozeliak graduated from Fairview High; I started at Centaurus High while he finished his degree at CU. It is entirely likely that we were at the same game, same corporate holiday event, same place at some point in our youth only to first meet each other as baseball executive and baseball writer in baseball city, St. Louis. It could have been getting ice cream at the Baskin-Robbins by that King Soopers after he finished his paper route and I got done with a violin lesson I had nearby his home, or soccer practice I had a few blocks away.