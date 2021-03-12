Goold: From Munoz bolting to camps closing, eight days in Jupiter as baseball came to a stop

March 13, 2020 – A Friday

On the first day without baseball for a long time, the first thing we noticed was all the lizards. Along all the sidewalks from our condo to the media workroom, all over the walkways around Roger Dean Stadium, were dozens of lizards. With no foot traffic for the game, no crowds due to the virus, the lizards swarmed to the warmth of sidewalks as clear as the Florida sky.

One barely flinched as Frederickson inched close for a photo.

The lounging lizards and lack of traffic around the ballpark contrasted with the frenetic activity within the walls of the Cardinals’ complex.

This morning, players were told to stay in the Jupiter area. This afternoon, minor-league players were told to head home, and in a dizzying feat of logistics the Cardinals’ minor-league officials orchestrated the travel plans to get 170 plane tickets home. A group of players from Venezuela were flown to the team’s complex in the Dominican Republic for what turned out to be months instead of days. Within seven hours, players on the 40-man roster were told to stick around town and then, as evening arrived, urged to head home if they could, wherever that was.