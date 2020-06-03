Goold: Give-and-take between MLB owners and players is good strategy, but it hinges on good faith

Players also know how essential it is for the industry – owners and players – to reach the postseason revenue jackpot at the end of the season. That is a driving force. And so the tugs at the midpoint continue. The possibility of deferred salaries does the same, outlining again possible intersections.

There is, however, one area where both sides should tug in the same direction.

In a text this past week, Cardinals lefty Andrew Miller, a member of the Major League Baseball Players’ Associations executive subcommittee, stressed that so much of the discussion has fixated on the financial aspect of a return and the jockeying around revenue. But it should not overlook how “we still have work to do on a health and safety plan as players are not only asked to risk their own health, but that of their families as well,” he wrote.

Any return to play hinges on the testing necessary to assure the health of players, coaches, support staff, and the structure of the league. Players have to be comfortable that they are not putting their current and future health at risk (and that of their families), and the owners likewise have to know the testing is broad enough, quick enough, and reliable enough that it does everything possible to avoid another shutdown of the league.