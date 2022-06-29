Goold: Herrera is making the case for more starts in Molina's absence

Check out the highlights from Derrick Goold’s Cardinals chat with readers. The full transcript of the chat can be found here.

Q: Does it surprise you with the lack of positive attention Jeff Albert is getting for the success the Cardinals rookies are having with a program he implemented throughout the minor leagues? This is the first look of players who have been under his supervision for most (if not all) have of their entire professional careers.

A: It does not. When things are going well, players tend to get the credit. When things are going poorly, the coaches/manager get the blame. It's a curious but annual event, and it just seems to me that some fans (the loudest fans?) are willing to go out of their way not to blame the players they love, unless it involves the salaries that they make. We see this now with the bullpen. Look at the criticism leveled against the manager vs. how critical fans are of the actual pitchers.

Seriously, I get emails and the contortions some readers going into in order to avoid criticizing the players is remarkable. Albert is a common target for criticism. And he's followed by the media not -- I dunno -- inspiring the hitters with the right questions, or holding the coach accountable for what he's teaching the hitters? Whatever. Anything not to blame the players.

Which is the opposite of how it is in the clubhouse.

The players are usually quick to take the blame for execution.

Albert oversees the entire organization's approach to hitting. If you're going to be critical of something you see in the majors but celebrate the advancement that, say, Winn has made as a hitter, then recognize both are fruit from that same approach.

Q: Realizing that a lot of teams experience injuries to their pitching staffs. Do you feel it's fair to take a look at our pitching coach and his program when you consider that for several years there has been what seems like far too many Cardinal pitchers that have spent lengthy stints on the IL or even lost seasons? It seems to me Maddux is due a bit of scrutiny.

A: It's always fair. It's something many of us in the media do, honestly. I try to keep tabs on injuries that are happening with the Cardinals -- and the other 29 teams. Just to see if there is something awry or something out of the ordinary happening here that isn't elsewhere in the game. That was one of the ways we knew to ask about all the hamstring injuries that were happening in spring training a few years ago, and that prompted the team to stop a workout drill that they were doing. They scrapped it for pitchers. One of the changes the Cardinals have made in the past five, six years is changing their lingo when talking to the media about injuries. They used to offer the most optimistic timetable because they wanted to promote the best possible outcome. Well, they've stopped that, and are rarely offering timetables until they're set. Look at how they spent the first few months describing Flaherty's return. They did not put a date on it until the day before, really, and even through the process kept open the possibility that he would not return until after the All-Star break. They've said the same with Matz. So, you see how they are changing the messaging to actually be more accurate -- to recognize that the best-case scenario rarely happens and pitchers and players all heal at their own rate.

Many of us will continue to monitor that and compare Cardinals recovers to other teams, and the amount of injuries to other teams, because you need that control group. Dakota Hudson, for example, is seen has someone who came back earlier than expected from elbow surgery, and that got the attention of other teams because it offered a calendar and a route back (remember he did so as a reliever, briefly) that then gave him a normal offseason, which is such a boost coming off surgery. I would imagine, anecdotally, Hicks' lengthy recovery is more memorable than Hudson's shorter recovery. Yet, both did happen.

Q: It seems that the game Mo and Dewitt they are interested in is being the most efficiently run organization, rather than the most successful. Granted those 2 things are not exclusive, but they aren't mandatory pairs either.

A: They're not doing it all that well if that's the case. They would have made more money if they kept Gomber, didn't add Arenado, and were ok with the streak of losing seasons continuing. Heck, they also could have kept either of their previous managers and not had to pay out their contracts while hiring somebody else. That's a cost. If they're out to have the most profitable "efficiently run" organization, then they need to do a better job, evidently. This winning 14 consecutive years is costing them more than it should, especially given the return on some of the higher dollar free agents they've signed. Goodness. Imagine if they just kept that money and really settled for mediocre.

Q: The list of Cardinals coaches on MLB.com includes a Run Production Coach and a Major League Pitching Strategist. What do those coaches do? Are those new or recent coaching positions? Thanks.

A: Both of those coaches have been with the team for several years now, though the titles have changed. In each case they are the liaison between the clubhouse and the analytics department, and they are tasked with taking the data and helping the players use it to improve or create approaches and planes. So, the pitching strategist works with the pitchers, and the run production coach works with the hitters, all from a data-driven area, and all from trying to distill and communicate the wealth of metrics that can be used to find an edge.

Q: With Molina gone for the foreseeable future, do you see the Cards giving an extended look to Herrera over Knizner in the coming weeks? As hopeful as I was with Kniz entering the season, the offense and pitch framing just doesn't seem to be there for him as a regular.

A: Ivan Herrera is going to get increasing playing time because he's earning it. The Cardinals were ready to go into this stretch with Knizner as their primary catcher, but his struggles at the plate and Herrera's better-than-advertised feel behind the plate is starting to get him more starts than originally scripted. That could flip. That could go back to the way they had it planned. But outings like Herrera had with Flaherty in the early innings Sunday make a case for more starts for the young catcher, especially if he can continue to improve on the job.

