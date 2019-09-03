For much of the weekend, as the Cardinals attempted to navigate five games and 45 innings in 51 hours, the attention was focused on the players. Questions swirled: How often would they play? How many starts could one player make? How many different positions would Tommy Edman play? How many innings could the bullpen shoulder? Who and how soon would September reinforcements come into play? What happens if a starter falters?
How much hydration? How much rest?
What kind of nutrition? Beets? Really, beets?
(No, not beets. That just gets beat.)
Consider for a moment across the hall from the clubhouse and down the way from the trainers’ room where the cluster-cram of games presented a different test, a different kind of strain: the manager’s office. With something of a summer cold or allergies – he declined to say – Cardinals manager Mike Shildt entered one of the most challenging weekends any manager in the National League will face this season. With the help of his staff, including pitching coach Mike Maddux, Shildt had to orchestrate a 26-man roster through a doubleheader with the full knowledge that a 33-man roster and three more games in the next 32 hours awaited.
He would not use the same lineup twice, would not ask one player to play all five games, and he would not shift from the plan to get starter Adam Wainwright an extra day of rest.
All Shildt accomplished this Labor (intensive) Weekend was:
• Won four games. Increased lead in the National League Central.
• Won Saturday night’s games by using two players who didn’t start the game.
• Won a game by putting Jose Martinez in motion to steal a pivotal base.
• Continued to benefit from the confidence he showed in players like Kolten Wong, Dexter Fowler, and in one key moment this weekend, Harrison Bader.
• Watched Wainwright thrive and win with the added break.
• Had a leading reliever available in each game to close.
And, finally, asserted his candidacy for NL Manager of the Year.
***
Of the four awards presented annually by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America, the Manager of the Year is the most curious. Statistics shape the other ones, whether it’s the MVP in each league, the Cy Young awards, or the rookies.
Perceptions tend to influence the MOY.
It’s the one award where pundits tend to vote against punditry.
Year in and year out the winner of the leagues’ manager of the year awards tend to be the ones who outdo preseason expectations. Those same preseason predictions are set by some of the same people who vote. In other words, a voter will vote for the manager who most-proved the voter’s predictions wrong. Whether or not the predictions were wrong to begin with is academic.
As with everything in baseball, there have been advances in how to best measure a manager. One quick, accepted, back-of-the-napkin formula has been to compare how a team’s actual record looks compared to its expected (or Pythagorean) record. The Pythagorean record, which you can see on each team’s Baseball-Reference.com page, is based on run differential, and thus the Cubs and Cardinals have the same Pythagorean record, 76-61. For the Cardinals, they’re outplaying that record by a win, at 77-60. The Cubs are lagging behind by two, at 74-63.
In manager terms, this would be Shildt plus-1, Joe Maddon minus-2.
Here are the six NL managers whose teams are outplaying that wily tactician Pythagoras, so to speak:
- Brian Snitker, Atlanta, plus-7
- Craig Counsell, Milwaukee, plus-5
- Gabe Kapler, Philadelphia, plus-4
- Bruce Bochy, San Francisco, plus-3
- Andy Green, San Diego, plus-2
- Mike Shildt, Cardinals, plus-1
A year ago, with a strong August, the Cardinals played their way back into relevance under new manager Shildt. On July 31, their playoff odds, according to FanGraphs.com, were 7.0 percent, and their chances of winning the division based on thousands and thousands of simulations was 0.5 percent. By August 31, their 22 wins had boosted their playoff chances to 71.9 percent and their division-winning chances to 6.5 percent. September proved costly, and they weren’t around for October.
This August has seen a similar spike from Shildt’s team, though they had a head start and thus a far stronger hold on a playoff spot, according to FanGraphs’ calculations.
July 31, 2019: 47.3 percent playoff, 22.3 percent division title
Aug 31, 2019: 88.2 percent playoff, 58.7 percent division title
Today: 91.0 percent playoff, 64.4 percent division title
A strong kick to the finish only burnishes Shildt’s MOY resume.
But did the Cardinals have as far to come as other teams and their managers? Did they overcome the preseason predictions?
For its preseason predictions, ESPN polled 31 baseball experts from its stable of talent. Nine of them picked the Cardinals to win the National League Central. Twelve picked the Cubs to win, and 10 picked the Brewers to win. A total of 17 of the 31 voters predicted that the Cardinals would reach the playoffs in some fashion, either as the wild card or the division winner. So, more than half expected the Cardinals to be a playoff team and here they trending toward a playoff team. They are what ESPN’s group thought they were.
For comparison, the Nationals appeared on 21 ballots as a division champ or wild-card winner, the Cubs on 18, Brewers on 16, Dodgers on 31, Phillies on 20, Rockies on 11 (oops), and the Atlanta Braves on 12. Five pundits picked the Braves to win the NL East.
Snitker’s group stands out again.
MLB.com’s predictions have a similar echo. Of the group of writers and talent polled for their 2019 preseason predictions, the Cardinals (17 votes), Cubs (19 votes), and Brewers (16 votes) had the closest division race by votes. Neither the Braves nor the Cardinals were picked as playoff teams by the vote, however.
Shildt sidles up alongside Snitker.
I tried to find a way to merge all of the above into some tangible, reasonable measurement – something that took the frivolity of preseason predictions and the breadth of playoff-odd simulations into account. Enter FiveThirtyEight.com. The web site runs constant simulations, and as of the results of Monday afternoon’s games pegged the Cardinals’ playoff odds at better than 90 percent. They ran the same simulations at the beginning of the season, right on the eve of opening day, and by comparing those predictions (preseason) with the current standings (like Pythagorean) we can see by how each team is outperforming (or underperforming) against their expected winning percentage.
For example, the San Diego Padres were, according to FiveThirtyEight.com, expected to go 75-87 this season. That’s a .463 winning percentage. They are playing at a .467 clip.
That would be difference of plus-.004.
Or, for shorthand, a plus-4.
The Reds had a predicted record of 77-85, or .475 winning percentage, and are now at a .464 winning percentage. That’s a minus-11.
The Cardinals entered the year with the expectation of going 85-77. FiveThirtyEight.com had them begged for the fourth-best record in the National League and set to be a wild-card team, one game behind the division-champ Milwaukee Brewers. They’d face the Mets in that game. The Cubs, who got scarce love from the predictive number-crunchers this past spring, finished a game behind the Cardinals, in the simulations. The Cardinals’ expected winning percentage of .525 is behind their current of .562, so give them a plus-37.
Here are the five worst by this measure:
- Colorado, minus-82
- Pittsburgh, minus-50
- Miami, minus-42
- Milwaukee, minus-20
- NY Mets, minus-14
And the top five
- Cubs, plus-21
- Cardinals, plus-37
- Giants, plus-44
- Dodgers, plus-57
- Braves, plus-93
It sure looks like that reveals the trio that will be the finalists for the NL manager of the year award if the standings still the same: Snitker, LA’s Dave Roberts, and Shildt.
Order TBD.
***
What got me thinking about this and exploring for ways to illustrate the MOY race was a conversation with Fox Sports Midwest’s voice of the Cardinals Dan McLaughlin and a comment Giants manager Bochy made to Rick Hummel on Monday. He told the Hall of Fame writer that the Cardinals are “clicking in all facets of the game.”
He added that it’s a “credit” to Shildt.
“I’m sure the fact that he’s spent so many years in the minor leagues and having mentors that have taught him to do things right,” added Bochy, is widely regarded as one of the best managers in the game and annually flexes with his use of relievers. “(That) has helped him.”
And when it comes time for the voting, anecdotes may help him, too. No matter how many analytics attempt to remove the barnacles of anecdotal evidence from ballots, they’ll never be scrubbed entirely clean. If the Brewers go on a tear in September for the division title and it’s Christian Yelich’s bat that leads them, that’s going to boost his claim to a second consecutive NL MVP, no matter LA’s Cody Bellinger does to amplify his statistics. Dakota Hudson’s September is going to definitely play a role in where he finishes in the NL Rookie of the Year vote.
The manager award is ripe for anecdotal influence.
Some dovetail with metrics, too.
Helping Shildt’s candidacy will be the Cardinals’ turnaround from one of the worst defensive teams in baseball (c. 2018) to one of the best in the National League (c. 2019) and the clear influence his staff has had on improving the defense. Likewise, baserunning. The Cardinals are viewed as a crisp, tight run-prevention team, and opponents credit the coaching staff will keeping the rougher edges polished. Shildt will also get credit for playing a part in Dexter Fowler’s bounce-back season given how public Shildt’s commitment to Fowler has been and how constant Fowler has been with the importance of the manager’s confidence in him. Likewise, Kolten Wong. Or Bader. The style of play the Cardinals have and the success of some of the players the Cardinals have stood beside will boost the view of Shildt’s work.
Atop that list is the bullpen.
The Cardinals have lost their closer, turned to former starter Carlos Martinez, never had Alex Reyes, introduced a series of young players, and been lucky to unearth Giovanny Gallegos. And through it all there has been a high regard, internally and externally, for how Shildt and his pitching coaches have managed the bullpen. Opposing scouts describe Shildt’s moves as nimble. Players have talked about how forthright he’s been with them, and how he’s allowed their roles to shift and grow and change and evolve with their performance. Anecdotally, there’s evidence.
Statistically, there is a way to show that.
Win Probability Added (WPA) measures on each move/performance in a game shifts the team’s likelihood of winning based on a mountain of past precedent. Say Gallegos enters into a one-run game with the bases loaded and no outs. When he pulls off the Houdini, his WPA is going to soar for that game. It can be cumulative, and this season John Gant (1.92 WPA) and Gallegos (1.80 WPA) lead the Cardinals’ relievers. The Giants’ Will Smith (3.98 WPA) leads all relievers so far this season.
For a bullpen, the aggregate WPA can be representative of their execution and success in tight games – and that reflects how the pitchers do as well as how they are deployed.
Five teams have bullpens that have shifted WPA for the better.
According to FanGraphs.com, Snitker’s Braves are fifth (0.34) and Counsell’s Brewers, with their mighty-mighty bullpen, have the fourth-best WPA (0.93). The Diamondbacks are third, at 1.25 WPA.
And then right there at second is Shildt’s group, at 3.79 WPA.
Only one team in the NL has gotten more winning influence from the bullpen than the Cardinals, and that’s the same team that leads all the majors.
Bochy’s Giants at 7.47 WPA.
So, he would know.
-30-