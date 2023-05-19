Derrick Goold Derrick Goold is the lead Cardinals beat writer for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and past president of the Baseball Writers' Association of America. Follow Derrick Goold Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The idea belonged to Miles Mikolas.

The task was given to Alec Burleson.

“It’s not like I knew where to find one,” the rookie outfielder said Thursday afternoon, leaning back in his chair. “I just Googled ‘hamburger phone.’”

One of the newest and, on Thursday night, busiest additions to the Cardinals’ dugout is a Fuddruckers-sized novelty phone shaped like a cheeseburger – emphasis on cheese – and straight out of the 1970s, cord and all. It’s one part of what was first conceived as multiple props to celebrate home runs, and while the other concepts fell flat (literally), the dial-a-homer burger phone has been a big hit. After big hit. After big hit.

In the nine games since the beefy addition, the Cardinals have flipped 23 home runs and scored 70 runs. They hit four home runs in the third inning Thursday night off last season’s National League ERA king, Dodgers lefty Julio Urias. And they did not stop hitting them until they made history. Smashed in a one-run game with Los Angeles entering the bottom of the eighth, the Cardinals scored seven runs, hit two more homers, and won 16-8 at Busch Stadium. More than the offense burst too as a pipe did in the Cardinals’ clubhouse during the game, giving the place an actual soaking while the Dodgers got a figurative one.

Two of the homers were confirmed calls by teammates on the hamburger phone, per a dugout source. The Cardinals’ seven homers are the most they’ve hit in a game at Busch III and the most hit by a Cardinals’ lineup in a home game since May 1940.

Johnny Mize hit two that day at Sportsman’s Park, Joe Medwick hit one, and their Cardinals, 16 months before Stan Musial’s big-league debut, also had seven homers against the visiting Dodgers.

The visiting Brooklyn Dodgers.

“That many of them? No,” manager Oliver Marmol said when asked if this was the power he predicted back in spring training. “But we’ll take it. And these guys are feeling pretty good. I think when you look at April there were a lot of guys who were in the same spot, where they weren’t feeling great about where they were offensively and, thankfully, they stuck with it because the reality is they’re pretty darn good at it. Now we’re seeing it all come together. They’re playing to their potential. This lineup can do damage.”

“I think if we do that every time I pitch the rest of the year, we’re going to win a lot of games,” starter Adam Wainwright joked. “The Cards are playing good ball. Told y’all it was going to happen. Took us a little longer to get there.”

During the previous home stand, as the Cardinals ended an eight-game losing streak and headed off for a series Wrigley Field, Mikolas mentioned to his fellow pitchers that they spent so much time calling home runs for teammates that they should keep track. They needed to get a phone to make the calls. Drawing inspiration from Big Mac Land at Busch, he suggested a hamburger phone. The brainstorming continued on the charter flight to Chicago, and along with other small groups and team meetings around that time Burleson got his shopping list.

He perused the menu of hamburger phones on Amazon.com, settled on one with Mikolas, and ordered it for next-day arrival in Chicago. They also purchased some hamburger-themed hats that would be part of the celebration – worn by the player who hit the homer.

Burleson tried both of them on in the clubhouse at Wrigley.

They were floppy, more undercooked burger hats than homer burger hats. They sat on Burleson’s head like a White Castle slider left in the rain or a Mayor McCheese balloon left behind in the ball pit after losing its air.

“You can’t just find a big, old hamburger hat somewhere,” Burleson revealed to the Post-Dispatch. “Was not what we anticipated.”

So, no hamburger hats, for now.

“Still in the works,” Burleson pledged.

Prop popularity has proliferated through the majors this season. Milwaukee has a foam cheesehead to crown each homer-hitter. The Pirates have a toy sword in the dugout to celebrate homers with some swashbuckling. Boston Red Sox have a pair of inflatable dumbbells. The Seattle Mariners have an Aquaman-caliber trident and repurposed Darth Vader helmet. Such celebrations aren’t new to 2023. San Diego had its Slam Diego homer chain, now available at the team store. Toronto had a blue sportcoat the teammates slipped on, like The Masters green jacket, to a hitter after a homer, but they’ve abandoned that this year to focus on winning or the Yankees or something.

In recent years, after a home run at Wrigley Field, the scoreboard would show the bullpen dancing and celebrating. And even the Cardinals had some home run celebrations such as the high-five gantlet they still do and Carlos Martinez’s brief flirtation with his edgy, genre-defying tossing of two cups of water at his teammate. Not one, but two.

Traditionally, they’ve not been … too theatric.

Asked late Thursday about how conservative the Cardinals seemed as an opponent, catcher Willson Contreras, a former Cub, snorted as he stifled a laugh.

“This year is kind of different because of,” he said, pausing. “Myself.”

“We get labeled as this franchise that doesn’t have any fun,” Wainwright said, his 4-year-old son Caleb sitting on his lap and intermittently interrupting the pitcher’s press conference to tap or sing into the microphone. “We have tons of fun. We always have had lots of fun.”

Caleb cooed into the mic.

“The teams that have won most have had the most fun,” Wainwright continued. “That goes without saying. Winning teams find ways to have fun.”

Caleb chimed in again with something that sound almost like: “Dad cool, Dad cool.”

His dad was there for the birth of the hamburger phone idea, and he was one of the early winners at the game devised for it. Burleson is two-for-three in his burger calls. Players are constantly predicting homers for their teammates and then taking credit when one is mashed. With the hamburger, an official call is when a player goes up and punches in the jersey number of teammate, sometimes multiple times. And then hits the pound key.

That last button is the chef’s kiss.

Burgers are measured in portions of pounds.

Home runs are pounded.

Every player gets one call per game. But if that teammate reaches base, like a successful replay review, then they retain their call. If that teammate homers, bragging rights abound.

The Cardinals trailed 2-0 after the first inning Thursday night, and Contreras flipped the score and electrified the ballpark with a mammoth home run in the third inning on the first pitch he saw from Urias. Contreras dialed long distance with a 434-foot homer to center. He called it “long gone.” The new catcher knew he drilled the changeup so far that he walked at least 30 feet as he watched the flight of the ball. He raised his arms toward his teammates – as if to invite them to join his celebration.

“I don’t want to hit a home run and just – dead,” Contreras said. “We have to celebrate. We lost a lot in April, and in May we’re turning it around. We have to celebrate the good moments.”

Two batters later, Juan Yepez, Nolan Gorman, and Paul DeJong hit back-to-back-to-back home runs, all of Urias.

In the dugout, staffing the phone was getting tricky.

“When they happen all in a row like that, we almost don’t have time to call the next one because it happened so quick with the pitch clock,” Mikolas said late Thursday.

After Gorman’s first career homer off a lefty and first of two homers Thursday, Andrew Knizner rushed to the hamburger. He flipped it open, and punched “1-1” a few times, and then the required pound sign. Seconds later, DeJong, No. 11, clanked a homer off the left-field foul pole. Knizner hammed up his call.

🍔☎️ was ringing off the hook tonight! pic.twitter.com/sW1Rn3uSD7 — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) May 19, 2023

The four homers off Urias tied a Dodgers record for most allowed in a single inning by one pitcher. The Cardinals have hit at least three homers in a game four times since the arrival of the hamburger phone. Nolan Arenado homered in the fourth inning to widen the Cardinals’ lead to seven runs with his sixth homer in seven games. Undeterred, the Dodgers hammered away at the Cardinals’ lead with a grand slam and a solo homer off lefty Genesis Cabrera. Once frolicking around the bases with a meaty lead, the Cardinals were only up, 9-8.

Yet, Marmol said he felt something different in the dugout.

Unshaken confidence.

The Cardinals weren’t on hold or searching for a signal.

It wasn’t because of a plastic hamburger.

It’s the home runs.

Nothing keeps a team’s spirits high like its ability to slug.

The power of positive thinking runs on homers.

“When (the Dodgers) scored the runs that they did – at times you can feel the dugout like, ‘Oh, no, here we go,’” Marmol said. “You didn’t sense that at all. There was a confidence and a calmness that we’ll figure out how to score more and be ok. Home runs definitely help. What I can tell you, and I’ve said it, we dug ourselves a hole. And these guys are on a mission. Offensively, that showed. Yes, the homer helps.”

It did again in the eighth as it turned a one-run game back into a jamboree, but not before the Dodgers irked Contreras. Ahead of the Cardinals’ No. 3 hitter, Los Angeles intentionally walked Paul Goldschmidt to load the bases with Contreras coming up. He expected the move and still “that got under my skin.” His goal was to get the ball in the air and avoid a double-play grounder.

In the dugout, Jordan Montgomery went to the hamburger phone, Mikolas said.

He typed in “4-0” several times for Contreras’ number.

He hit pound.

So did Contreras for his second homer of the game.

Good call.

They’ve got it on redial.

“Ever since we got it,” Burleson said, “we’ve been winning.”

