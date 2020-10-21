Goold: How Dodgers got a steal in Mookie Betts

Steals don’t factor into on-base percentage. They are outcome of being on base. They don’t appear in OPS – the damage quotient that teams adore. They aren’t part of slugging.

And, yet, they are.

If a double is worth two total bases when it comes to slugging, then shouldn’t Betts’ walk and two steals be worth three total bases in some way? A way to measure baseball is in the name: by the base. I’ve long jotted out little calculations that break the game down into 90 feet increments. What 90 feet did a player take? What 90 feet did a fielder stop? A lot of times this is best explained on defense when a Play Not Made allows a team to take an extra 90 feet it didn’t earn. It’s possible to expand that idea into a tabulation of 90 feet taken – whether it’s on offense or defense.

Betts’ game on Tuesday night is an example.

He walked (90), stole second (90), stole third (90), homered (4x90), and singled (90). Add all that up and he had a 720 game, on offense. During the NLCS, he robbed Freddie Freeman of a homer (4x90), stole extra-bases away from Marcell Ozuna with a catch at the wall (2x90), and had an essential catch in shallow right that took a hit away (90). That’s 670 that he robbed in the field.