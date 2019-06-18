A participant in Monday's live chat with Post-Dispatch baseball writer Derrick Goold submitted a loaded comment that he attempted to frame as a question: "I’ll go ahead and ask this, but I know it will never get answered: Do you think it's fairly safe to say 'Mo' is a poor evaluator of talent?"
What follows is Goold's expansive reply regarding Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak:
I don't think it is "fairly safe" to say that at all (though I do find these "dare you to answer these" questions relentlessly adorable. I'm here to field the hard questions. Seems only fair. If you ask them, I'd better be able to face them.)
Candidly, I think it speaks to something we have discussed before: These conversations are too "in the now." Let me tell you a story: Way back in the winter of 2004-2005, the Cardinals were trying to secure a second baseman, a starting second baseman. This was at a time when they were trying to use that position to save cost and they saw it as a rotating cast, changing every year, and Walt Jocketty once told me that they did that because the pool of candidates was so big -- it also included shortstops who couldn't find shortstop jobs. Makes sense. Well, the manager and some members of the front office wanted Roberto Alomar, and there was even a report in a New York paper that the Cardinals had come to terms with Alomar to be their second baseman. Huzzah! Big name! Hall of Fame player! Remarkable.
Well, not so fast. There was another member of the front office who felt he had a bead on a better option -- better bang for the buck and analytically superior. He had a deal in place for Mark Grudzielanek and asked for a chance to make it work. You know what happened. Alomar wasn't a Cardinal. Grudzielanek was. His play at second eventually won a Gold Glove, he hit well, and he was part of that keystone combination with David Eckstein. The member of the front office who pushed for that deal was John Mozeliak.
I've got another one. The Cardinals were about to draft Pete Kozma and there was a voice -- who wasn't in the room -- who suggested they take a run at Rick Porcello. He felt they could sign him. Jeff Luhnow and others weren't convinced. So they went with Kozma -- and Mozeliak didn't get his chance to try and work out a deal for Porcello.
Porcello later won a Cy Young Award.
That whole exchange would eventually prompt the Cardinals -- along with waiving Adam Ottavino -- to look at different ways to acquire and develop pitching, and that has brought them to the point they are now. Even Luhnow gives Mozeliak credit for the vision on that, and it was Luhnow and his group that once told me that Mozeliak, a former scout, insisted that the default be athleticism. Let that be the tiebreaker. And that brought in some of the talent.
So far, this probably feels like a greatest-hits compilation. There have been misses, too. Mike Leake was an odd fit. Brett Cecil hasn't worked out. Colby Rasmus had to be salvaged. And so on. But these aren't new stories. They've been told before. They just seem to be forgotten because we're so in the now, now, now ... no, too late, we need tomorrow, tomorrow, tomorrow.
And that's OK in our weekly chat. And that's OK on Twitter. But I want to offer this context to you because when ownership is making a decision on firing someone or reassigning someone, they are going to look at the context. They are going to know the above stories. They are going to see where those paths led, and it is "fairly safe" to say they see it differently than your question implies.
One more story:
A few springs ago, I sat with a good source on all things Cardinals -- he has a good feel for the team's view, etc. -- and we were watching the Marlins. We were talking about how the Marlins couldn't keep all the outfielders they had (and they didn't) and which one of the three they should keep. Marcell Ozuna was on the rise. Giancarlo Stanton was established. Christian Yelich was still finding his way, his position, his swing, and not showing power that folks expected. This source said he had his answer, but he also knew the outfielder Mozeliak wanted to make a play for because he thought that outfielder was going to be a star -- and you could get him before he did. The one of the three the Cardinals' front office eyed as the best of the group (and yes, contract played into this, of course) was Yelich.
Decisions are different than evaluations. Always will be. It takes two teams to make a trade, two parties to get a contract done. It takes one to make an evaluation.