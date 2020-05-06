Goold: If MLB games resume without a DH, Cardinals should bat the pitcher seventh

Nineteen.

In the granular nature of a game it doesn’t seem like much – and we can make too much about lineup factors – but over the canvas of a full season, it adds up.

When Tony La Russa moved the pitcher to the eighth spot in the order, one of the reasons why he wanted to do that was to get his No. 3 hitter up in the first inning and then have that hitter be the de facto cleanup hitter for the remainder of the game. Effectively, he wanted to assure as many plate appearances as possible for that hitter – while also maximizing later chances for him to hit with runners on base.

Too often, we see the lineup as static, hanging on a wall before a game.

It’s not.

It’s a spectrum.

Any inning could be 2-3-4-5, or 8-9-1-2-3.