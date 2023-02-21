Check out the highlights from Derrick Goold’s Cardinals chat with readers. The full transcript of the chat can be found here.

Q: I saw that Cardinals pitching prospect Gordon Graceffo pitched batting practice, when he and other pitchers do this was he trying to get hitters out or just throwing so they can hit the ball?

DG: Get. Hitters. Out.

The lingo can be a bit tricky, I get that. Pitchers on the roster are not throwing batting practice to hitters. That is something that coaches do. New Class AAA coach Howie Clark threw an impressive round of BP today to a group that included Lars Nootbaar, Paul DeJong, and Tommy Edman, for example. That BP is the BP that you see before games, and the sole goal of that BP is to get the hitters ready.

What teams and media call "Live BP" is when a pitcher from the roster faces hitters in simulated innings. They usually start with one inning in their first Live BP and they'll advance to two innings or three before being in exhibition games.

In "Live BP" pitchers are trying to get hitters out.

Hitters are either taking the at-bats as they would in a game or tracking pitches, though pitchers prefer hitters who are going to go up there and take a game at-bat so they can read their pitches, and all of that stuff. The hitters then give feedback on what they saw. Nootbaar and others talked with Jordan Hicks today about what they saw from his pitches. Wainwright had a talk with hitters about his sinker and how he should have used it more. The "Live BP" setting allows for immediate feedback from the hitters, who the pitcher is definitely trying to defy.

Q: From where today stands the Cardinals have as many as eight guys who could see time in the outfield, (O’Neill, Carlson, Nootbaar, Burleson, Yepez, Donovan, Mercado, and Gomez) Who do you see emerging from the outfield? Who gets traded? How many of these guys do you see starting the season at AAA?

DG: When it comes to the outfield, it is good to think of it as far more than the three spots in the field. There is also the DH spot where plenty of at-bats can be had, and there are the spots in Memphis where younger players, players with options, or players on minor-league deals can go. Of your list, Mercado is the one on a minor-league contract. He could be the starting center fielder in Class AAA Memphis and would be if the camp ended today.

Tyler O'Neill, Dylan Carlson, and Lars Nootbaar are the outfielders the Cardinals expect to be their everyday trio. Juan Yepez is competing with Moises Gomez and Jordan Walker and others to be the right-handed hitting DH and alternate outfield. Yepez will also work at first base. Donovan is set to start at second base, and he may spell others in the outfield to make way for Nolan Gorman at second base at times, especially if Gorman does win the job at second. Of this group, Burleson stands out because he is competing with Gorman most of all to be the left-handed option at DH or a complement to the other outfielders.

A trade doesn't have to happen. There is no harm in collecting the outfielders and keeping them all because the roster is elastic enough to allow this. Walker and Burleson and Gomez and few others can go to Memphis without an issue, and that's where they'll play until needed.

The Cardinals won't make a hasty trade to reduce depth when they don't need to do so.

Q: If you had a time machine, which baseball experience and people would you most want to cover/interview for a day?

DG: The Gas House Gang seems like a spot in Cardinals history that would make for good story telling from the personalities to the style of baseball along with the fact that during that time you'd write about how baseball was still segregated. Those stories would also have the Great Depression as a backdrop. Lots of ground there to cover through baseball, honestly.

Q: Are similar back to back days limitations put upon Ryan Helsley last year still planned to stay in effect for the 2023 regular season as far as you know?

DG: Similar yes. But not entirely the same. All of the pitchers will be on an early plan that is geared toward greater availability down the stretch, and they will be putting a heavy emphasis on the data they measure following appearances and the next-day strength and recovery of players. That is going to be their guide. Dusty Blake is a big believer in recovery being an indicator of health and longevity. Something to watch this season

Q: With defensive shifts now limited. Will the Cardinals very good defense, be better relative to the mean, than in recent years? Will good defense matter more?

DG: Good range will matter more. The Cardinals will continue to be an elite defense.

Q: Does this Cardinals team seem like it has a ceiling higher than recent years past? There are many up in the air variables with high ceilings that could make this team a real threat more so than in my recent memory. Is that a feeling amongst others, or just me?

DG: That's interesting. I think the outcome for this team is actually pretty narrow at the moment. The spectrum of win possibilities doesn't seem all that wide. You make an interesting point. I think the grind of the schedule — length of travel, those series after the Cardinals return from London, a few other rigorous spots — is going to suppress the team being some kind of runaway, outlier win total. Still, competing for the top two win totals in the NL is reasonable, it's within that narrow outcome because it may take around 96-98 wins to be there.