Goold: It will take 15 minutes or less to find ways around new shift rules

Check out the highlights from Derrick Goold’s Cardinals chat with readers. The full transcript of the chat can be found here.

Q: Injuries aside, are Pujols and O'Neill already being penciled into post season line up's against most anybody righty too?

A: Not entirely, no. It's not as binary as right/left. Marmol will make lineup decisions based on the style of pitcher too. So, you'll see some hitters get starts against pitchers like Corbin Burnes and another lineup if the Cardinals are going to face a right-handed pitcher like Kyle Hendricks or Adrian Houser. We'll see how Albert Pujols' performance here recently shapes that and there will definitely be -- always be -- a hot-hand element to what Marmol does. He's acknowledged that. Part of what's driving the starts for Pujols is the chase for 700, for sure. That won't be part of the playoff consideration. Matchups will drive that, but not just right/left but style, too.

Q: Multiple reports on Tink Hence say he is pitching well. Wondering why he hasn't been moved up to high A to evaluate his progress. Is low A considered equivalent?

A: It is not. Low-A Palm Beach is on the way to the playoffs. When possible, the Cardinals do like to have top prospects get experience in the postseason, see what that's like, and talk to them about how that's what is expected. They're not going to demote players to get them into the postseason (not usually), but they are definitely going to keep players there to get that experience. Hence, Hence.

Q: With the no shift rules coming, will that include the 5 man infield the cardinals used in extra innings a couple weeks ago? Does it also include the 4 man outfield? I'm not sure how the rule reads exactly.

A: The rule reads "at least" so the five-man infield, as I read the rule, would still be permitted, as long as at least two of the five fielders are on the right side and two others are on the left side. We're going to see some interesting defense adjustments in the future, and I'm eager to watch how teams put that left field in shallow right field and really scramble some eggs.

Q: I understand and respect your position on the new shift rule. Won't this just reduce the extremity of the shift though? Teams will still be able to position fielders pretty aggressively. I do think it would have been interesting to allow teams to do a more radical shift for one at bat once or twice a game - I think this would have added a new strategic element in the manager's toolbox.

A: I think it will take roughly 15 minutes, maybe less, for teams to find a way around the rule if they want to, and they can just move their outfielders around, or start putting fielders in motion like we used to see with TLR & Co. What concerns me about the shift rule is that...

Well, to put it bluntly, it's fan service.

It puts players in positions that are aesthetically closer to the position names, but ignores the fact that players have been moving around for history. Ronnie Belliard played second base in shallow right field for the 2006 Cardinals. No one complained. He changed a series. Fans celebrated. In 1946, the Cardinals used the shift to neutralize Ted Williams, and I recently saw article where Williams PRAISED the shift for being an advancement in the game. He responded. In 1982, the Cardinals again used the shift in the postseason. For years and years and years, Dave Duncan kept detailed sheets on hitter tendencies, as did Whitey Herzog. Players would see him working on them on the team flight. Those were used for -- brace yourself -- defensive positioning, and they were celebrated for doing that. We've all seen infielders get a read on a hitter, move, and make the play, and we celebrate their instincts.

Now we want to rivet fielders in certain places, limit where they start the plate, tell them to pocket their instincts or their data -- and we call this maximizing their athleticism? Now starting at shortstop: Harrison Bergeron.

Anyone want to square that circle for me?

Oh, and the goal should be to get more balls in play to get more action in the field. That doesn't necessarily mean hits. That means plays. And you know what a second baseman on the shift scurrying to steal a hit because of his positioning is -- a play. The shift requires what baseball seeks: A ball in play. And now banning these shifts may bring more hits, may not, don't know, but what we do know is we cannot guarantee that it will mean more of what makes the pace of game and style of game and defensive excellence of the game prosper: balls in play.

And if you want make the argument that defensive shifts have neutralized a class of hitters. OK, so have cut fastballs. So has velocity. But we're not telling pitchers not use scouting reports to throw specific pitches into specific zones where a hitter as a hole to be exploited.

So why are we doing that with fielders? It's inconsistent.

It better work.

Q: Do you think this could be the most critical time for our first year manager? Within the next week it is likely that the Mets will be out of range in second and they probably couldn't lose the division if they tried. It's possible there won't be much to play for until the postseason.

I think Ollie will do just fine in the playoffs, but I'm afraid his inexperience may be an issue in having the team rested but ready for day one of the postseason.

A: I do not. I think October will be. He has stated often that the goal is to win the World Series. That's the only time it can happen. The Cardinals want success in October to be their brand, their expectation, their measuring stick. So, let's let them. That will be the critical period for the manager and the coaching staff. They've got a good offense. Let's see how it plays and how it preps for October. They've had a creative, nimble use of the bullpen and the lineup. Let's see how it works in October. The manager set that bar. Let's let him.

Q: Which matchup do you believe is the best for the Cardinals to advance to the NLDS? Phillies, Padres, or Brewers.

A: The Phillies would be the most challenging of the three. Two strong right-handed starters coming at a lineup that is susceptible to them

Q: Why wouldn't the Cards make a play to sign Quintana next year? He seems to be a good fit and as you say, you can never have enough pitching! I don't think his salary will be a budget buster.

A: They made a play for him last year and he saw the opportunity to start was better elsewhere. Not sure that equation is going to change, honestly. I guess a strong performance from him in October or Wainwright's decision not to return would change that opportunity. Both of those things are based on information none of us have at this moment. Based on what we know now, the Cardinals have competition for that spot in the rotation, will want to create competition for that spot in the rotation, and Quintana will have a choice.

Q: What do you for see for Donavan's future? Continued utility, settling somewhere? Dependent on DeJong staying/moving on?

A: All good questions that face the Cardinals this winter. I'm intrigued by the idea that maybe they don't look at his position in the field and instead look at his position in the lineup and go -- OK, if he's the leadoff hitter, now how do things move around that? The preference would be for the Cardinals to have him playing 2B or DH, obviously, and that would mean strong production from an outfield of Carlson, O'Neill, Nootbaar, Burleson, and perhaps Walker. That would mean that you'd have Gorman at the DH, Edman at SS. As they've shown this season, there are at-bats to be had for plenty of infielders/outfielders. The conversation is interesting to me if they look at what he could be in the lineup and then reverse-engineer.

Q: As much as the Cardinals say they’re trying to be more transparent this doesn’t seem to hold for injuries. A player can struggle for weeks or months and then much later it’s revealed that he’s been dealing with an injury like Carlson’s thumb. Why isn’t the team more upfront and timely with disclosing this information? I realize players often play with some level of discomfort or pain but it still seems the manager could clue fans in a bit more.

A: Or maybe, stay with me here, I should have been better at asking about it. This one could be my fault. I could have asked a better question, and I know when I could have asked it, and I know how I messed it up. And I don't have a sprained thumb to blame for my whiff.