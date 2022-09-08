Goold: Jordan Montgomery is taking advantage of all the Cardinals have to offer

Check out the highlights from Derrick Goold’s Cardinals chat with readers. The full transcript of the chat can be found here.

Q: Do we know what soured the relationship between Oliver Marmol and Dylan Carlson enough to the point he won’t even play him anymore. If hitting was the issue then getting him more at bats would seem to be the answer not just wasting away on a bench.

A: Nothing. Nothing "soured" in their relationship. Carlson struggled against right-handed pitching. He was zooming toward being the player/hitter they expected, handling center field well, and on the upswing from both sides of the plate, especially coming out of the All-Star break. And he hit a skid from the left side. Just a dip in performance at the same time that Lars Nootbaar -- a left-handed hitter who also plays outfield -- was surging. It's math, not relationships. They remain as they were before will be after and always have been…

Q: Hey Derrick, I really enjoy these chats…a lot of good insight as to the inner workings of our Cards. My question to you is how much of a “fan” can you be and still adhere to journalistic standards and fair reporting? And by the way, that’s why I enjoy your chats…you seem to tell it like it is. Thx!

A: I am a fan of the game. That I don't hide. I enjoy baseball, and it makes this job fulfilling and also part of why I hoped to earn the chance to cover baseball in my career. It was a goal because of my fondness for the game, for its history, for its longstanding relationship and similarity to the daily grind of newspapers, and for the great writing that baseball has inspired from baseball writers through the years. Those are all things that I am a fan of.

I am not a fan of an individual team. Count me in the group that realized I would lose that to be able to do this job. That is part of what you accept for the standards readers expect.

Q: I've long wondered why switch hitters continue to hit from their weaker side of the plate when it's evident that they can no longer do so. I remember it with Dexter Fowler and even with Lance Berkman much later in his career. Seems that perhaps Dylan Carlson should stick to the right side.

A:It could be because they don't think they'll do as well, or because that's how they've trained for so long. I've talked with both Edman and Carlson about stopping as switch-hitters, and you may recall that Edman did stop in some situations a year ago. He explored it again during spring and opted to continue with the straight platoon switch-hit, not modifying based on the style of pitcher. There has been no discussion of having Carlson stop as a switch hitter, according to Marmol. That hasn't been brought up he said. With Fowler, he had different profiles at times as a switch-hitter, and there was the power side and the OBP side, and when he put them together he was at his best, but not by abandoning switch-hitting, rather thriving because of the advantage it gave him, despite the differences.

Q: I’ve heard that Montgomery has been “fixed” by the Cardinals. How?

A: Montgomery wasn't broken. He was a key part of the best team in baseball's rotation before the trade deadline, and all he's done since coming here is flip the use of his fastballs and rely on a far better defense. That's one of the biggest changes. The Cardinals are a better defense than the Yankees, and he's taking advantage of that.

Q: DGoold, I know that this may seem like an overreaction because the team has been playing so well recently, but after a loss like yesterdays, do the players/coaches ever have like an after-action review to see where the game plan went wrong? Seems odd that an offense as good as ours could go so cold against a really bad pitching staff especially when they had 2 really bad games in Cincy and 1 against Chicago all in the last week. Worrisome sign for October when the pitching will be elite

A: They always do. They do after wins. They do after losses. Marmol meets with his coaches to be challenged by them on his calls and to challenge all of them on their prep. Marmol also meets with the Cardinals analytics group to hear what they suggest and to have his decisions challenged, statistically, or confirmed. Either way. That is part of the standard post-game and pre-game work that the coaching staff does to evaluate what went right, what went wrong, and where to improve next. As bench coach, Marmol watched all of the games in their entirety and tried to think along with the moves on both sides to see if there was one that could have gone another way. As manager, he does that less so, but still does revisit moments and gets feedback or thinks through it himself on what could have been done for a better result. And then there are games like yesterday that they mostly just ignore and move on.

Q: your conversation with Girsch, I thought it was striking how indifferent he was about past performance and seeming had tunnel vision on projecting the future. It was a great podcast. While I understand he's not concerned about what has happened but instead focused on what will happen, does the front office use past performance and factor that in to the predictive stats and calculations they use? For example, if Arenado's hard hit rate or exit velocity slumps next year for whatever reason, do they adjust the model in expectation of him normalizing his numbers to prior rates?

A: Past performance informs future expectation, absolutely. Whether that's with data that can be predictive -- such as hard-hit rates, exit velocity, BABIP, and so on. All of those things matter. The Cardinals will use pitch makeup to know how best to use a pitcher and deploy those pitches, but the pitcher must have thrown that pitch in the past for them to know. They're not going to project that Montgomery has the body type to throw a wicked gyroball and say that's the key to his future performance, when he hasn't thrown one in the past. So, past informs the predictions, for sure.

The data is just getting better to do so. Girsch's point as about not really thinking about the counting stats, but rather the data that got the hitter there and suggests he'll continue to do so.

If Goldschmidt wins the Triple Crown, they'll know it, but they'll look beneath those baseball card numbers for the reasons that project he'll continue that performance.

I'm not quite sure how to answer your example with Arenado. I'll try. If his predictive stats slip -- hard hit rate, exit velocity; excellent examples by you -- then they'll look for the cause (injury, age, flawed mechanics, something?), try to figure out what gets him back to the baseline, and if he cannot get back to that baseline then the predictions will have to downshift, too. Part of the beauty of these improved predictive stats is that they can form a way for the team to truly measure that a player has returned to past performance.

We've seen this most recently with Jack Flaherty. His return to the majors was guided by how closely his pitches today came to mirroring how they did spin rate, velo, depth, all of it from 2019. The Cardinals could look at those numbers today, compare them to past performance, and come together on what prediction looks like for the coming weeks.