Goold: Molina leads by example. Part of that example is playing.

Check out the highlights from Derrick Goold’s Cardinals chat with readers. The full transcript of the chat can be found here.

Q: Looking at the bullpen usage before Sunday’s game, it appeared the freshest relievers were McFarland and Naughton. Packy got into the game, but McFarland didn't. Hicks, who pitched the day before was used as was Helsley making it three games in four days. If McFarland wasn't going to be used yesterday with a taxed bullpen, what's his role? It's not like he's the long man they were saving for extras.

A: I bet the Yankees series is different for McFarland if Rizzo is healthy. That seemed to be part of the equation. The Cardinals are clearly trying to accomplish a few different things with their bullpen churn: One, keep McFarland handy for those left matchups earlier in games and with runners on base when there's a groundball to get and a double play to turn. Two, not have Zack Thompson sit around waiting to pitch, when he has options and can remain sharp, keep that stamina up, and be their option should Cabrera falter. There is a road trip in the distant future where the Cardinals face the Padres, Dodgers, and Brewers in order -- and that sure seems like a time when the Cardinals will go with Thompson in the bullpen to counter some of those lefties in key spots before or in place of Cabrera. So, yes, some of it is roster management. Some of it is clearly positioning for the future.

Q: Cards looking good the last week but Tyler O'Neil has not.....what is wrong with him? Batting .156 over the last 10 games with 10 strikeouts with only 5 hits and 4 RBI.

A: He's just yet to get in rhythm this season. He started in a bit of a funk, got injured, got injured again, had a steady return toward the team, and then got hit in the hand so that it delayed his return, and also -- he got hit in the hand. He had a tear in the hand that he's playing through as it heals, and let’s not ignore what all of that can do for a hitter. He's got to get his timing at the plate (tough with all the false starts) and grip strength is so key for any hitter (and that was complicated by the hand injury). The Cardinals are looking for ways to get that jolt in the lineup -- bat him second to get better pitches, bat him later to alleviate the middle-order pressure -- and they know that to be the offense they can, he's got to be a part of it. Sure seems like he would benefit from the upcoming stretch of games here: Three in Colorado, not a bad place to hit; Milwaukee series; and then eventually the road trip to Phoenix, Cubs. A long stretch of games for him to play and find that sync that's been missing.

Q: Do you have any insight into the relationship between Dakota Hudson and Marmol? From the comments made by both sides recently, it appears strained, but I understand we are only hearing a sample of what's been said.

A: It's definitely a relationship of blunt honesty. That's for sure. And that's what Marmol seeks with the players. Let's trace this back to spring training, where after one of the spring games, Marmol had a blunt assessment on a prospect's outing. We asked how he felt about that being a quote, and he said, essentially, that he had not said to the media anything he had not already said to the player, verbatim. Ben Frederickson explored this in a column. And now we're seeing it play out during the season, too. Marmol has not said anything publicly that he has not said personally to Hudson -- and there is a big push to get Hudson to pick up his pace, even to where he was back in 2019 before the elbow surgery. And that is something that he and they have talked about publicly, privately, and yet there it is on the mound this past week -- perhaps his slowest pace ever. It's hard to gloss over that, talk their way around it, or ignore it when that is so public. If anything, I think it's professional to acknowledge that he sees what the fans see and that writers don't get an answer about how we can't see how hard someone is working out of sight, etc., etc.

Is there's relationship strained? I don't get that. Are they both frustrated? I get that. Not with each other, but with the work that's been put in and the results that haven't clicked on the mound. Hudson said it best: It's been an "experimental" season for him. The time invested -- and the blunt assessments levied -- should help him in the future. The Cardinals and the right-hander would like the future to arrive soon.

Q: The Bader/Montgomery trade was surprising to me. Not only did I not see Bader as a trade target from the Cards perspective due to his defensive capabilities, but from the Yanks perspective due to his plantar fasciitis, which can be career-threatening. Were you surprised by the trade, and do you think the Yankees will regret trading away a pretty darned effective pitcher?

A: Everybody was surprised by this trade. The NY writers who cover the Yankees on a daily basis were surprised by it. It wasn't in the air for local coverage or national coverage. The Cardinals were shocked by it, and then jumped at the chance. Montgomery was shocked by it. Bader was shocked by it. And on and on and on and on and on and on. Even this past weekend, both sides of the ballpark expressed ongoing surprise about the trade, especially as the Yankees prepped to face Montgomery and had to process that, no, he wasn't making the start for them. They had just come to expect him to be a calming presence for them.

There is an element of October and 2023 to this move. The Yankees were thinking that they need better defense in CF and want to avoid the injury risk to Judge by playing there. Bader does that, eventually. And then there's the next year, where if they have Stanton and Judge in the corners, there is a wide open space for a great glove like Bader. Montgomery as not going to be part of the postseason rotation, not with the addition of Montas, or so the Yankees calculated.

The question they now face is how much they'll miss that fourth starter type in August.

Q: Gordo indicated Mo "did him a solid" by trading Bader to the Yankees, his hometown team. First Piscotty (not a hometown team, but a team near family in distress), now Bader. Does this enhance Mo's/Girsch's ability to sign free agents due to seemingly taking into account the desires of players if they are traded?

A: No more so than the reputation of the Cardinals already has put them in that position. It may not be clear, but it should be: The Cardinals' reputation for free agents and players is strong, with agents and other teams and the players themselves, and it is not reflected by what you read on Twitter, for example. It's the rare player that does not want to play for the Cardinals, and most of that has to do with geography, honestly, or the perception of the size of the market (Madison Ave. vs. Market Street).

Nolan Arenado's quest to be a Cardinal should have shown this.

The Cardinals traded Bader to get a solid pitcher in return. The fact that Bader got to go back to the Bronx, near where he grew up, was a benefit for him, but it's one that -- please note -- he did not seek.

Get this: Bader really enjoyed being a Cardinal.

Q: I haven't done any kind of in-depth dive into the numbers, but at a glance it seems like Quintana is having as good a year as any starting pitcher who got moved. But it seems like people (not so much in STL) are treating the trade for him as a fairly minor move, a la trading for Lester or Happ last year. Am I misreading Quintana's season? If not is it maybe because the Bader trade used up all the thinking budget people are willing to devote to an NL Central team?

A: You are not misreading Quintana's numbers. Solid year. Strong candidate for one of the better starters moved. There are a few reasons likely for how the deal is being perceived. First, it was an in-division trade and that was a surprise given the Cardinals' stances on such things for years now, and their wish to avoid such moves. Two, Quintana has moved before, into the division, and there is probably some folks who remember that he was OK, solid, fine with the Cubs, but not the ace that they gave up Eloy Jimenez to get. That's right, the Cubs traded one of their top prospects to get Quintana, and then he was fine for them.

Q: Hearing Arenado talk about the difference it makes to have Molina back in the clubhouse makes me wonder how much better their record would have been if he had rehabbed w the club and been a leader while helping coach both the pitchers and catchers? It looks like one of 3 teams misses out of the playoffs this year... Brewers, Phil's or Cards. If it's close and the Cards miss out could Molina's absence be the reason and despite his great contribution over his career was he being selfish this season?

A: It's interesting you mentioned this because I spoke with a few players about it, and they suggested that Molina might have benefited from being away and not reminded on a daily basis how he could not play, that his frustration would have been evident, and that it was better for him to get away, get healthy, focus on his conditioning, and then return hungry, healthy, and ready to push. I get that. It's not always great for a player to be around day in day out and reminded all the things he cannot control, cannot be.

To be honest, you're expecting a lot from Molina even in your suggestion that really isn't his role. He's not paid to coach. He's paid to perform and be ready to perform and get healthy and ready to perform. Adding the coach aspect to it might only have increased the frustration because a) he would, again, be reminded of what he's not doing and b) overlapping with the people who the Cardinals pay to coach.

This is a point his peers made: He demands by example.

That example is playing.

He made a compelling case to recover elsewhere so he could do so in an environment that was most conducive, in his opinion, to do so. What he had to do was prove to the Cardinals that was worth it. That's starting now. He had to come through for them -- healthy, in condition, and motivated to lead the final push. That was the promise he made. That was the bet the Cardinals made.

