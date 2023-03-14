Check out the highlights from Derrick Goold’s Cardinals chat with readers. The full transcript of the chat can be found here.

Q: Will the Cardinals carry 13 position players and 13 pitchers?

DG: As of right now, manager Oliver Marmol said he's thinking of the roster as a 13/13 split. He's not hardline ruling out a 12-man pitching staff, but he candidly said that in his sketching out of the roster and prep for the regular season, he's working off a 13-man plan.

Q: Did Tyler O'Neill have the idea of moving to centerfield, seeing that Jordan Walker was coming in hot and would play LF? O'Neill trying to knock Carlson out of CF so he's got a spot? A game of musical outfielders?

DG: Tyler O'Neill wanted to work out in center field to get ready for the WBC and Team Canada. He expected to play center for his national team, and brought that idea to the Cardinals. The Cardinals were already looking into that as a possibility because of Walker, and it was not just with O'Neill. The Cardinals planned to get Nootbaar in center as well this spring training so that they could see how that looked and where Nootbaar and Walker would fit in the same lineup.

There is room in the lineup for four outfielders on most days, and there are plenty of at-bats for the Cardinals to get five hitters into the lineup regularly. Versatility just adds one more layer to how that will be possible.

Q: What minor league pitchers would be closest for a starting role with the Cardinals? I am guessing our starting pitching depth may be thin this year.

DG: As of right now the pitchers who are the "starting depth" for the Cardinals are Jake Woodford, Matthew Liberatore, and, of course, Dakota Hudson. That takes the Cardinals eight deep.

Beyond that they have Gordon Graceffo and Michael McGreevy off at minor league camp building arm strength and stamina to be in the Class AAA rotation and one step removed. There is also Connor Thomas and Tommy Parsons in the mix to be available if they need a starter. There's some other pitchers in the mix there that I'm sure I'm probably leaving out. But that gives you a sense of where the Cardinals want to be with a five-man rotation and five understudies, if you will.

Q: Do you remember any union type blowback from the last WBC from players who went, or didn't go and who makes the roster? Clubs are going to have to make some roster decisions based on a wider package of information than they usually do. Not everybody is going to like their choices.

DG: Major League Baseball teams are heavily invested in the data tracking and data accumulation so that they are not making those decisions based solely on what they see with their own eyes. Now, can they see work habits and things like that for players away at the WBC, no. Maybe that's a factor with some younger players. But for the most part the on-field play and stuff in the WBC is generating the same data that the teams all are collecting all the tie from every field during spring training, so it will just funnel into that same decision "bucket" as they say, and they spend a lot of money so that they're not making decisions based solely on the human eye. It's been a big push in the game over the past five, six years, honestly.

Q: Are the Cardinals concerned about old habits creeping in with Gallegos with regards to pacing since the WBC isn’t using the pitch clock?

DG: They're going to keep an eye on it. It's a topic of internal discussion, yes. They have urged him to maintain the pace that he's worked hard on and act as if there is a clock.

Q: If Burleson’s ceiling is Kyle Schwarber performance including defense, is he a keeper or would the Cards seek to trade him.

DG: Uh, keeper. Schwarber is really good.

Q: I've often wondered - when players receive Player of the Month or Player of the Week awards, do they receive anything for the honor? Another trophy for the shelf? A signed certificate from Manfred? A handshake from the manager?

DG: It's a watch in some cases. I've also seen a small award, like a paperweight size. I'm sure they get a handshake too. But they sometimes get those just for coming near the manager in the dugout, right? It's usually a watch.

Q: Understanding it's still relatively early, is Nolan Gorman noticeably heading in the right direction on better handling the high heat?

DG: He is. Nolan Gorman has had a strong spring training -- from the change he made with his swing to his overall agility and condition. He's added strength. He's moving well. He played a superb third base during a recent game when put over there at his original positions. His arm continues to be an asset at second base, and the Cardinals do not feel that the lack of a shift will be a detriment to his defense. He's really moving around well. The Cardinals say that he met each of their assignments for him over the winter, and that was more than just an adjustment to his swing to reach the pace at the top of the zone. He came in just overall stronger and moving more explosively.