Q: I'm concerned about Jordan Hicks. I get that he has high velocity, but that is certainly nothing unique in this day and age. For whatever reason, he doesn't miss many bats, and his lack of command is obvious. You hate to give up on the guy, but dang, it seems hard to trust him with a late inning role.

DG: There is something interesting about high-speed sinker pitchers. They get hit. Take a look at Aroldis Chapman back when he was overpowering teams (like the Cardinals). Batters made contact on his fastest pitches that were strikes. They fouled them off. They put them in play meekly. But they made contact. You can use Baseball Savant and some of the other Pitch F/x data to show that high-speed fastballs (especially sinkers) get contact. They don't often get whiffs, because hitters can gear up to hit — just not hard or always in the air. It's the slider that gets the whiffs. Was Chapman. Needs to be Hicks. And when he doesn't land it, then hitters can gear up for the speed and the sink and put it in play. Or they can count on the slider getting them a walk. That's where Hicks is as a pitcher.

Q: With Mikolas extended, are the Cardinals looking at hammering out extensions with any more players?

DG: At last check, they don't have anything brewing at the moment. They are a spring extending team, for sure, but Mozeliak makes clear — to fans, to media, and, yes, to agents — that he is "always open for business." Montgomery told reporters that he did not want to have those talks during the season, so if he holds to that stance, those comments, it won't happen there. Any conversation with Flaherty is going to take place during the season after both sides see where his production, health, and success is headed. Both sides are open to a discussion on an extension at some point but neither side knows at the moment what a fair look to that contract will coming out of the past few seasons.

As for some of the younger players, the Cardinals tend to let them play for a bit before doing the Rays offer or the Atlanta offer of a player before a few weeks of their career. That said, the Cardinals know what the market will be for Walker thanks in part to Atlanta's moves.

Next spring could be an interesting time for extensions.

Two to keep in mind along with the young players are these players who could receive extensions at some point in the 2023-24 offseason/spring stretch: Paul Goldschmidt and/or Nolan Arenado.

Q: I believe Randy Flores has played a large part in the Cards success. Could he be a successor to Mo when he retires, and if not, what can the Cards do keep him in the organization?

DG: He has been a large part of the Cardinals' success. Full stop. There is tons of evidence.

Look at the current roster. It's stocked with Flores' draft picks (Carlson to Walker, Burleson to Donovan to Pallante, Winn on deck). His influence and presence has grown — and it's set to continue growing from his oversight on the amateur scouting and helm of the draft. When John Mozeliak talks about some changes coming to the baseball ops as he goes through his current extension, he means giving greater voice and power to his group that he's kept together. That does include Randy Flores, since you asked about him specifically. Other teams are going to come calling (some have for the Cardinals' execs) and Flores is viewed as a rising candidate to run baseball ops somewhere. We saw that starting to happen with GM Michael Girsch, especially early in 2020, and it has continued behind the scenes. Moises Rodriguez and Gary LaRocque are part of that group as well, and you've seen what special assistant Matt Slater, who was listed as a candidate for Detroit's lead job, has done to expand the Cardinals' presence/interest in Asia.

Q: Throughout the run up to this season, the overwhelming talking point has been that the Cardinals X-factor was going to be the quality of its starting pitching. Don't get me wrong, I still think that's important, and that the emergence or acquisition of true top of the rotation talent would take this team to the next level. But is it possible that this offense could be SO much better than it was last year that the importance of the rotation recedes a bit compared to past years?

DG: Not in my view. Pitching is still what determines whether a team has the ability to contend through the length of the season. Innings matter. Filling those innings and not capsizing the bullpen or wearing it thin so it cannot hold leads is vital to a team contending series to series and not winning one series and cratering in the next. An example of this? Think back to 2021 and the series in Los Angeles when the Cardinals saw Jack Flaherty's oblique give out and Carlos Martinez come apart in an inning. What happened? They scrambled to cover innings in that series, did not have the pitching depth to bring any stability to stop the scramble and ... were swept at home in a four-game series by Cincinnati.

Pitching is what gives the team ballast in the choppiest waters. And the Cardinals have a schedule with some choppy waters coming.

Q: Drew VerHagen might be ... good?

DG: Stay tuned. He might close.

