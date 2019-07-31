The lasting image of the Cardinals’ loss in the 2012 National League championship series was the rain falling as San Francisco second baseman and series MVP Marco Scutaro held his arms out wide and looked up as if to embrace the storm.
In that moment, he was an October giant.
Three months earlier he was a Rockie.
As Wednesday’s trade deadline ticks closer, it’s worth noting that World Series winners can be forged with substantive moves at the deadline. The Cardinals’ last World Series championship, in 2011, began its run with a late-July trade that sent Colby Rasmus to Toronto and brought back a package of players that included Edwin Jackson and reliever Octavio Dotel.
While the most significant part of that deal was getting a return on Rasmus and clearing playing time in center, Dotel proved to be an essential part of the Cardinals’ NLCS victory against Milwaukee. In a series that featured more innings from relievers than from starters, Dotel was the Cardinals’ Ryan Braun specialist. Dotel pitched in four of those six games and struck out five of the 17 batters he faced, and he allowed a homer.
Every World Series winner since has made a move at a trade deadline that directly impacted the run for a playoff berth and their October success.
That list of players includes Scutaro, Aroldis Chapman, Justin Verlander, Ben Zobrist, and Jake Peavy, twice. Some of the deals proved costly. The Cubs sent Gleyber Torres, a fixture with the Yankees now, at the deadline to complete the Chapman deal. But the Cubs sniffed their first title since 1908 and the price point – while a pain – was right to capitalize on the trade deadline and give the roster a booster rocket for three months.
“It gave us a temperature of what the front office thought we could do,” said Dexter Fowler, the leadoff hitter for that Cubs’ title team.
Here’s a snapshot of those moves since the Cardinals’ last title:
2012 San Francisco Giants
On July 27, the Giants added 2B Marco Scutaro. On July 31, they traded for OF Hunter Pence. Pence hit .219/.287/.384 in 59 games for the Giants down the stretch, and in the postseason he mostly struggled. He was a 0.3 WAR player after the trade.
Scutaro, however, was a beast. He hit .362/.385/.473 with a .859 OPS and a 2.1 WAR after the trade to the Giants. In the NLCS vs. the Cardinals, during which he was part of a famous collision at second base with Matt Holliday, he went 14-for-28, and he had a .328 average in October on the way to a World Series title. He earned the shower.
2013 Boston Red Sox
On July 30, the Sox added starter Jake Peavy and also Brayan Villareal. Peavy gave the BoSox a 0.7 WAR for the remainder of the season and went 4-1 with a 4.04 ERA in 10 starts. Lots of consistency there during the division race. Innings matter. As the Cardinals are learning this month. He was less than his best in the playoffs, with a 7.11 ERA and he started the Game 3 loss to the Cardinals in that fall’s World Series.
2014 San Francisco Giants
On July 26, oh, hey, they acquired Jake Peavy. He was strong for the Giants as they headed toward another NLCS rematch with the Cardinals. The righthander gave them a 2.0 WAR in the final two months of the season. He was 6-4 with a 2.17 ERA in 12 starts, and he handled 78 2/3 innings for the Giants. In the playoffs, again, not so much. He allowed nine earned runs in the World Series that the Giants won against Kansas City.
2015 Kansas City Royals
Yes, they were big buyers are the deadline. On July 26, they added starter Johnny Cueto. Two days later they got infielder Ben Zobrist, and in late August, as that deadline arrived, the Royals picked up Jonny Gomes and victory parades have never been the same since.
Cueto was OK. He offered an 0.2 WAR and went 4-7 with a 4.76 ERA in 13 starts after the trade. In the postseason, he was 2-1 in four starts, but he pitched eight superb innings, struck out eight, and allowed two runs on two hits in a decisive Game 5 against the Astros in the American League division series. Zobrist had a 1.1 WAR after the trade and an .816 OPS in the final 59 games of the season. In October, he hit .303/.365/.515 with an .880 OPS in 16 games. He also scored 15 runs and then vamoosed to the Cubs as a free agent. Speaking of whom …
2016 Chicago Cubs
On July 20, the Cubs added lefty Mike Montgomery, who would close out their first World Series championship in 108 years. On July 25, the Cubs acquired the player they thought would do that, Aroldis Chapman. The Yankees pulled off deals at the deadline that involved Andrew Miller and Chapman to hasten their rebuild.
It was worth it for the Cubs. Chapman had 16 saves in 18 opportunities down the stretch. He provided a 1.2 WAR. He had four saves (and three blown saves!) in October. He had a 3.45 ERA in the postseason, but really brought an intimidation factor to the ninth to go with 21 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings.
2017 Houston Astros
The biggest of the deals on this list came at the deadline that no longer exists, at the end of August. That day, on August 31, Justin Verlander dropped his no-trade clause and approved a deal to the Astros. The American League hasn’t been the same since.
Verlander went 5-0 with a 1.06 ERA in five starts for the Astros on their way to the postseason. He had a 1.9 WAR. Then he got better. The righthander was the ALCS MVP, and he went 4-0 in the first two rounds of the playoffs. He was 4-1 with a 2.21 ERA in October, and he had more strikeouts (38) than baserunners (32) in 36 2/3 innings. He lost on Halloween night in Game 6 of the World Series, but allowed only two earned runs in six innings. Houston won Game 7.
2018 Boston Red Sox
On July 30, the Sox acquired veteran infielder Ian Kinsler, the former Mizzou shortstop. He did well in the ALDS with a .308/.357/.462 line against the Yankees. He faded from there and went one-for-10 in the World Series.
On July 25, Boston acquired starter Nathan Eovaldi from the Rays, and about three months later he pitched his way into Boston lore – in a loss. Eovaldi pitched six brilliant innings during the longest game in World Series history. Although he would give up the walk-off homer to the Dodgers, what he did that night allowed for the Sox to keep some bullpen integrity for the next day, and win the championship. Eovaldi went 3-3 with a 3.33 ERA in 54 innings after the trade and before October. He gave the Sox a 0.8 WAR in the regular season. And then stuck around for 2019.
2019: ...
In each case the World Series winner was shaped, improved, augmented, or flat-out powered by an addition at the trade deadline.
The Cardinals have experienced the opposite in recent years.
The past three years the Cardinals have not made a move that would crack this list or any list of substantive deadline moves, and that’s part of the reason why they have fallen short of the playoffs the past three seasons.
Tick tock.
