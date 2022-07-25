Goold: There is a way for the Cardinals to keep all their top prospects

Check out the highlights from Derrick Goold’s Cardinals chat with readers. The full transcript of the chat can be found here.

Q: It feels like everything that could go wrong this year has gone wrong, culminating with the injury to Matz, the ongoing issues with Bader and Yepez. Do you see the FO just shrugging this season off as "one of those things" and go silent through the trade deadline?

A: Not if they are true to their brand. Things could still go wrong. The offense could plunge into a lineup-wide slump. There could be injuries to the back end of the bullpen. Cardinals haven't had to deal with any closer drama, really. That said, if they just bail on a season then they are wasting a season with tremendous performance from several players and they are also withdrawing from their pledge to fans. They sell tickets based on the team's promise to contend. That is the brand, no? To keep up to the standards set by history. They cannot trumpet that and then, during the first seven signs of trouble, walk away from it with a shrug and say, "Oops, bad luck."

Q: You’ve mentioned a couple of times you aren’t a Cardinals fan. Do you have a team and if so who are they? I’m sure you’ve said it but I’ve never seen it in writing

A: It's interesting that this is coming up more and more. Not sure why. I do not have a favorite baseball team. That is something you move on from pretty quickly if you want to pursue baseball writing, and I did for many many many years before I got a chance. I grew up a Yankees fan — in a time zone that did not have a major-league baseball team. The Yankees were available — from seeing them on over-the-air channels to newspapers to getting a hat as a gift. The first team that I cheered for in person was the Denver Zephyrs, and I still have fond memories of them. My grandfather was a big Cardinals fan, and he brought me up on stories of the great Cardinals and the ability to get games on KMOX on his porch in Wisconsin.

As far as teams go, I do cheer on Tottenham. I enjoy getting the chance to cheer for a team that there is no chance I'll never ever cover.

Q: How does Molina's expected return just after the deadline affect the team's plans to acquire some more offensive potential at catcher?

A: Mozeliak and Molina are expected to meet today to discuss the next week for the catcher. My read, based on reporting, was the Cardinals' interest in acquiring a catcher was overstated, either in general by the front office or in reports. At the time, they wanted to get Molina back, healthy and ready to contribute. If he can do that, they'll move on with him as the starter. If the team hears/sees something in the next week that makes them think that's not possible, then they'll explore acquiring a part-time catcher to complement. But Molina has first dibs. That was always their hope.

Q: After the Toronto series, the Cards could easily be 5 back of Milwaukee at the trading deadline. And Milwaukee will be difficult to chase down as they simply are a better team. Why not reposition from buyer to seller and enhance the team for next season?

A: That would be a breach of trust with the fans and not what this team was expected to do. It would also be the first time in more than two decades that they were sellers at the deadline.

That would make for a heck of a news story to cover, for sure. I would write the heck out of it.

Q: Wishful thinking, but wonder if there’s a way Cards could keep Liberatore & McGreevy in trades for Soto. Don’t wanna give up both Winn & Walker either. Tink Hence, Ivan Herrera, Joshua Baez…

A: There is a way to keep all of those prospects. Just hold them, and be patient, and not make a deal. The Washington Nationals control the negotiating window. They can grant one, or not. The Marlins opened a chance for teams to meet with Stanton after a deal had been struck — the Marlins had agreed to the offer from the Cardinals — and then Stanton had a chance to turn the teams down after those meetings. The Marlins wanted to get him to waive his no-trade. So, you can see their willingness to let the player make that call. This is a bit different for two reasons:

1) An extension could help sweeten the offer right? More years of control, more talent in return to the Nationals.

2) The threshold for an offer is public seeing the reports of what he turned down. So that bar would have to be cleared, and a team would enter into the talks knowing that.

3) The agent has stated what could await Soto in free agency, and Boras has a track record of taking his clients to free agency. Not all, but definitely the ones that can push up the marketplace, like Soto will.

The Cardinals are an intriguing team in this conversation because they don't need the negotiating window, per se. They can get 2 1/2 years of a player they would never have had a chance to get, and they can bank on their business model that they sell him on being with the Cardinals. If it works, it works. If it doesn't, still 2 1/2 years of that group together ... That's the appeal.

The cost and lack of clarity from Nationals are what make it unlikely at this point.