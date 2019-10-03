ATLANTA – Right there in the middle of the Atlanta Braves’ lineup, stacked between the switch-hitter who led them in hits and the shortstop who bats ahead of the pitcher, is something offered the Cardinals in the first inning, third, fourth, seventh or whenever they wish to accept.
It’s an invitation.
In a decision that hints at where Game 1 of the National League Division Series could pivot, the Braves have placed four lefthanded batters in the middle of the lineup and the one righthanded batter wedged amidst him – well, he struggles against lefthanded pitchers. The Cardinals have already shown their hand by putting three lefthanded relievers on the postseason roster, and it will be clear in the opening days of the best-of-five series how aggressive Cardinals manager Mike Shildt intends to be with them.
“Based on their roster composition,” Shildt said. “I think that’s pretty clear.”
With Freddie Freeman (L), Josh Donaldson (R), and Nick Markakis (L) batting third, cleanup, and fifth, respectively for Game 1, the Braves have a trio that hit .240 (92-for-384) with 98 strikeouts and slugged .417 as a group against lefthanded pitchers. Each of those three batters saw significant declines in their OPS when shifting from a righthanded pitcher to a lefthanded opponent:
• Freeman -- .938 OPS overall, .750 OPS vs. LHP
• Donaldson -- .900 OPS overall, .697 OPS vs. LHP
• Markakis -- .776 OPS overall, .653 OPS vs. LHP
The two batters that follow Markakis – outfielder Matt Joyce and catcher Brian McCann – have combined for 12 hits in 57 at-bats against lefties. McCann, a lefthanded batter, has mostly avoided hitting against lefthanded pitchers this season. Freeman has struck out more times (44) against lefties than he has hits (41) in 161 at-bats. Donaldson has hit .215 against lefties and has far more strikeouts (42) than hits (26) in his 121 at-bats against lefties. And Markakis has yet to hit a home run against a lefty this season, though he has only 12 strikeouts in 102 at-bats.
It’s a run that sets up well for the Cardinals, sets up Adam Duvall as pinch-hitter, sets up for an exhausting of the Braves bench and hinges a lot of it around whether the Cardinals' lefties pitch well.
“We’re going to face a club that has good lefthanded hitters, if not great,” said John Mozeliak, president of baseball operations. “So I think you’re going to see a lot of Andrew Miller in this series. In terms of what we hope is for him to be able to get those outs.”
He just won’t asked to be do it alone.
By flanking Miller with lefties Tyler Webb and Genesis Cabrera, the Cardinals expand the kind of pitches that Freeman & Co. will see from the left side. The presence of Dakota Hudson and Daniel Ponce de Leon in the bullpen adds another layer along with Giovanny Gallegos because of the success they have had against lefthanded batters. As the postseason approached, Webb mentioned how the Cardinals can throw different looks at the same lefthanded batter because his stuff is so different from the other two.
Webb goes after pitchers with guile and placement.
Miller throws like the pitch comes out of the first baseman’s mouth.
Cabrera has velocity.
“When you’re looking at what he brings to the table, it’s electric, right?” Mozeliak said. “And I think just trying to harness that is probably most important. So, I do think he could be a valuable resource for us as we enter the postseason.”
Consider who the Cardinals, in Game 1, could, if they choose, throw four different looks at Freeman in his four plate appearances. Here are the pitchers, starting with Miles Mikolas, that he’d face and their breakdown of pitches, according to FanGraphs:
• No. 1 Mikolas: 51.3 percent fastball (93.6 mph), 23.6 percent slider (87.1 mph), 21.4 percent (78.4 mph), 1.3 percent changeup (86.2).
• No. 2 Cabrera: 61.0 percent fastball (96.3 mph), 21.5 percent curveball (82.7 mph), 17.5 percent changeup (88.1 mph).
• No. 3 Webb: 65.0 percent fastball (89.9 mph), 15.5 percent slider (78.3 mph), 19.5 percent changeup (79.5 mph).
• No. 4 Miller: 38.8 percent fastball (92.5 mph), 61.2 percent slider (82.4 mph)
He would be tested by fastballs that range from a wily, moving fastball at around 88 mph to that electric, sinking fastball that leaves Cabrera’s fingertips at 98 mph. He could see a slider that dives, a slider that sweeps, a curveball that waterfalls, or a changeup that scurries away like a hedgehog. Toss in Dakota Hudson as a reliever in the early games of this series and he’s got a fastball that hits 98 mph and a slider that darts at 87.5 mph – on average, as a starter. Oh, and then there is the changeup spectrum, which could be one that ranges from 78 mph to 89 mph.
Opponents have routinely tested Freeman with just such a changeup.
Or two.
Or, as he’s about to see, three.
At least.
That’s how the Cardinals plan to RSVP.
-30-