Goold: To address standings imbalance, MLB should borrow a point from NHL

As they got off to the best start in franchise history since 1907, the Cubs’ first nine wins required them to cover 81 innings. For the same amount of wins, the Cardinals will have played the equivalent of two fewer games.

One of the mathematically curious things about how the National Hockey League handles its standings is how some games are worth two points and some inject three points into the standings. The three-point games are games that reach overtime – when each team is rewarded for getting that far, and the winner gets the boost. Consider it extra credit. That means that the Blues can oust the Avs in regulation and put two points into the standings while the Flames and Canucks can play the same night, the same game, and spill three points into the standings. Overtime games are worth more in shaping the standings.