Goold: To address standings imbalance, MLB should borrow a point from NHL

CHICAGO — This past weekend, the Milwaukee Brewers clawed their back to .500 with three consecutive victories at Wrigley Field against the steamrolling, first-place Chicago Cubs. The Brewers won those three games by a combined four runs, and for their trouble they headed for Minnesota at 10-10 and in a tie for second place.
Tied, that is, with the Cardinals.
Who have played 10 fewer games.
During the same four-day stretch in the same city, the Brewers and Cardinals each won three games – but revealed how not all wins are created equal this season.
All three of the Brewers’ wins were nine-inning games. All three of the Cardinals’ wins were seven-inning games. The Cardinals (5-5) got the same benefit in the standings and in winning percentage despite have to cover six fewer innings to get there. If the Cardinals or other teams are unable to play a complete 60-game season, the commissioner’s office has said it will use winning percentage to determine postseason berths. But this year, wins have exchange rates.
Starting with Wednesday’s doubleheader at Wrigley Field, the Cardinals have nine – maybe 10 – more doubleheaders on their schedule this season, including seven in September. If they split the nine scheduled seven-inning doubleheaders they’ll win nine games having played 63 innings.
As they got off to the best start in franchise history since 1907, the Cubs’ first nine wins required them to cover 81 innings. For the same amount of wins, the Cardinals will have played the equivalent of two fewer games.
Using winning percentage doesn’t account for that, it masks it.
Hockey has a fix for that.
One of the mathematically curious things about how the National Hockey League handles its standings is how some games are worth two points and some inject three points into the standings. The three-point games are games that reach overtime – when each team is rewarded for getting that far, and the winner gets the boost. Consider it extra credit. That means that the Blues can oust the Avs in regulation and put two points into the standings while the Flames and Canucks can play the same night, the same game, and spill three points into the standings. Overtime games are worth more in shaping the standings.
That logic fits baseball in 2020, where doubleheader games are literally less of a game than a regulation game and yet count the same in the standings.
A point approach would address that, with a twist.
A modest proposal: MLB should put winning percentage on ice and adopt a point system for the standings in 2020:
• A nine-inning win is worth 2 points.
• A seven-inning win is worth 1 point.
• A doubleheader sweep earns an extra point.
Rewriting the standings with a point total would prioritize the teams that have been able to play the most games, as scheduled, but still for teams who play 56 games or 58 games to earn a playoff berth. They have to win. They need sweeps. It also rewards the teams for playing nine-inning games. The extra point for sweeping a doubleheader would add incentive in that evening game for the team that won earlier in the day – suddenly that game, to them, is worth two points, as much as a nine-inning game. Make your decisions accordingly.
Instead of keeping pace with the Cubs on Monday by splitting the doubleheader, if the Cardinals had closed out Game 2 they would have gained three points on the Cubs.
For three wins at Wrigley, the Brewers would get six points.
In three doubleheader wins in the same stretch, the Cardinals would have four points.
Milwaukee would be rewarded for winning complete games.
The Cardinals would be rewarded for sweeping the Sox on Saturday.
Here are the NL Central standings as of Tuesday morning, based on winning percentage:
1. Cubs 14-7 (.667)
2t. Brewers 10-10 (.500)
2t. Cardinals 5-5 (.500)
4. Reds 9-11 (.450)
5. Pirates 4-14 (.222)
With a point system, the imbalance vanishes:
1. Cubs 14-7 (27 points)
2. Brewers 10-10 (20 points)
3. Reds 9-11 (17 points)
4t. Cardinals 5-5 (8 points)
4t. Pirates 4-14 (8 points)
With the Marlins and Cardinals experiencing outbreaks of COVID-19 that paused their seasons, the National League schedule has been upended, edited, and condensed already a few times. Four teams in the National League have played fewer than 20 games. The Cardinals’ 17-day quarantine impacted a total of four teams, including three NL Central clubs. The Cincinnati Reds’ had a series of postponements this past weekend that chiseled more games off of Pittsburgh’s schedule. Now the Reds and Royals are set to play a doubleheader Wednesday in Kansas City before Cincinnati visits the Cardinals for the first series between those teams this season.
As of now, all four games are scheduled for nine innings.
That’s a hearty eight points that would be up for grabs.
The point system would accommodate for all the missing/rescheduled games and not have, say, the Miami Marlins with their 9-7 record in 16 games a game and a half ahead of the New York Mets, who have played eight more games but only won one more. It would offer perspective on how much ground – how many wins – the Marlins need to catch up, and how sweeping a doubleheader against Baltimore gave them a boost. It also reveals how the Phillies, a team delayed by the Marlins’ outbreak, has a deeper deficit than winning percentage implies.
The other NL division standings, reorganized by points:
NL EAST
1. Braves 14-10 (28 points)
2. Mets 10-14 (20 points)
3. Marlins 9-7 (17 points)
4. Nationals 8-12 (16 points)
5. Phillies 8-9 (15 points)
NL WEST
1. Dodgers 17-7 (34 points)
2. Rockies 13-9 (26 points)
3. Diamondbacks 12-11 (24 points)
Padres 12-12 (24 points)
4. Giants 8-16 (16 points)
With a 60-game schedule there is a probability of many ties having to be broken by the end to determine the eight playoff teams. Points would do that. As of now, the NL Central has two teams that had games postponed due to COVID-19, and both will make up those games via doubleheaders with seven-inning games. The NL standings this morning have three .500 teams: Padres, Brewers, and Cardinals. By winning percentage, they’re all even. By points, the separation is clear with the Padres 24 outpacing the Brewers 20 and the Cardinals 8.
Moreover, all 12 of the Padres wins have been nine-innings.
Three of the Cardinals’ five wins have been seven-inning games.
To get to 60, the Cardinals will have to play 50 more games. That will require, currently, 10 doubleheaders, including an unscheduled one at the end of the season against Detroit. So 40 percent of their games would be reduced to seven innings. Consider that. To play those 20 games, they’ll play 40 fewer innings than say the Diamondbacks will for the same 20. Shifting to a points system makes the Cardinals’ push for a playoff spot more difficult, but not impossible.
If they play .500 ball from here for all of their scheduled games and split every doubleheader, the Cardinals will finish with a 29-29 record for a total 47 points. That will include 15 more nine-inning wins.
Sweep a few of those doubleheaders and that total bounces to 52, 53.
For comparison, consider the on-pace point totals of three NL clubs currently positioned for the playoffs with winning percentage:
• Diamondbacks 62
• Padres 60
• Brewers 59
It puts the emphasis on the Cardinals playing better than .500 to get in the postseason mix and making the most of the doubleheaders they’ve forced upon teams like the Cubs and Brewers. Or, their rivals could squeeze those doubleheaders for the bonus.
If a team from the NL West takes issue with clubs from the NL Central or elsewhere shedding innings by playing doubleheaders and getting the same W value, they have a fair point.
But if a team sweeps a doubleheader, it gets three, fairly.
