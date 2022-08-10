Goold: Tyler O’Neill should be looking over his shoulder

Check out the highlights from Derrick Goold’s Cardinals chat with readers. The full transcript of the chat can be found here.

Q: Is Nootbaar the new, regular right fielder? Sure seems like he’d be defensively capable. Can he hit enough to stay on the field?

A: For the foreseeable future he is. The Cardinals gave him the opportunity and for a week now he's earned more. We've seen things change. Yes, Nootbaar has a swing that will provide for the back end of the lineup. He's got upside. Left-handed hitting Stephen Piscotty, with maybe a touch more damage.

Q: I'm just curious if they'll start selling the Noooot Bar at the ballpark before season's end.

A: It is inevitable. Coming to a Schnuck's near you. Same shelf as salsa.

Q: Should O’Neil be looking over his shoulder with the many outfield prospects the Cardinals have in the majors and the minor leagues? I am talking about this winter if he has a rough rest of the year or keeps getting hurt. The same could be said about Hudson.

A: We all should be looking over our shoulder at the ballpark these days with the young talent coming up around baseball. It's a competitive industry. The outfield is no different than pitching, than managing, than typing fast, than … roster-building. So, yes.

Q: It's crazy that we're now talking about where all the talent PLAYS instead of asking where all the talent IS. How do you see this shaking out in the offseason? Trades for prospects? But we have a strong farm system too. Just don't know what happens to fringe guys like Gomez, Baker, Capel and others. Nice problem to have.

A: There is nothing wrong with having a lot of talent. I cannot stress this enough. They do not need to trade the talent they have. Burleson, for example. He does not need to be traded, just as no one needs to be traded to clear a spot for him. Same with Walker. Talent will find a way. Talent will make a way.

There are 40 spots on the roster for a reason -- because it takes a team at least 50 players or more to be a contender through the season. And those players have to come from somewhere. They cannot all be signed or acquired via trade. They have to be developed for depth.

If anything, I hope that I can convey this to the readers of the chat and fans of the Cardinals through the years of covering.

Major League Baseball teams don't have an issue if they have three starting-caliber shortstops. That's just not a thing. They don't need to trade a third one just because. They may trade from that surplus to address what they need. But they don't NEED to trade. They're not wasting talent, like say a Fantasy Baseball Team is with only two spots for shortstops.

A big league team has to think broader than the 26-man roster, broader than two starters for every position. It's why the Dodgers are such an industry leader. They use their spending to outfit an incredible major-league roster with a strong secondary roster that can provide depth. It's why Burleson is at such an interesting point in his career. His performance has earned a spot on the 40-man roster, but the Cardinals do not need to protect him there. They have a major league talent who can be the 41st man until needed and that is so valuable because it means they can protect someone else in that spot.

They have to do that. They have to maximize their rosters, and when it comes to maximizing there is no such thing as too much talent.

Q: Cardinals pitchers have been declining in the stuff metric every since 2018. The minor league system is also at the bottom of the stuff metric compared to the rest of the league. This has led to less whiffs and more balls in play as they’ve prioritized using their defense. Do the Cardinals think the putting the ball in play philosophy has went too far? What are the chances the pitching development gets an overhaul in staffing to better reflect modern tools and technology in the way the hitting was done with Jeff Albert?

A: This is an evolving aspect of the Cardinals. We saw some change in this from the trade deadline to the draft to even how they talk about pitcher instruction, from Woodford to Hudson. Pitching has declined in the organization. It's why they had such issues last season and had such a poor poor winning percentage throughout the minors. Seriously, really poor. It was the pitching inconsistencies. The lack of upside pitching talent. It's changing. Hence, Graceffo, McGreevy, and Hjerpe -- of the prospects who have not reached the majors -- and Paniagua, too. These are part of the group that is going to define the next phase of the Cardinals' pitching development, and the stuff/metrics are going to be a guide.

And a goal.

Q: What will the team miss most next year? It seems to me it's Yadi's ability to call a game.

A: Molina's presence is a big one. PitchCom isn't going to solve that. Unless maybe they hook up Molina with PitchCom...

Hey, wait a minute...

