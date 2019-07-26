PITTSBURGH — One of the things that Paul Goldschmidt has often discussed in meetings with his teammates about baserunning is the importance of focusing on hitting the front of the base with their cleat. It’s the closest way to get to the bag the quickest, of course, and manager Mike Shildt has pointed to several instances — at home plate and at first base — when a Cardinal gets his foot to the front of the base and is safe because of Goldschmidt reminding them.
“That’s the Goldy touch,” Shildt said Thursday morning.
So it was in the seventh inning late Wednesday evening at PNC Park when Goldschmidt hit a grounder to third base. He sped up the first-base line, timed his stride, and got his lead foot to the very front of the base. Goldschmidt was called out, but the Cardinals said they had video that showed he was safe.
They chose not to challenge.
Not this time.
They let the chance for a base hit pass.
Unwritten rules, you know.
“We didn’t challenge a play in the seventh, not because we’re not looking to compete or looking for every edge we can get or reward our guys, like Goldy, for the effort he gave down the line,” Shildt explained. “At that point, it’s 13-4, and it’s the last out of the seventh and they’ve got a position player pitching. I couldn’t justify trying to throw extra pitches on a guy who is trying to answer the bell for this team that is not in a position that is natural for him.”
The foggy, fluid nature of baseball’s unwritten rules came into play multiple times Wednesday night as the Cardinals rollicked against Pittsburgh and ultimately won 14-8. The Cardinals had a nine-run inning and leads as big as seven runs and nine runs. In the fourth inning, as they pulled away to that nine-run lead, one of the Cardinals’ runs came when Yairo Munoz stole two bases, unchallenged by the Bucs. He wasn’t held on. No Pirate went to cover the base. And he just took them.
The move drew some criticism from the broadcast booth and may have invited a response by the Pirates, who are annually among the league leaders in hit batters.
After the game, Shildt pulled Munoz aside for a conversation “to make sure we’re on the same page.” The manager did not, however, tell Munoz the timing of his thefts were wrong. Quite the contrary. He praised Munoz for pushing like the situation called for.
“We come from a place of playing the game the right way,” Shildt said.
The stolen bases did not happen “in a vacuum,” Shildt explained, and that is why he felt taking two bases that were open in the fourth felt different than demanding a base that was earned in the seventh.
“Other factors can change a lot,” he said.
In the fourth, the Cardinals had a starter, Adam Wainwright, who had already thrown 86 pitches through three innings and was due up in the inning. The Cardinals had as many available innings from relievers as they had remaining in the game at that point. The additional runs offered needed insurance that would allow them to give Wainwright one more inning and tip the scales away from the bullpen. When Munoz stole the two bases, the Cardinals had a seven-run lead. They also had 18 outs yet to get from the Pirates’ offense. Once bitten, twice shy, the Cardinals had 10-run and nine-run innings themselves, and had recently seen the winning run come to the plate in the ninth inning of a game they led by six runs.
With so much of the game remaining it made sense to push for more runs.
Munoz scored on a sacrifice fly by Wainwright and, and an RBI single by Tommy Edman would add another run as the Cardinals left the fourth inning Wednesday with a 13-4 lead. Rookie Andrew Knizner was at the plate when Munoz stole the two bases, and he did not face a pitch that moved his feet. Munoz came up two more times in the game. He doubled, singled, and didn’t face a pitch that seemed to carry a message. One pitch went up and in on him Thursday, but it’s not like that’s rare from the Pirates. Could just have been a miss.
The Cardinals didn’t sense an issue with the Pirates after Munoz’s steals, and several members of the Cardinals stressed they wouldn’t have had an issue on the opposite side. When MLB Network spoke about the steals Thursday afternoon, the Cardinals clubhouse went quiet and the volume went up to hear the pundits talk.
There were nods as one said if the Pirates had an issue, cover the bases.
If there is decoder ring for baseball’s “unwritten rules” it’s the scoreboard. Manager Tony La Russa used to stress that the scoreboard has all the answers – how many outs are left, how many runs have been scored, what team has the lead and how big it is. The scoreboard will reveal when it's right to steal in a rout, when it's OK to bunt to break up a no-hitter, and so on.
Follow its guide and often you’ll be right with the rules, unwritten or otherwise.
Perhaps the Pirates didn’t take issue because they realized what the Cardinals did four innings later, per the scoreboard. The score was just as lopsided. There were half as many outs – nine this time – for the Pirates to stage their comeback. And, most importantly, Pittsburgh had already made its move to the first of two position players that would handle the final three innings of pitching. The next inning, against Pirates outfielder Jose Osuna, Paul DeJong hit his third homer of the game to become the first everyday shortstop in Cardinals' history with a three-homer game.
It’s likely that the Cardinals chose not to chase a base hit for their first baseman – for the fulcrum of their lineup, for doing what he has urged teammates to do – out of respect for the situation their opponent was in.
It may have gone unnoticed.
This nod to the unwritten rules definitely went unspoken.
“Baseball is great because there are a lot of unwritten rules, but because they’re unwritten people have their own version of them,” Shildt said. “It’s always tricky. I don’t know where that line is. We don’t want to push it.”
-30-