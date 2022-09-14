Goold: What happens in the post-Adam Wainwright era?

Check out the highlights from Derrick Goold’s Cardinals chat with readers. The full transcript of the chat can be found here.

Q: Derrick, how does this season rank (so far) on your years covered? There is a lot of things happening like Pujols, Yadi/Pujols last seasons, co-MVP, Triple Crown race, etc. on top of the normal season storylines. It seems like this season is giving you a lot of stories to write about!

A: The 2020 season was the most challenging I've encountered, and not for the reasons any of us want to revisit. This is the most challenging season on the beat for me, and some of the main reasons are things that you're fortunate to cover.

Q: Thank you for the chat. On a scale of 1-10, how excited are you to potentially cover Albert hitting #700?

A: Don't take covering history for granted. It's only happened three other times in the history of the game, and it has never happened when the Post-Dispatch is the newspaper of record for that team. History on the beat you cover is never to be overlooked, not when that history is a championship or a moment like No. 700. That's significant. Better be at my best.

Q: In regards to Pujols’ personal service contract with the LA Angels... obviously those are not allowed any longer but could the cardinals purchase the contract from the Angels?

A: I'm not sure they could do that, honestly. Not real clear on how transferable a personal services contract is. It's a $10 million personal service contract. Pujols has the option to accept or decline. I think it's worth noting that the Cardinals spent $2.5 million to have Pujols play for them this season. Would they commit $10 million to have him not be an Angel employee?

There's also the chance this gets sorted out in the purchase of the Angels. That is a factor in it.

Q: Do you think all of the internet chatter of "Cards won't trade Carlson for Soto" made Dylan start to "press" more? Trying to be something he isn't? Trying to live up to the hype that social media put on him? It'd be understandable, frankly. We're human. Hard not to see it and try to be more.

A: It sure seems like downplaying the difficulty he had maintaining a grip on the bat due to a thumb injury should not be dismissed. That is far, far, far more tangible that some social media helium that I'm not sure he ever saw, and certainly didn't believe beyond what he was told directly from Mozeliak and reinforced in the reporting at the time by folks accountable for it.

Q: Derrick, what’s your read on the Cards catcher situation moving into next year? Are they going to enter spring with Kiz and Herrera fighting for the starting job or do you think they’ll look to add a more established catcher?

A: Up for debate and up for question which the Cardinals had plenty of years to plan so that it would not be. Knizner has done well in the role that is tricky to handle, and there's upside there given the trust he already has with the pitchers and what he shows when he's at his best offensively. The Cardinals have done more to open up questions about the future of the position than presenting an obvious answer.

Q: How hot of a commodity will Flores be in the coming off season or two? Do the Cardinals have developed replacements ready if he departs, or do they need to consider some role inflation to keep him in the Organization? Sure seems like his drafts are reaping rewards for the Organization.

A:Several of the Cardinals executives who are not GM or higher, are getting good runs as potential Baseball Ops leaders of the near future. Matt Slater has drawn interest from the Detroit Tigers. Moises Rodriguez is going to be a name that surfaces in other GM searches, and so too is Randy Flores. How the Cardinals sell sticking around to any of the three, one of the three, all of the three will reveal how they see their baseball ops going for the next several years.

Q: Do you feel like these last two series have been indicative of something being off? Or am I overthinking?

A: Something has been off. The Cardinals have allowed a hits and they've had so few of them with runners in scoring position. They've needed Albert Pujols to hit two home runs to rescue them in back to back games. They need production from elsewhere in the order than the two MVP candidates and the three-time MVP. When they got it, they won. But getting that earlier or day to day is what would have elevated them against down-ballot teams.

Q: What is the thinking behind having Gorman at 2B and Donovan at DH at times when they are both in the lineup? Does not seem to be maximizing defense.... What will the middle IF look like during the postseason?

A: Two reasons:

1) Marmol disagrees with your assessment of their defense. He has specifically said that Gorman is better at turning the double play, and there's evidence of that. His arm strength plays.

2) That setup does allow for a little bit more flexibility by subbing in a right-handed bat for Donovan, i.e. Pujols, without losing the DH to then make that move.

Q: I was happy to see Burleson brought up but I was wondering why they didn't bring up Yepez? Isn't MO going to have a big enough challenge trimming the 40 man roster this off season? Thanks for the chats!

A: Actually, one thing I missed about the Burleson conversation when asked in previous chats, was exactly what the Cardinals could do: They could clear room by removing a similar player who they felt was behind Burleson on the draft chart. They did that. So they replaced Capel with Burleson and away they go. I should have made reference to that for the chatters. That's on me.

Q: Should Wainwright retire, do you see Liberatore and Hudson in the 2023 rotation (assuming Quintana isn’t resigned)?

A: Adam Wainwright should not retire. Hudson will get a crack at the rotation, and may even be penciled into the top five as the Cardinals report to camp. Expect Quintana to go elsewhere. Liberatore will have to compete for a spot, and he'll have company with Pallante, Thompson, etc.