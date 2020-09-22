Goold: What's the deal with the doubleheader in Detroit? What if Cardinals, Reds, Brewers tie?

“We could bring (Daniel Ponce de Leon) back, and that would be twice on short rest, and I don’t think that’s fair to him, and potentially to us as well,” manager Mike Shildt said. “So, then there’s about who is built up? And Gomber has got the ability to throw up to 80 pitches. He’s by far the most built-up and the most available guy in that capacity, so that pretty much sums up the decision. It’s not reasonable to go into a full bullpen game with the games we still have coming up. Gomber has pitched well. And has started before. And he’s built up. So, it was really a pretty clear decision.”

Gomber has 2.37 ERA in 12 games this season, 10 of which have come in relief. He’s struck out 21 in 19 innings and walked 13, and he’s got an 186 ERA+, where 100 is average.

The decision, however, was not just between Gomber and Ponce de Leon, and Shildt hinted at the third candidate during the weekend in Pittsburgh. He said there was a young pitcher who had only known starting in the majors, and they could turn to him. That’s Johan Oviedo. One issue: He’s not eligible for Tuesday’s game, not without something happening first. Although traveling with the team, Oviedo has not spent the 10-day minimum required after being optioned to the alternate-site camp roster.