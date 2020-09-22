Goold: What's the deal with the doubleheader in Detroit? What if Cardinals, Reds, Brewers tie?

KANSAS CITY — When their scheduled seasons end this coming weekend, the Cardinals and Detroit Tigers will be on opposite ends of the Interstate 70 ribbon through Missouri, in the same Time Zone, a 30-minute flight away from each other, and yet less than 24 hours later they may have to meet in Motown.
During the Cardinals’ outbreak of COVID-19 in Milwaukee, the team had its two-game series in Detroit delayed, rescheduled, rearranged, announced, and then, ultimately, dropped from the schedule.
It has resurfaced again, as necessary.
Let’s cut through the confusion.
The Cardinals will play one or two games in Detroit at Comerica Park on Monday if one or both of those games will determine a berth in the postseason for the Cardinals or one of their challengers. The Cubs (32-22) are on the brink of clinching the division title, and because the Cardinals (26-25) cannot qualify for the fourth-seed with their current schedule, that doubleheader will not be played to determine seeding. If those games are the difference between the sixth, seventh, or eighth seed in the playoffs, they will not be played, an official confirmed. Only if they are needed to determine home-field advantage. Essentially, if these games can determine if the Cardinals’ season or any of the other NL contenders’ seasons end, they’ll be played.
Teams were notified this week that the official schedule ends Sunday with teams playing as many of their 60 games as possible. NL teams learned what was already apparent: Cardinals may play only 58 games this season and not the 60 others will play if those two games aren’t needed to set the playoff picture.
Winning percentage, as reported before, will be used for seeding.
The Cardinals conclude this “control our destiny” road trip – that was the phrase they used in the clubhouse – with a simple route to the postseason: Win series. If they win these two remaining series, they’ll finish the season 31-27. At best, the Brewers could then finish 30-30 in that scenario, and the Detroit games wouldn’t be needed to determine if Milwaukee’s season continues. What the Cardinals want to avoid is losing games to the Brewers that require the doubleheader in Detroit and give Milwaukee control of the tiebreaker (see below).
Since the Tigers will be finishing their season in Kansas City and the Cardinals will be playing Milwaukee at Busch Stadium this weekend, the Cardinals did approach Detroit and Major League Baseball about hosting the doubleheader and Busch and minimizing their travel. The Cardinals offered to pay the Tigers expenses for the day. In a season where the Cardinals have played home games at Wrigley Field and at PNC Park and the Brewers will be home for a game Friday at Busch, such a move has precedent.
The Tigers declined.
PLAYOFF PARTICULARS
At 26-25, the Cardinals currently have the fewest wins of any NL playoff team and the sixth seed due to their second-place position in the NL Central. They would, if the standings hold, travel to Atlanta for a first-round series against the Braves.
With their current schedule, they can reach 33 wins, at most.
With the doubleheader in Detroit, they can reach 35 wins.
The Cubs are the only other team in the division that can reach 34 wins. The Cincinnati Reds (28-27) and Milwaukee Brewers (26-27) can, at best, reach 33 wins, and only one can even attempt to do that. They are currently playing each other, so one has to lose and that benefits the Cardinals – if they can win a game against Kansas City after losing there Monday night.
If there is a tie, then head to head record is the first tiebreaker.
Here are the Cardinals records vs. the division teams:
- vs. Cubs – 5-5
- vs. Reds – 6-4
- vs. Brewers – 2-3, with five to play this weekend
The second tiebreaker is the team’s division records in the previous 20 games. The Cubs are in the midst of their final division series, at Pittsburgh, before closing the season against the White Sox back in Chicago. The Cardinals host the Brewers all weekend at Busch Stadium, and that series will shape the postseason as well as the second tiebreaker. The current series between the Brewers and Reds is Cincinnati’s last division series before heading to Minnesota.
Of the NL Central teams jockeying for positioning, the Cardinals are the only team that will be facing a team this weekend that currently has a losing record, the Brewers.
If there is a three-way tie between the Cardinals, Reds, and Brewers, head to head will also be used as the first tiebreaker. The Cardinals currently have the edge there with an 8-7 record, ahead of Cincinnati (9-9) and Milwaukee (6-7). That could be flipped entirely with five games remaining between the Brewers and Cardinals. It’s possible all three teams end up with 10-10 records against each other, to the tiebreaker of past 20 games would be used.
Oh, and there would be the trip to Detroit just to get into that tie.
The format of that doubleheader will be determined if it’s necessary. If the Cardinals need one win to get in, then the decision will have to be made whether the first game will be nine innings long, or if it will be seven innings as if braced for a doubleheader.
As of Tuesday morning, only the Dodgers (38-16) and Padres (34-20) have clinched a postseason berth. The seeding for the postseason prioritizes division finish. So, the division winners get the first three seeds, and the second-place teams get the next three seeds, even if a third-place team from another division has a better record. The final two seeds in the postseason go to the wild-card clubs – the two teams with the best winning percentages.
There are six NL teams with fewer than 30 wins who are all within a game of the playoffs. There are four open spots for those teams to claim.
Here are the remaining schedules for those six teams:
- Miami (28-26) – at Atlanta (3), at Yankees (3)
- Cardinals (26-25) – at KC (2), vs. Milwaukee (5)
- Reds (28-27) – vs. Milwaukee (2), at Minnesota (3)
- Phillies (28-27) – at Washington (3), at Tampa Bay (3)
- Brewers (26-27) – at Reds (2), at Cardinals (5)
- Giants (26-27) – vs. Colorado (3), vs. San Diego (4)
It is possible that the NL teams will not know where or who they are going to play until Monday evening, after the Cardinals play in Detroit. The NL playoffs are scheduled to begin Wednesday. That happens while all of the teams are also in quarantine to satisfy MLB requirements before going into the postseason bubble. The Cardinals, when they return to St. Louis on Wednesday, will have their traveling party housed at a hotel in preparation for the playoffs.
‘NOT BIG ON PHANTOM IL’
The Cardinals did not announce lefty Austin Gomber as the starter for Tuesday’s game against the Royals until after Sunday’s game, but the schedule telegraphed that Gomber would get the start. What gives?
Well, 2020.
“We could bring (Daniel Ponce de Leon) back, and that would be twice on short rest, and I don’t think that’s fair to him, and potentially to us as well,” manager Mike Shildt said. “So, then there’s about who is built up? And Gomber has got the ability to throw up to 80 pitches. He’s by far the most built-up and the most available guy in that capacity, so that pretty much sums up the decision. It’s not reasonable to go into a full bullpen game with the games we still have coming up. Gomber has pitched well. And has started before. And he’s built up. So, it was really a pretty clear decision.”
Gomber has 2.37 ERA in 12 games this season, 10 of which have come in relief. He’s struck out 21 in 19 innings and walked 13, and he’s got an 186 ERA+, where 100 is average.
The decision, however, was not just between Gomber and Ponce de Leon, and Shildt hinted at the third candidate during the weekend in Pittsburgh. He said there was a young pitcher who had only known starting in the majors, and they could turn to him. That’s Johan Oviedo. One issue: He’s not eligible for Tuesday’s game, not without something happening first. Although traveling with the team, Oviedo has not spent the 10-day minimum required after being optioned to the alternate-site camp roster.
His only way back to the majors in time to start Tuesday would have been if the Cardinals had an injury to a pitcher over the weekend. That is the reason why they waited to announce Gomber. If there was an injury, they would have started Oviedo. The Cardinals had that option with John Gant dealing with a groin injury before he appeared in relief. Shildt dismissed the idea of using the 10-day injury list loosely, as at least one division-leading NL famously does.
“Nothing happened, and here we are,” Shildt said. “We’re not big on the phantom IL deal.”
-30-
