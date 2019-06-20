ST. LOUIS • Let’s begin by agreeing that the starting lineup for baseball’s All-Star Game is a good, old-fashioned popularity contest, and that’s how it should be.
The Midsummer Classic, one of the few (two?) All-Star games that still matters (but doesn’t count!), should be a showcase of the players the fans want to see, regardless of how they’re performing. If Javy Baez has a down year but he’s the flashiest shortstop in the game, with all the verve and flash of baseball's latest pop star, and fans want to see him, by all means he should be an All-Star, regardless of his stats.
The players with the production will get theirs. Baseball has mechanisms in place – peer vote, commissioner selection, injury replacement – to assure that the best players, with rare exception, are also elected All-Stars.
The starting lineup should be, as they say in pop culture, fan service.
Is it also, however, a fan survey?
If we agree that the voting for the All-Star Game’s starting lineup – which takes a weird, new turn Friday – is a popularity contest, is it also a barometer, a referendum on a team?
The Cardinals should be concerned.
In the latest updates on National League voting, the Cardinals did not have a player in the top three at any of the eight positions. (Pitchers are voted on by peers.) It is highly unlikely at this point that any Cardinal will advance Friday past the “primaries” and into the final vote for the starter. The three top vote-getters at each position (top nine in the outfield) will go into a runoff for, I guess, Electoral College votes that will determine the winner, or something. I think Baez will carry the Iowa Caucus.
That Paul Goldschmidt’s run of six consecutive National League All-Star selections – the longest such active streak in the league – is likely to end is not a surprise. Production matters. Production is popular. That he received so little support from fans is remarkable.
He is one of only three Cardinals who have received at least 200,000 votes. Yadier Molina, at 375,690 votes, is another, and Marcell Ozuna has 275,590. Molina ranks five among NL catchers. Ozuna is 15th in the outfield. Goldschmidt is seventh at first.
The voting reveals other alarming trends for the Cardinals.
I call it an enthusiasm gap.
• Daniel Descalso, the former Cardinal and now Cubs’ utility infielder, has received 410,122. That’s not only more than any Cardinal at any position, it’s more than the Cardinals’ middle infielders combined: Paul DeJong (195,357) and Kolten Wong (163,237).
• Aledmys Diaz, an All-Star as a rookie with the Cardinals, has received 353,015 votes to be the American League Designated Hitter. Only Molina has received more among the Cardinals. Diaz has played 32 games and has an OPS less than Marcell Ozuna and DeJong. And he’s hit five home runs with 22 RBIs. He’s on the DL. Oh, and he has one game at DH. One.
• Albert Pujols, who makes his first appearance in St. Louis this weekend since playing first base for the Cardinals in the 2011 World Series, has received 384,322 votes. That’s more than any Cardinal – and it still ranks sixth at his position in the American League.
• Luke Voit is on pace to start at first base for the American League with 696,164 votes, and in the runoff he could gather support from other precincts to push him ahead. Take the top two vote-getters from the Cardinals’ roster and they don’t, combined, have Voit’s total.
There is this misplaced notion that the larger markets have an edge when it comes to All-Star voting. Voting history doesn't show this. Motivated markets do. Wired markets do. It used to be that you could watch the vote totals ebb and flow based on who was home.
Way back in 1994, I drove from Mizzou to St. Louis just to drop in a huge stack of All-Star ballots on which I had written in Paul O’Neill on every single one. The gas was cheaper than the postage, I figured. (OK, OK, it was a lot of ballots.) Since online voting started and has now become the only way to vote, we’ve seen strong voting from Seattle, San Francisco, and other tech cities. Milwaukee has always been good at mobilizing the vote, and not too long ago Kansas City did with a great voting initiative that almost filled the AL starting lineup with Royals.
The Cardinals’ electioneering has lagged behind similar markets when it comes to motivating voters, and year after recent year their players vote totals show it.
There are, of course, myriad reasons for this. It does fit into the reputation the Cardinals’ fan base has for its knowledge. Maybe a large group of it does not vote for the popular player and does put an emphasis on production. Kudos to the discerning voter, truly. The Blues' run could play a small part, as voting has coincided with the city being captivated by another team, another spot. I'm less inclined to buy into this -- but the Cardinals have been active on social media about the Blues and maybe less so about generating support for their players. It could be that voting was lost in the cacophony of the Blues.
Some of it definitely has to do with where the Cardinals have been in the standings around the time of the vote. If the All-Star vote took place in August 2018, I imagine there would be more Cardinals fans motivated to vote. Instead, the past few years voting has been done as the Cardinals circle and loiter around .500, a disappointing record for their aspirations, and fans know it.
Slow starts haven’t helped.
Matt Carpenter didn’t crack the All-Star voting at all a year ago, and yet by the time the season was done he finished in the top 10 in the MVP race, and he led the NL in OPS for a stretch in the second half of the year.
This enthusiasm gap is clear in All-Star voting even if we don’t see it in attendance, merchandise moving, television ratings, or ticket sales. The Cardinals remain strong in those areas, and those are revenue streams, not the wave pool of All-Star ballots. The other question that surfaces in this conversation is whether the Cardinals have a player deserving of the All-Star nod, or an All-Star start.
Start? Probably.
Star? Short answer: Yes.
Long answer: Let’s go position by position, through the lens of peers to see if any stand out from the crowd as the top two or three at their position. Most of the statistics and ranking are going into Wednesday night, so Goldschmidt's walk-off homer is not reflected, but you’ll get the idea.
Catcher: Yadier Molina has a minus-0.2 WAR, which ranks 14th among eligible NL catchers. His slash line and rankings are .253 (10th)/.282 (14th)/.376 (10th), and his .658 OPS ranks 11th. His four homers ranks 10th, and his RBIs are up there at fifth among NL catchers, with 34. A 10th All-Star Game and a second in Ohio in his career is going to take strong player support, and it would be a nod to his career, which there’s nothing wrong with. The Game has room for that.
First Base: Paul Goldschmidt has a 0.7 WAR, which ranks ninth at his position in the NL. His slash line and rankings are .255 (9th)/.344 (8th)/.421 (10th) and his .765 OPS ranks 10th at his position. He’s got 13 (now 14) homers and that ranks sixth, and his 29 RBIs rank eighth. Goldschmidt is the only player in the NL to be selected for the previous six All-Star games, a run that seems likely to end.
Second Base: Kolten Wong has a 1.9 WAR, which ranks fourth at his position and is sweetened by his defensive play. He has a slash line and rankings of .240 (7th)/.328 (5th)/.382 (7th) and that OPS of .710 ranks seventh. His seven homers ranks eighth, his 30 RBIs rank seventh, and his 28 runs rank eighth. He has 13 steal to lead the position in the NL – eight more steals than any other second baseman in the league. Defensive metrics adore his play, but the voting hasn’t been there, from fans or from other players. He’s got an All-Star summer coming, at some point.
Third Base: Matt Carpenter’s 0.6 WAR ranks 15th in the NL at the position, just ahead of former teammate Greg Garcia at third. His slash line and rankings are .224 (10th)/.333 (7th)/.396 (9th) and that .729 OPS is eighth at his position, which is stacked in the NL. He’s got the eighth-most homers (10), the sixth-most runs (39), and the 13th-most RBIs (26). Those last two numbers are influenced by where he hits in the lineup, not where he plays in the field.
Shortstop: Paul DeJong’s 3.4 WAR entering play Wednesday was not only first at his position, it stood atop the National League. The stat is a blend of offense and defense and attempts to measure the overall impact a player has on his team’s winning, and for any voter that wants to follow the WAR to who should be in Cleveland, DeJong is that. He’s the WAR candidate. Look at the players he stood beside on FanGraphs’ WAR calculations:
- Cody Bellinger, 5.1
- Mike Trout, 4.8
- Christian Yelich, 4.3
- Xander Bogaerts, 3.4
- Paul DeJong, 3.3
Is there any question the other four are All-Stars? But his baseball card stats also stand well against his peers. His slash line and rankings are .275 (5th)/.367(1st)/.494 (3rd) and his OPS of .861 ranks second behind Trevor Story. His 13 homers rank fourth, his 50 runs rank second, and his 34 RBIs rank seventh. He’s a plus-10 fielder at the position, according to Bill James Online, and his plus-8 Defensive Runs Saved rank fourth at the position the majors.
Left Field: Marcell Ozuna’s 1.4 WAR ranks third in left field, and this is sorted by position in the outfield, while All-Star voting is not. So keep that in mind. His slash line and rankings are .259 (6th)/.329 (6th)/.513 (4th) and that OPS of .842 ranks sixth. He has the most RBIs of any left fielder with 56, and his homers 18 rank second and his runs, 49, ranks second. If the All-Star Game went by position in the outfield, his candidacy would be stronger. In the vote, he’s been right there around Melky Cabrera, the Bucco who has received 252,384 votes. Yep, that’s more than any Cardinal infielder. Melky Cabrera.
Center Field: Harrison Bader, carried aloft by his defensive agility, has a 1.4 WAR that ranks third at his position. The Cardinals rotating him and Fowler in center field and some time on the injured list has left Bader shy of the at-bats to really rank among the regulars at center. His slash line of .217/.332/.404 with a .735 OPS would be in the lower third of the starters.
Right Field: Dexter Fowler’s 1.4 WAR ranks fourth in right field. He’s moved between center and right, but overall is able to claim enough at-bats to slide into the rankings. His slash line and rankings are .244 (10th)/.333 (6th)/.411 (11th) and his OPS of .765 ranks ninth at the position. His counting numbers are about the same with the 10th most homers (eight), the 10th-most RBIs (25), and the 11th-most runs (27).
Of this group, DeJong has the best claim to being an All-Star, which would be his first election. Story is undergoing tests on an injured thumb Thursday and his availability for the All-Star Game could be compromised with would influence the upcoming “final” voting but also clear a spot on the roster for a shortstop not selected by the fans. Enter DeJong.
Pitchers are selected by a vote of the players, and those do tend to favor starters and closers. The Cardinals’ rotation has been largely inconsistent and Dakota Hudson’s recent run of success isn’t likely to put him among the top vote-getters from the player vote. So, in the interest of space, we’ll cut to the chase. There is a pitcher who deserves an All-Star nod on the Cardinals’ pitching staff, and if the Cardinals get one All-Star – because every team does – then there’s a good argument that he should be it.
Holy Pat Neshek! John Gant could be an All-Star.
The Cardinals’ setup man leads the team in wins (seven) and holds (10). Who else can say that? He got his seventh win of the season Wednesday night with a walk-off, and he’s 7-0 this season. Entering Wednesday night’s game, his 1.62 ERA was the lowest of any reliever in the National League with at least eight holds this season. (A hold is the middle-relief equivalent of a save.)
One of the statistics that helps measure a relievers influence on the game is how the Win Probability of his team shifts during his appearances. Win Probability can be added or subtracted based on how any player performs, and the Win Probability Added (WPA) reflects that direct influence on a game. Gant’s WPA before the walk-off win Wednesday was 2.056. That ranked fifth in the NL among relievers – and the four relievers ahead of him are all closers, from Kirby Yates with his 26 saves, 3.203 WPA, and inevitable All-Star nod to Josh Hader, an All-Star last year with his 2.077 WPA and 17 saves.
If Gant is going to get an All-Star nod it’s going to take a savvy bit of voting from the clubhouses around baseball or the Cardinals needing an All-Star selected and the commissioner’s office giving him the nod.
At some point it’s not a popularity contest or production that gets some players selected for the All-Star Game. It’s a quota. Every team gets at least one.
The finalists for the starting lineup will be announced Friday night. Then there will be a sprint of voting and likely rolling, election-style updates.
For the Cardinals, their All-Star representative(s) is in the hands of the players. The fans have had their say. It should speak to the Cardinals’ standings.
