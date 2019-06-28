SAN DIEGO — An organization that has built its reputation and its roster on an ability to develop pitching will send two rarities to baseball's annual showcase of rising, young talent -- hitters, high ceilings and all.
Nolan Gorman, the Cardinals' first round pick in 2018, and Dylan Carlson, a switch-hitting outfielder at Class AA Springfield, were selected to represent the Cardinals at the Futures Game on July 7 in Cleveland.
Gorman, 19, was recently promoted to High-A Palm Beach where he's five-for-22 in his first six games with a home run and a triple. Gorman thundered to a quick start to this season at Low-A Peoria, and overall in what will be his first full professional season he's hit .240/.342/.449 with 11 homers and 87 strikeouts in 263 at-bats.
Gorman is one of two players born in 2000 (or later) selected for the NL roster. He is the young player on the NL team and the second-youngest selection for the Futures Game.
Carlson, 20, impressed the Cardinals throughout major-league spring training and he was one of the final cuts of spring training, in part because he did not have not have to be optioned out. For the Double-A S-Cards, Carlson has hit .280/.363/.493 with 10 homers, 31 extra-base hits, and 11 stolen bases. He has played center field for the S-Cards as he prepares for what could be a bid to be in the majors next season.
For years the Futures Game has pitted a roster of players from the United States against prospects on a "Team World." This year, that format has been abandoned and the prospect game will mirror the All-Star Game -- National League vs. American League. The game has also been moved to an evening start -- 6 p.m. St. Louis time -- and they will play seven innings.
Dennis Martinez, who used to be a pitching coach in the Cardinals' organization, will manage the NL team. Hall of Famer Jim Thome will manage the American League lineup.
-30-