Grand Display: Carpenter slams Cubs, sends Cardinals to 9-3 victory in Game 1

CHICAGO — One of the most successful hitters with the bases loaded in Major League Baseball history, Cardinals infielder Matt Carpenter stepped to the plate in the first inning Wednesday afternoon one hit shy of batting .500 in his career in those spots.
He got there with gusto.
Carpenter drilled a grand slam in the first inning to put the Cardinals quickly ahead and on their way to a 9-3 victory in the first game of a doubleheader against the Cubs at Wrigley Field.
The Cardinals will be the home team for the second game and rookie Johan Oviedo will make his major-league debut by starting it.
Once again, the Cardinals had to cobble together a game out of available and still conditioning pitchers. Jack Flaherty, in his first appearance since opening night on July 24, had a hard stop at 41 pitches. He got into the second inning before hitting a batter to load the bases with that 41th and final pitch. Lefty Austin Gomber, newly off the injured list Wednesday morning, slipped free of that bases-loaded mess to keep Flaherty's line cleaner than it could have been.
Flaherty allowed a run on a homer and walked two batters on his way to 1 2/3 innings in his return to action.
With only 5 1/3 innings to cover from there, the Cardinals were able to close the game without utilizing Giovanny Gallegos or Andrew Miller because the offense kept piling on against the Cubs.
Ian Happ hit a solo homer off Flaherty to lead off the first, and the Cubs did not have another hit until the seventh and final inning of Game 1.
Kolten Wong reached based four times in the first six innings, and he scored four runs. He blazed through a stop sign from third-base coach Jose Oquendo in the second inning to score on Tommy Edman's single. He scored on Paul Goldschmidt's RBI single in the fourth inning, and he scored on Brad Miller's double in the sixth. Wong also stole a base, was hit by a pitch, and took a walk in addition to a double.
Cubs starter Alex Mills did not get an out until the 25th pitch he threw.
By then the Cardinals already had a 4-0 lead and a runner on base.
Carpenter became the fifth Cardinal to hit a grand slam in the first inning of a game at Wrigley and the first since Adam Kennedy in Sept. 2008. He joined Jim Bottomley and Ken Boyer as the only cleanup hitters to have the first three batters of the game reach base and then hit a grand slam.
The grand slam was the second of his career despite the 1.100 OPS he has in those spots.
Carpenter improved to 28-for-56 with the bases loaded in his career on that swing. That average slipped to .491 when he came up later in the game with the bases loaded and struck out.
The Cardinals' lineup for Game 2:
1. Kolten Wong, 2B
2. Dylan Carlson, RF
3. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B
4. Matt Carpenter, DH
5. Brad Miller, SS
6. Tyler O'Neill, LF
7. Max Schrock, 3B
8. Andrew Knizner, C
9. Harrison Bader, CF
Starting pitcher: Oviedo, RHP
Oviedo will be the 11th Cardinal to make his debut in the past five days. He is the eighth pitcher to do so.
***
Shildt: Molina 'ready to go,' and so is power pitching prospect Oviedo for Game 2 vs. Cubs
With two games and a total of at least 14 innings more to cover on their five-day visit to Chicago, the Cardinals have called for a reinforcement from their alternate-site camp in Springfield, Mo.
If he gets in a game, he'll be the eighth pitcher to make his major-league debut on this one road trip.
And he'll be doing it about the time the Cardinals expected all along.
Johan Oviedo, one of the revelations of spring training, is on his way to join the Cardinals in Chicago, and he's expected to be added to the roster at some point Wednesday as the team plays a doubleheader at Wrigley Field, the Post-Dispatch has confirmed. Oviedo's imminent major-league debut was first reported on the web site CiberCuba.
Oviedo, a 6-foot-5 righthander, has been stretched out at the alternate-site camp, and that could give the Cardinals' length they'll need to start Game 2.
Lefty Austin Gomber was activated before Game 1, indicating that he'll be used in relief unless he's not needed. If Gomber pitches in Game 1 that would set up Oviedo to be the starter for Game 2.
Jacob Woodford is the 26th man for the doubleheader.
To make room for Gomber, who is coming back from the injured list, the Cardinals optioned Ryan Meisinger back to the alternate-site camp.
Wait, there's more:
• Yadier Molina has been able to take at-bats and get in some workouts at Busch Stadium, and manager Mike Shildt said it's likely that Molina is back "sooner rather than later." They're going to talk about having him behind the plate Thursday when the team returns to face the Reds.
"Yadi is ready to go," Shildt said.
• Paul DeJong is also getting in those workouts, though Shildt said the shortstop may need some additional time to get "his legs under him."
• Carlos Martinez will throw a bullpen session Thursday at Busch to determine his availability to the team in the coming weekend, or if he'll need to go to Springfield, Mo., for work.
• The Cardinals will also be getting back some of the coaching staff who missed the past several weeks as a result of the outbreak on the team, and Shildt identified several who be back. The coaches, citing their medical privacy, and team have not disclosed the results of their tests for the coronavirus or their reasons for being isolated from the team.
• Kodi Whitley has been playing catch at Busch. Depending on the team's need and his readiness, the righthander could get a turn through Springfield's camp to build innings.
Oviedo, 22, made 28 starts last year at two different levels, and overall he was 12-8 with a 4.73 ERA and 163 strikeouts in 146 2/3 innings. He has a high-spin, high-velocity fastball to go with his long, lean frame, and his slider is considered one of the finest in the Cardinals' minor-league system -- when he lands it and the fastball for strikes. He committed himself to a new diet, and he arrived at spring training built like a small forward and the added strength and fitness allowed him to gain consistency with his delivery.
During the quarantine, Oviedo returned to Cuba and explained how his father set him up an area to pitch and practice -- complete with a strike zone made out of a blanket, pulled taut -- on the family's roof.
(You can check out that story here. It features rosin bags.)
Jack Flaherty is set to start Game 1.
Here is the Cardinals' lineup for Game 1:
1. Kolten Wong, 2B
2. Tommy Edman, SS
3. Paul Goldschmidt, DH
4. Matt Carpenter, 1B
5. Brad Miller, 3B
6. Tyler O'Neill, LF
7. Dexter Fowler, RF
8. Dylan Carlson, CF
9. Matt Wieters, C
This story will be updated with news, notes, anecdotes, and action from the game. Unless it's like Tuesday's 4-hour-plus game. Then it will just be updated with news, notes, and anecdotes.
