Grand Display: Carpenter slams Cubs, sends Cardinals to 9-3 victory in Game 1

• Paul DeJong is also getting in those workouts, though Shildt said the shortstop may need some additional time to get "his legs under him."

• Carlos Martinez will throw a bullpen session Thursday at Busch to determine his availability to the team in the coming weekend, or if he'll need to go to Springfield, Mo., for work.

• The Cardinals will also be getting back some of the coaching staff who missed the past several weeks as a result of the outbreak on the team, and Shildt identified several who be back. The coaches, citing their medical privacy, and team have not disclosed the results of their tests for the coronavirus or their reasons for being isolated from the team.

• Kodi Whitley has been playing catch at Busch. Depending on the team's need and his readiness, the righthander could get a turn through Springfield's camp to build innings.